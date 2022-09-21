ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Weekly

Proposed Street Name Change – Romine Ave. to Vestana Wollos Ave.

The City of Dallas has proposed a street rename change for a beloved matriarch and staple in the South Dallas community, Ms. Vestana Wollos. In 1912, Ms. Vestana Wollos was born on the corner of Romine Ave and Latimer St., where the Park South YMCA currently sits. In 1968, Mayor J. Erik Jonsson reached out to the businesses and citizens of South Dallas to support the proposed YMCA in South Dallas, Park South YMCA. Ms. Wollos showed her support by donating her land for the erection of the Park South YMCA. In 1970, the doors of the Park South YMCA opened. Until the 2020 pandemic, Ms. Wollos could often be found in the lobby of the Park South YMCA. On September 21, 2021, at the age of 108 years old Ms. Wollos passed away.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weekly

She Reps: Jahnisha Warren

Jahnisha Warren was born in Dallas, Texas and growing up she always had a passion for fashion. She attended Skyline High School and studied fashion merchandising and design, and later received her Bachelor of Science in fashion merchandising from the University of North Texas. Months before graduation she was chosen to intern for Tommy Hilfiger as a fashion coordinator. “As a fashion coordinator, I had the privilege to bring Tommy Hilfiger’s vision to light by merchandising in major department stores in the Dallas/Ft Worth area. I knew from this internship that I would pursue fashion as a career one day,” Warren said.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weekly

Cotton Bowl Stadium To Host 2022 State Fair Classic Between Grambling State University And Prairie View A&M University

ALW ENTERTAINMENT and the Dallas Sports Commission announces the 2022 STATE FAIR CLASSIC KICK OFF PRESS CONFERENCE to welcome back to Dallas Grambling State University Tigers and Prairie View A&M Panthers. Grambling State University and Prairie View A&M University will face off in this historical Southwestern Athletic Conference rivalry Saturday,...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Business
Dallas Weekly

Southwest Dallas Chapter of Jack and Jill to Host Annual Youth Leadership Conference

Southwest Suburban Dallas Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. to Host Annual Youth Leadership Conference. Cedar Hill, TX – The Southwest Suburban Dallas Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated is excited to announce the hosting of its Annual Youth Leadership Conference on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 8am-2:30pm at the Oakridge School in Arlington, Texas.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weekly

African American Leadership Institute Draws Large Audience, Little Media Coverage

Leaders from a range of public policy areas were joined by a sizable audience turnout at Paul Quinn College on Saturday, September 10 for the 6th annual African American Leadership Institute’s (AALI) 6th Annual Policy Summit. It was the institute’s first in-person meeting since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The day featured a full agenda of panelists and speakers discussing some of the most pressing issues facing the African American community.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weekly

Aatiyah Henry is Giving a Lush Lash Experience

Owner and founder of LashedOut Aatiyah Henry is offering women a luxury lash experience. Prior to starting her business, Henry already had a foot into being business minded. She received her certification through courses bought for her by her mother, a hairstylist, who she credits with laying a foundation for her early on. Her mother believed that lashes were something she could excel at. While she did enjoy doing lash extensions, she initially felt it took up much of her time and put it to the side. After she was injured while doing track and field at the University of Arkansas she began working at an Ulta as a prestige makeup artist to make money [which she credits for propelling her towards her current path]. She, however, was one of the only Black girls at her job and was being paid less than the other employees. This realization is what motivated her to step out on her own. Once she began to form a connection with her clients, she knew she was on the right path.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weekly

She Reps: Bria Riley

Bria Riley hails from Dallas, Texas and serves as Director of the Corporate Counsel at Keurig Dr. Pepper, Inc. (KDP)—a publicly traded, Fortune 500 company. At KDP, Bria services varying marketing, advertising, intellectual property and regulatory lines of business. Now, Bria is venturing into the world of content creation...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weekly

She Reps: Vanna Collins is Offering Organic Essentials

Vanna Collins, a Dallas native, is a mom, Leo, Braid Stylist, Yogi, Philanthropist, and full-on lover of life. Her ultimate mission is to share the correlation of the Mind, Body & Spirit and how to successfully combine the three for a total body and life experience. On the journey to...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weekly

Dallas Startup Week 2022

This year the DEC Network partnered again with Capital One for another Dallas Startup Week. This event was hosted at SMU Business School of Cox from August 7th-11th. And for the first time, they allowed guests with COVID concerns or time constrictions to attend hybrid sessions. The DEC is a 501c3 non-profit organization driving innovation and economic impact by helping entrepreneurs start, build and grow their businesses. The 9th annual DSW22 is bigger than ever with over 100 events scheduled throughout the week.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weekly

