Brownsville museum displays Dolores Huerta exhibition

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Museum of Fine Art is currently displaying “Revolution in the Fields”, by Civil Rights activist, Dolores Huerta.

Huerta who, with Cesar Chavez, co-founded the National Farmworkers Association, later becoming the “United Farm Workers”.

The exhibition focuses on the farm workers movement of the 1960s and 1970s.

“We want to invite people to come here to the museum, so that they can see the exhibit of the struggle, and the farmworkers who might say we’re the most discriminated the most badly, but they rose up, and they were able to get the toilets in the fields, and the right to organize in California,” Huerta said.

According to Huerta, many farmers from Texas were involved in the revolution in the fields. She encourages people to visit the museum and learn about the farm workers movement through the museum’s display.

The exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday at the Brownsville Museum of Fine Art.

