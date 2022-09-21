Read full article on original website
MPS students sickened after alleged participation in ‘one-chip challenge’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students onboard a Montgomery Public Schools bus may have been sickened after allegedly participating in the “one-chip challenge.”. According to MPS Senior Communications Officer Jade Jones, a few students on one of the buses allegedly participated in the challenge. Transportation called authorities, including EMTs. All students are said to be doing fine.
Tuskegee, Allen set to faceoff Saturday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers will play their Hall of Fame game against the Allen University Yellow Jackets Saturday afternoon. The Golden Tigers are 1-2 for the season while the Yellow Jackets are 0-2. DATE: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. TIME: 1 P.M. Central. LOCATION: Cramton Bowl, Montgomery.
Coalition, community rally around incarcerated Millbrook man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been seven years since LaKeith Smith was sentenced to 65 years for a murder his attorney and family say he did not commit. Smith and A’Donte Washington were involved in a burglary in a Millbrook neighborhood when Millbrook Police shot and killed Washington, but Smith was held responsible for the death under the Alabama Felony Murder Statute.
College football forecast in Alabama
Cooler temperatures AND lower humidity?! Some fall-like weather could be in the forecast soon... 👀. Cooler temperatures AND lower humidity?! Some fall-like weather could be in the forecast soon... 👀. Tracking 2 cold fronts between now and Sunday. Updated: 21 hours ago. Tracking 2 cold fronts between now and Sunday.
City of Prattville approves purchase of ice rink
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Prattville has purchased an ice rink, according to the mayor’s office. Lisa Byrd, the Mayor’s executive assistant, confirmed the city’s purchase, which was approved during a regularly scheduled city council meeting held Wednesday. Additional details about the purchase were not...
Jackson Hospital doctor discusses ER overcrowding
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Emergency rooms in Alabama are once again facing an influx of patients, but this time it’s not because of COVID-19. UAB reports the number of emergency room patients waiting on beds is at an all-time high. And that’s putting added stress on health care workers.
Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral
ELMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - Images circulating online of an inmate at an Alabama prison have prompted a public outcry on social media. Thousands of people have shared a post made by a Mobile woman who says she received alarming images of her brother from inside the Elmore Correctional Facility saying, “get help.”
Slocomb man ejected during wreck dies
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -A Slocomb man died early Saturday when the pickup truck he drove ran off a Geneva County roadway and overturned. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as 21-year-old Brenton M. Stanley, who they say was not wearing a seat belt. Stanley was ejected and pronounced dead...
Tuskegee wins Hall of Fame game against Allen
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers won their Hall of Fame game against the Allen Yellow Jackets at Cramton Bowl Saturday afternoon. Running back Taurean Taylor put Golden Tigers on the scoreboard when he scored a 17-yard touchdown with 12:33 left in the first quarter. Tuskegee was able to double their lead over Allen a little over a minute later as quarterback Bryson Williams passed to tight end Deondre Harvey for a 10-yard TD with 11:20 remaining.
Greenville High School’s new stadium could be ready by next season
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Greenville High School football team will soon be taking the field in a brand new stadium, but the location is familiar. The team’s practice field is going to be converted into a $5,000,000 facility. “We want this city and the children and the parents...
Alabama State to challenge Prairie View A&M Saturday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State University Hornets will challenge Prairie View A&M Saturday. The Hornets are 2-1 for the season while PVAMU is 1-2. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
Montgomery native creates smiles with singing telegrams
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lauren Stovall loves to perform. The Montgomery native has a beautiful voice and loves to share it. “I used to work for Carnival Cruise Lines,” said Stovall. “I’m also a wedding singer and corporate event singer.”. Once COVID hit, all the gigs were...
Faulkner to take on Univ. of the Cumberlands Saturday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles will take on the University of the Cumberlands Patriots at home Saturday. The Eagles are 1-2 for the season and the Patriots are 2-1. DATE: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. TIME: 1:30 P.M. Central. LOCATION: Billy D. Hilyer Stadium, Montgomery. WHERE TO WATCH: YouTube.
Don’t miss the view or the fun at the zoo this weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Let me guess, you haven’t quite figured out what you want to do this weekend? If not, let me give you a few ideas. How about spending the weekend on the water? You can enjoy the Alabama River while on the Harriott II. You have three opportunities this weekend to board. Friday, you can enjoy a dinner cruise. Saturday, take in the views with a getaway cruise. Dance your troubles away on Sunday, for the blues cruise.
Montgomery County EMA discusses storm preparations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A possible storm system is said to be developing in the Caribbean Sea that could impact the United States. Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency Director Christina Thornton said plans are in place for Montgomery to welcome evacuees from the Gulf in the event a storm were to hit the United States.
Huntingdon secures win over Belhaven
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks secured a win over the Belhaven Blazers at Samford Stadium Saturday afternoon. Huntingdon was first on the board as running back Troy Garner scored a 33-yard touchdown with 9:36 remaining in the first quarter. The Hawks were able to get another TD with...
Montgomery Zoo mourns loss of ‘treasured’ chimpanzee, Snika
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo has suffered an “immeasurable loss” after the passing of their oldest chimpanzee, Snika. According to the zoo, Snika suffered a sudden and severe decline in health that was unresponsive to treatment. The zoo made the difficult decision to have Snika humanely euthanized to prevent further suffering or injury from her troop mates.
Hayneville lawyer killed in head-on crash
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Lowndes County has claimed the life of a Hayneville lawyer. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 74-year-old Jerry L. Thornton was killed when the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving collided head-on with a 2005 Ford F-150. He operated the Jerry L. Thornton Law Office on Lafayette Street.
Man charged with murder in Sept. 15 shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Sept. 15. According to police, Maurion Hinson, 20, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Dante Gholston. The shooting happened around 12:25 a.m. in the 6000 block of Woodley Circle.
Pleasant weather continues through the start of the weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday is also looking picture perfect. Highs will warm into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees under mostly sunny skies. The lower humidity also looks to stay in place. Lows Saturday night will be in the 60s under partly to mostly clear skies. The front...
