Kent, OH

saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia WR Arian Smith's status for Kent State revealed, per reports

Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith has yet to appear in a game for the Bulldogs in 2022. The redshirt sophomore suffered a high ankle sprain during preseason, ultimately requiring him to get surgery. Injuries have been a common theme with the Florida product, and he has been unable to see sustained playing time as a result.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football fans shocked at Georgia's performance vs. Kent State

The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Kent State Golden Flashes 39-22 Saturday in Sanford Stadium. It wasn’t pretty much of the afternoon for Georgia. Kent State entered a 45-point underdog. The game was even closer than the final score indicated, too. Georgia and its fans will likely be frustrated and...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia drawing concern across social media following first half vs. Kent State

Georgia is the No. 1 team in the nation for a bevy of reasons; however, Kent State made the Bulldogs look rather pedestrian in the first half. Yes, Georgia leads 26-13, but the score doesn’t tell the whole story at this point. Similarly, Georgia had outscored opponents 130-10 ahead of Week 4. Kent State totaled 13 in the first half Saturday.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia announces team captains for Saturday's game against Kent State

The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs will be hosting Kent State this weekend. Leading them out on the field will be linebacker Nolan Smith, tight end Darnell Washington, offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran and defensive back Chris Smith. Georgia enters Saturday having won five straight dating back to last season. The Bulldogs...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Desmond Howard: ‘Pump the brakes’ on Stetson Bennett Heisman Trophy hype

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Desmond Howard has been impressed with Georgia football so far, but he says ‘pump the breaks’ on Heisman Hype surrounding Stetson Bennett. Howard, the 1991 Heisman Trophy winner and one of the stars of ESPN’s College GameDay, was one of many who predicted the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs would take a “step back” after losing 15 NFL Draft picks, and correctly assumed more pressure would be on Bennett.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Amazing weather on tap for UGA fans attending Saturday’s game

Georgia football fans can get the latest game day forecast from CBS 46 meteorologist Ella Dorsey each with with DawgNation. Rain or shine, Ella has the weather scoop about what awaits Coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs as they pursue another national championship. You can also catch Ella each Friday as part of the RS Andrews Cool Down on DawgNation Daily and before every game, she’s a part of the Kroger Kickoff as well chatting with host Brandon Adams about the weather and her beloved Dawgs. This week’s forecast includes the promise of some spectacular fall weather as UGA prepares to host Kent State.
ATHENS, GA
thesamfordcrimson.com

Samford Bulldogs Seeing Red after Georgia Loss

Birmingham, Ala.— Last Saturday, the Samford Bulldogs met the Georgia Dawgs face-to-face in Sanford Stadium. This was the first home game for Georgia, coming off a brutal defeat of Oregon. It was the first away game for Samford after beating Kennesaw State in week one. Many wondered why Samford...
HOMEWOOD, AL
Red and Black

OPINION: My mental health struggles during UGA sorority rush

Bubblegum-scented lip gloss, flouncy gowns and perfectly-primped hair; potential new members, or PNMs for short, swarm around the Tate Student Center Plaza readying for the long day ahead. The whirlwind that was my formal sorority recruitment experience at the University of Georgia was nothing short of a dream sequence. Being...
ATHENS, GA
