Columbia Missourian
Auburn 17, Missouri 14 (Final)
11 a.m., Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Alabama | TV: ESPN | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). Auburn, Anders Carlson 39-yard field goal. Auburn 17, Missouri 14. Second quarter. 0:30: Missouri, Brady Cook 1-yard touchdown run (Harrison Mevis PAT is good). Missouri 14, Auburn 14. 9:34: Missouri,...
Mistakes, lack of discipline doom Missouri in Auburn loss
Even before Nathaniel Peat dropped the ball, mental and physical mistakes haunted Missouri. Even before an offsides penalty gave Auburn kicker Anders Carlson a second chance at a field goal in overtime.
'Tiger Kickoff Show': Missouri at Auburn preview, and a birthday party
KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the sixth episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers talk about the keys to Missouri's first matchup of SEC play and chat about some of the things they saw over the week of practice. Jack Soble and Kyle Pinnell preview their Tiger Kickoff features regarding Dominic Lovett's rise to success and Eliah Drinkwitz's humble beginnings.
Missouri tennis dominates Bellarmine in home doubleheader
Missouri tennis improved to 4-0 on the season with two wins over Bellarmine on Saturday in Columbia. The Tigers won all 12 singles matches and went 4-2 in doubles play en route to a pair of 7-0 victories.
MU soccer gives up two late goals in loss to LSU
Lindsi Jennings’ goal in the 85th minute put LSU past Missouri soccer 2-1 on Thursday. MU (4-4-1) held a one-goal lead well into the second half of Thursday’s contest, but a late goal from LSU’s Raelyn Prince squared the game at 1 with 15 minutes to play.
MU running backs Young, Peat headline injury report ahead of Auburn
Missouri released its injury report Thursday for its away bout with Auburn on Saturday. Running backs Nathaniel Peat and Elijah Young joined the list for the first time, earning designations of probable and out, respectively. There was no indication in Saturday’s contest against Abilene Christian that either back suffered an...
Tolton routs Bishop DuBourg/Hancock 63-0
By the time Bishop DuBourg/Hancock stopped Tolton’s offense for the first time late in the second quarter, Friday night’s game in Columbia was well out of hand. The Trailblazers scored eight touchdowns before the visitors made a stop and excelled in every phase of the game en route to a 63-0 home win.
Tolton's defense prepares to adjust against Bishop DuBourg/Hancock
Approaching the midway point of the regular season, Tolton (3-1) faces a rare challenge defensively. Through the first four weeks of the 2022 season, all four of Tolton’s opponents have primarily based their offenses around a run-first philosophy. Bishop DuBourg/Hancock (0-4), led by coach Chad Masters, comes to Columbia with a different approach.
Stephens soccer shut out by Missouri Baptist
With just one shot in the game and three goals conceded, Stephens soccer suffered another defeat Saturday. The Stars lost 3-0 to Missouri Baptist at Battle, dropping a second consecutive home game. Missouri Baptist dominated, taking 15 shots, 11 of which were on goal. In front of tremendous pressure, Stephens...
Hickman goes on the road to face Smith-Cotton
Last week, Hickman football fell to crosstown rival Battle 47-29. Although it did not secure a victory, the Kewpies offense continued to improve, as it scored a season high. Sophomore quarterback Carter Holliday recorded three touchdowns and 210 yards. Junior running back Zack Wright rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown.
Cavaliers use second half surge to beat Jays
Expected to be a high-scoring matchup, Capital City relied on its defense Friday to defeat Jefferson City 28-7. Jefferson City capped off an over seven minute, 99-yard touchdown drive with a one-yard rush from Ethan Garnett to take a 7-0 lead into halftime.
Hands Held High
The rainy skies of the afternoon gave way to the lights over the field Friday night. One homecoming ended in massive victory, one in heart wrenching defeat. Cheer teams brought the crowds to their feet, and the play on the field kept them there. Our team of visual storytellers once...
Fulton's defense struggles against Moberly
Fulton football (0-5) answered Moberly's (3-2) aggressive offense through the first half but couldn’t see it through to the end where it lost 28-14. Moberly capitalized on Fulton’s lack of yardage in its first-half possessions, resulting to points on the board early. A successful pass from quarterback Collin Huffman to wide receiver Derieus Wallace kicked off the Spartans’ offensive momentum and set the tone for the game.
Rock Bridge spoils Helias' homecoming, takes control of CMAC race
On a night of royalty at Helias, it was Rock Bridge who reigned Friday with a 31-20 road win in the Crusaders’ homecoming game. Rock Bridge improved to 4-1 overall and is now in full possession of first place in the Central Missouri Activities Conference with a 4-0 mark.
Hallsville football dominates Eldon
Eldon welcomed Hallsville for its homecoming game, losing 44-14. Eldon entered Friday's game with a 3-1 record and Hallsville at 2-2. . Eldon took the early lead with a touchdown run by Krystopher Shepard. Hallsville responded with three-unanswered touchdown drives, making it 22-6 at the half.
Rock Bridge softball cruises past Hickman, wins 17th straight game
Rock Bridge softball took down Hickman 14-0 on Thursday at Hickman to win its 17th straight game. The Bruins grabbed a lead in the first inning on Anna Christ’s RBI single to bring in Cydney Fullerton.
Rock Bridge's Allen scores four goals against Liberty
Rock Bridge boys soccer beat Liberty 5-0 in dominant fashion, with Cooper Allen filling the stat sheet with four goals. The Bruins scored with 19 minutes left in the first half to make it 1-0. Just nine minutes later, Allen ripped a free kick from 30 yards out to beat the keeper to make it 2-0.
Hickman volleyball takes crosstown victory over Battle
Hickman volleyball defeated Battle in five sets Thursday at Battle. Both student sections were full, and the bleachers were packed for the crosstown rivalry.
Capital City, RB Jacobs trying to 'build a culture' as promising season continues
Winning football games isn’t easy. Capital City found that out rather quickly in its inaugural varsity season in 2020, like most new programs do. Starting its first season in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t make getting started any easier.
Missouri author warns that 'a culture of conspiracy' endangers the country
Conspiracies are real, but the attempts to explain them are conspiracy theories, St. Louis writer Sarah Kendzior told an audience of 30 Thursday at Skylark Bookshop in downtown Columbia. Sometimes those theories are accurate, but they can often be dangerous and misleading.
