thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Georgia’s struggles against Kent State
ESPN college commentator Paul Finebaum earlier this week said that the Georgia Bulldogs were the new Alabama, but if you take a look at the Dawgs play today against the Kent State Golden Flashes, you’d beg to differ. The Golden Flashes are giving the No. 1 team in the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia WR Arian Smith's status for Kent State revealed, per reports
Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith has yet to appear in a game for the Bulldogs in 2022. The redshirt sophomore suffered a high ankle sprain during preseason, ultimately requiring him to get surgery. Injuries have been a common theme with the Florida product, and he has been unable to see sustained playing time as a result.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart says ‘our team needed this’ after contested 39-22 win over Kent State
It was a mild version of “upset alert” for Georgia football Saturday afternoon, which didn’t seem to bother Kirby Smart too much based on his immediate televised comments. “It was what we needed, a hard-fought football game,” Smart told the ESPN-Plus cable audience. “I thought their kids...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia TE Arik Gilbert's status for Kent State revealed after not traveling to South Carolina game
After missing all of 2021 for undisclosed personal reasons, Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert has been used sparingly in 2022 as he looks to work his way into the Bulldogs’ offensive rotation. Dawgs fans hoped that Gilbert would provide another dimension to the offense when he transferred in from...
WATCH: "They are a Good Football Team," Bennett Speaks About the Kent State Win
What did Stetson Bennett have to say after the 39-22 over Kent State.
dawgnation.com
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh exits game against Kent State with leg injury
Georgia is already without its top wide receiver in AD Mitchell and on Saturday its top running back, Kenny McIntosh, exited the game in the fourth quarter with a left leg injury. The score was 32-22 at the time of the injury. McIntosh took a hit with 8:04 remaining in...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football fans shocked at Georgia's performance vs. Kent State
The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Kent State Golden Flashes 39-22 Saturday in Sanford Stadium. It wasn’t pretty much of the afternoon for Georgia. Kent State entered a 45-point underdog. The game was even closer than the final score indicated, too. Georgia and its fans will likely be frustrated and...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia drawing concern across social media following first half vs. Kent State
Georgia is the No. 1 team in the nation for a bevy of reasons; however, Kent State made the Bulldogs look rather pedestrian in the first half. Yes, Georgia leads 26-13, but the score doesn’t tell the whole story at this point. Similarly, Georgia had outscored opponents 130-10 ahead of Week 4. Kent State totaled 13 in the first half Saturday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia announces team captains for Saturday's game against Kent State
The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs will be hosting Kent State this weekend. Leading them out on the field will be linebacker Nolan Smith, tight end Darnell Washington, offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran and defensive back Chris Smith. Georgia enters Saturday having won five straight dating back to last season. The Bulldogs...
dawgnation.com
Desmond Howard: ‘Pump the brakes’ on Stetson Bennett Heisman Trophy hype
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Desmond Howard has been impressed with Georgia football so far, but he says ‘pump the breaks’ on Heisman Hype surrounding Stetson Bennett. Howard, the 1991 Heisman Trophy winner and one of the stars of ESPN’s College GameDay, was one of many who predicted the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs would take a “step back” after losing 15 NFL Draft picks, and correctly assumed more pressure would be on Bennett.
dawgnation.com
‘That kid is a freak’: Brock Bowers continues to prove he can do it all and then some for Georgia football
ATHENS — There is one thing Brock Bowers doesn’t feel comfortable doing on a football field. “I can throw it a long ways, but not very accurate,” Bowers said after the game. So Georgia may not ask him to throw the football. That can be left to...
dawgnation.com
Amazing weather on tap for UGA fans attending Saturday’s game
Georgia football fans can get the latest game day forecast from CBS 46 meteorologist Ella Dorsey each with with DawgNation. Rain or shine, Ella has the weather scoop about what awaits Coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs as they pursue another national championship. You can also catch Ella each Friday as part of the RS Andrews Cool Down on DawgNation Daily and before every game, she’s a part of the Kroger Kickoff as well chatting with host Brandon Adams about the weather and her beloved Dawgs. This week’s forecast includes the promise of some spectacular fall weather as UGA prepares to host Kent State.
dawgnation.com
The big reason Darnell Washington made a leap for Georgia football: ‘He pushes and makes plays’
ATHENS — Georgia tight end Darnell Washington readily admits he didn’t a lick of blocking as a 5-star recruit coming out of Desert Pines High School in the 2020 recruiting class. “In high school, I didn’t block at all,” Washington told reporters this week. “Let’s be real.”...
thesamfordcrimson.com
Samford Bulldogs Seeing Red after Georgia Loss
Birmingham, Ala.— Last Saturday, the Samford Bulldogs met the Georgia Dawgs face-to-face in Sanford Stadium. This was the first home game for Georgia, coming off a brutal defeat of Oregon. It was the first away game for Samford after beating Kennesaw State in week one. Many wondered why Samford...
Red and Black
OPINION: My mental health struggles during UGA sorority rush
Bubblegum-scented lip gloss, flouncy gowns and perfectly-primped hair; potential new members, or PNMs for short, swarm around the Tate Student Center Plaza readying for the long day ahead. The whirlwind that was my formal sorority recruitment experience at the University of Georgia was nothing short of a dream sequence. Being...
