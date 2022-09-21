Read full article on original website
Related
Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage
A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
40 years later, detective haunted by Banks killings
WILKES-BARRE — Of all the ugliness he saw in the early morning hours of Sept. 25, 1982, one image remains embedded in Jim Zardecki&rsquo
Abortion puts GOP candidates on their heels in top governor’s races
Governors are newly powerful when it comes to abortion, and Democrats are spending big to remind voters in November.
Comments / 0