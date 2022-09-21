ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Coast Guard leads training exercise, encourages multi-agency collaboration

By Lisa Hughes
 4 days ago

Coast Guard leads multi-agency training exercise identifying radiological weapons 03:14

BOSTON - The Coast Guard and its Port of Boston partners regularly engage in drills and training. Whether the exercise involves defending against an attack, rescuing someone in the water or containing an environmental threat, the Coast Guard prides itself on its preparation.

Its motto: semper paratus means "always prepared." A three-day exercise now underway in Boston Harbor is giving other agencies to join them in preparing for the possibility of a radiological threat.

First responders from 13 agencies are joining the Coast Guard for the biggest exercise of its kind in years.  A "local industry" coordinated with the FBI to provide safe sources of radiation for the training.

On Day One, first responders broke into groups to test their hand-held detection devices. Massport Police Captain Jonathan Lent showed WBZ's Lisa Hughes and photographer Terry McNamara how the device works—detecting more intense levels of radiation closer to a source in plain sight.

The drill offers an opportunity to test equipment that isn't part of everyday training.  It also gives FBI Special Agent Josh Canter a chance to share expertise and meet any first responders in the group whom he doesn't know.

Canter and other leaders say the collaboration between agencies is key.  It creates familiarity and builds trust.  As the response to the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing proved, inter-agency training pays dividends when there is a real crisis. Canter applauds the emphasis on interacting and building relationships.

"One of my mentors once told me, 'The first time they meet you shouldn't be when you're standing in a parking lot outside an incident,'" Canter said.

Canter explained that first responders are more likely to—immediately--call him to check it out a potential threat if they know him.  The sooner his investigation starts, the better the outcome if there is a danger.

In the shadow of jets overhead and a towering cruise ship, the second exercise for participating first responders required the use of more sophisticated equipment to find a hidden source of radiation at Conley Terminal.  Local, state and federal agencies may use different equipment, training and tactics in their work.  But through Thursday, they will be working together—in mixed groups—in scenarios that involve everything from stolen radiation to a threat on a ferry.

U.S. Coast Guard Captain Kailie Benson calls the interaction and collaboration "human skills" that, combined with regular training, can serve as a deterrent.  In theory, if "bad actors" are aware of large-scale training and cohesion between the groups they may be discouraged from striking the Port of Boston.

CBS Boston

Soldier killed in Korean War identified as man from East Boston

NEEDHAM - A local family is getting closure after one of their relatives went missing in action during the Korean War. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Friday that U.S. Army Cpl. Joseph J. Puopolo, 19, of East Boston, who died as a prisoner of war, was accounted for on Aug. 23, 2022. "As a kid one of the things we knew was we had a war hero in our family. We always believed we'd find him," said Richard Graham, of his great uncle. "It's a really big thing that's happening; Our family is very happy to know we're...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

MBTA begins Green Line D Branch closures

BOSTON -- The MBTA is undergoing more repairs starting Saturday. The Green Line's D branch is closing down for nine days. This is the first of three nine-day long closures that will take place until October 30. During that time, the MBTA will be working on replacing the track, station crossings, and installing new equipment for the line's protection system. One rider at Riverside Station in Newton told us she would have left extra time for her commute but she didn't know she would be on a shuttle bus Saturday morning. "I don't know where this is going or the route to be honest, I'm just going to get on and hope for the best," the woman told WBZ-TV. The MBTA said they are confident this work will be done on time. After a month-long closure, the Orange Line opened as scheduled, but there have been a few reported issues 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

40 years after Tylenol murders, investigators interview person of interest in Cambridge

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Major developments surfaced Thursday into the 40-year-old investigation into the Tylenol murders in the greater Chicago area.CBS 2 Chicago learned that investigators travelled to the Boston area this week to re-interview the man considered a suspect in the seven deaths.James Lewis was never charged with the murders, but he was convicted of trying to extort $1 million from Johnson & Johnson in the days after the cyanide-laced pills showed up on store shelves.The CBS 2 Investigators began re-examining the case back in April; reporter Brad Edwards travelled to Massachusetts last month to try to track down Lewis. He...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Boston

Seal finally leaves Beverly pond, crawls to police station in middle of night

BEVERLY - A seal that's been hanging out in a pond in Beverly took a trip to the police station overnight and turned himself in."Shoebert," as he's been nicknamed, had been in Shoe Pond for the last week. Authorities hoped he would swim back to the ocean on his own.Instead, he crawled out of the pond early Friday morning and went to the police station - all on his own.In a Facebook post, police said he "traveled through the Cummings Center parking lot and came to the side door of the police station for some help" at 2:30 a.m."Within a...
BEVERLY, MA
CBS Boston

Mobile Vietnam Veterans Memorial now open in Bedford

BEDFORD - The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington DC, is now in Bedford.It arrived at Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital on Springs Road Wednesday and officially opened to the public early Thursday morning."I'm overwhelmed really. The raw emotion that everyone who walks through, someone has a husband, a father, an uncle, they were there," said Laurel Holland who works for the VA Bedford Healthcare System and made it her mission to bring the wall to the facility. "Here's permission for people to talk about those stories locked in their hearts....
BEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

People fleeing devastation in Puerto Rico arrive in Massachusetts

BOSTON - Travelers arriving to Logan Airport Tuesday night, carried luggage in their hands and heartbreaking images in their minds - of the Puerto Rico they left behind. "That was awful, honestly," one man said, of the last few days. Post-pandemic, and parts still recovering from "Maria," "Fiona" feels frighteningly similar to that deadly hurricane five years ago. In some regions, the water damage right now is as bad or even worse. Another traveler, arriving in Boston with her elderly mother, said she feared they'd drown as the floodwaters continued to rise. "We stayed in one room...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Family demands more school bus drivers after girl in wheelchair is nearly stranded

BOSTON, MA (CBS) – A Roslindale family with a special needs child is demanding Boston Public Schools hire more bus drivers after their daughter was nearly stranded at dismissal. "The anxiety of not knowing how you're going to get your child home," said Jessie Elliott. That's what happened to three-year-old JoJo Elliott, a special needs student, on her first day of school at Josiah Quincy Elementary School in Boston. Her parents received a text message notifying them there isn't a bus driver to take JoJo from Chinatown to her home in Roslindale – roughly a 35-minute car ride. It's become a weekly problem....
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Annual 'Kicks For Cancer' in Concord raises money for research at Dana-Farber

CONCORD -- Saturday was "Kicks Cancer Day" in Concord, a town-wide effort to raise money for cancer research and to remember loved ones for whom that money will come too late. Concord-Carlisle High School was packed on Saturday with parents and students, all putting forth their best foot to take part in the annual Kicks For Cancer Event."Kicks For Cancer" began 16 years ago in loving memory of Lois Wells, who died of ovarian cancer. Her son, Steve Wells, is a teacher at Concord-Carlisle High School."She got her treatment at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, which was amazing. And all the money we...
CONCORD, MA
CBS Boston

Back Bay Logan Express bus will restart service in October

BOSTON - The Back Bay Logan Express will return next month.The service was halted during the COVID pandemic due to a lack of ridership, and then a shortage of drivers delayed the reopening.Beginning on Monday, October 3, the Logan Express will operate at Back Bay Station on Dartmouth Street and stop in front of the Prudential Center on Boylston Street. The bus will then stop at all of Logan Airport's terminals. "We are thrilled to relaunch the Back Bay Logan Express and we thank our passengers for their patience during the closure," said Massport CEO Lisa Wieland. A ride from Back Bay to Logan Airport costs $3, and the return trip is free. Riders are given a Ticket to Skip, which lets them go to the front of airport security lines. Buses are scheduled every 30 minutes out of Back Bay from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. and out of Logan Airport from 6 a.m.-10 p.m.The Logan Express also serves Braintree, Framingham, Woburn and Peabody.  
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Food Truck Friday: South Shore Taco Guy

HULL -- Taco truck owner Clint Smith serves up fresh ingredients with a side of kindness. He also tries to pay it forward to customers whose shoes he has walked in. "It started with a pop-up tent and a grill, doing street tacos in people's backyard and then it just grew from there," said Smith. He's a California Air Force veteran who now serves tacos and Mexican-style food in Massachusetts. After just one minute of talking to Clint, you can tell that he is all heart and that he loves seeing the smiles his food gives. "I give, not to receive but yet...
HULL, MA
CBS Boston

Dorchester Ave. to close Saturday for Boston's latest Open Streets event

BOSTON -- The city of Boston is hosting its latest Open Streets event in Dorchester on Saturday. A two-mile stretch of Dorchester Avenue will be closed to traffic between Gallivan Boulevard and Freeport Street. People are welcome to come and take part in games, face painting, and fitness classes. There will also be live music This is the third Open Streets event of the summer and it is the only one in Dorchester. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

"A slap in the face": Waltham pushes for accessible mailboxes

WALTHAM - At 79 years old, Carol Watts has lived in Waltham for roughly half of her life. The retired teacher lives alone with her dog, Eva, but keeps busy otherwise. Watts said she ran into mobility issues over the past few years. "I can walk but now I am having a hard time walking without a cane and if I am going any distance, without a walker," said Watts. For the past five years, Watts said she has been in a constant battle over USPS drop-boxes in Waltham. Specifically, the lack of accessible ones for those with mobility challenges. Watts pointed out...
WALTHAM, MA
CBS Boston

13-year-old girl reels in 591 pound tuna, wins Cape Cod tournament

BARNSTABLE - You can hear the excitement in Lola Crisp's voice as she and her team reeled in a giant bluefin tuna. "It was 591 pounds and 104 inches," Lola said. The catch was the heaviest of the day and landed the team in first place in the Cape Cod Bay Tuna Tournament held on Sunday. "I was very excited," Lola said. At the young age of 13, Lola is now the youngest person ever to win the tournament. She credits her team and especially her dad who taught her everything she knows about fishing. "We...
BARNSTABLE, MA
CBS Boston

The trains are running, but many MBTA escalators are not

BOSTON - The trains are running again following the 30-day Orange Line shutdown, but as riders have noticed, many escalators remain stairs. "We thought they were fixing everything," one man said at Sullivan Square. The Orange Line shutdown was distinctly for fixing the tracks and signaling systems, not the escalators. Among those broken down: • Back Bay (For maintenance) • Porter Square (For maintenance) • Mass Ave (It was smoking on Tuesday, now out of service) • Sullivan Square (Aging; requires major work) • Community College (Aging; requires major work) "I don't know what people who need the escalators are doing; I really don't," one...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

MIT Police investigating after laptops, iPads stolen from fraternity

CAMBRIDGE -- Police are searching for a thief after some laptops and iPads were stolen from a Massachusetts Institute of Technology fraternity. Delta Kappa Epsilon reported the burglary on Wednesday. According to MIT Police, someone entered the Cambridge home between 12:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. that morning. They took items from three different bedrooms. There were no signs of forced entry. Police said no arrests have been made yet. 
CAMBRIDGE, MA
CBS Boston

Some bike, bus lanes in Boston made permanent after Orange Line shutdown

BOSTON - It's the new Boston way: more bicycle lanes, more bus lanes, and less space for traffic. Even if drivers ignore signs for specially designated trains, the city is now making some of its temporary road changes permanent. "They're making them permanent? Wonderful," said Joe Polito, a Boston driver with a touch of sarcasm. "The permanent bike lanes is definitely going to be a problem, never mind wintertime, not being used at all," he added. Over the last month, Boston had tweaked some roads to accommodate more vehicles and bikes during the 30-day Orange Line train closure. "There's...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

3 former Stoughton police officers accused of inappropriate relationship with young woman

STOUGHTON -- An internal affairs investigation into three former Stoughton police officers uncovered a "deeply disturbing pattern of behavior" toward a young woman who took her own life. The pregnant 23-year-old was found dead in her Canton apartment on February 4, 2021. In a news conference Friday, Police Chief Donna McNamara revealed details of the 19-month-long investigation.She described the woman as a "vulnerable person" who deeply admired others who served in uniform. "I am here to talk about today is her life and how she was failed by, manipulated by, and used by people of authority that she admired and trusted right...
STOUGHTON, MA
CBS Boston

East Boston residents worried MBTA may stop North End ferry

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVEAST BOSTON -- Neighbors in East Boston are concerned the MBTA may stop ferry service to the North End if ridership is low. The service recently returned after lawmakers secured a million dollars in funding to relaunch the service. The ferry route had been in place during the Blue Line diversion. State Representative Adrian Madaro says ridership was sky high during the closure. "We want to continue to show that water transportation in Boston can work," said Representative Madaro. "This is a relatively new service we are working out the kinks." On Tuesday afternoon, just a single...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Orange Line riders frustrated by delays days after shutdown ended

BOSTON - Talk to those who rely on the MBTA, and you get the sense that its impacts are personal. Three days into the new Orange Line rollout and riders' patience is growing thin. "A lot of people rely on it. Just the Orange Line itself services thousands of people a day," said Jermaine Rogers of Dorchester. On Tuesday night - an issue with a new car's doors caused massive delays. On Wednesday morning, one rider said a door was open for two stops before the MBTA noticed and forced it shut.The MBTA's vehicle maintenance team closely examined the door...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Trial date set for retired trooper and wife after Dedham grad party drowning

BOSTON – A trial date has been set for retired Massachusetts State Police trooper James Coughlin and his wife Leslie, almost two years after Alonzo Polk drowned in the pool of their Dedham home during a graduation party.On Wednesday, a Dedham District Court judge set an April 3 trial date for the case.A jury will likely be tasked with deciding if the couple is guilty of reckless endangerment and serving alcohol to minors during the party in 2021. "At this point my clients want to get it resolved. It's a terrible tragedy. They're anxious to get this resolved because frankly...
DEDHAM, MA
