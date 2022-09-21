Georgia football fans can get the latest game day forecast from CBS 46 meteorologist Ella Dorsey each with with DawgNation. Rain or shine, Ella has the weather scoop about what awaits Coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs as they pursue another national championship. You can also catch Ella each Friday as part of the RS Andrews Cool Down on DawgNation Daily and before every game, she’s a part of the Kroger Kickoff as well chatting with host Brandon Adams about the weather and her beloved Dawgs. This week’s forecast includes the promise of some spectacular fall weather as UGA prepares to host Kent State.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO