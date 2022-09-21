Read full article on original website
Waubun man arrested after police find $36,000 worth of Fentanyl during traffic stop
VERNDALE, Minn. (Valley News Live) -The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was able to keep more than 350 grams of Fentanyl off the streets. 32-year-old John Gordon, of Waubun, was arrested Tuesday after deputies found the drugs, which are estimated to have a street value of $36,000, during a traffic stop.
Waubun man arrested in Wadena County drug case
WADENA, Minn. (KFGO) – A Waubun man is facing drug charges after his arrest during a traffic stop near Verndale. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy pulled over the driver for speeding. K9 Nitro was sent to the stop and suspected fentanyl was discovered. 32-year-old John...
School bus carrying students plunges into river southwest of Fargo
Students and a bus driver were injured when the school bus they were in crashed and plunged into a river southwest of Fargo on Friday. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the bus driver with the Enderlin Area School District crashed at about 4:11 p.m. The bus was eastbound on 50th Street in rural Leonard when it went through a guardrail east of 146th St. SE and then down a ditch, over an embankment and into the Maple River.
Fatal train-pedestrian crash in Fargo
A man was struck and killed by a train in downtown Fargo early this morning. Police responded to the crossing in the 400 block of Broadway around 12:30 after BNSF train operators notified authorities that a person was hit on the tracks by the eastbound train. The victim was dead at the scene.
Multiple homeless people arrested in Fargo house set to be torn down
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Seven homeless people were arrested at a north Fargo house that has been scheduled for demolition by the property owner. Around 11:15 Tuesday morning, Fargo Police responded to the house in the 200 block of 6th Avenue North after a report of a disturbance. They...
K-9 search leads to $36K fentanyl seizure during traffic stop
Over 300 grams of fentanyl with a street value of $36,000 was seized during a traffic stop near Wadena, Minnesota on Tuesday. John Gordon, 32, from Waubun, Minnesota was arrested during the stop. He has been charged with a first-degree controlled substance crime. Wadena County Sheriff Michael Carr said the...
Waubun Man Arrested in Drug Bust Near Verndale
A Waubun man was arrested on Tuesday after being found in possession of approximately 362 grams of suspected fentanyl. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, on September 20th, John Gordon, 32, of Waubun was pulled over for speeding near the city of Verndale. During the traffic stop, the deputy observed signs of criminal behavior and a K9 unit was brought over to inspect the exterior of the vehicle.
‘Hundreds’ of racist bags dropped in West Fargo neighborhood, police investigating
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo police are asking for your help identifying those responsible for distributing racist materials throughout a West Fargo neighborhood. Driveways, sidewalks and yards were littered with hundreds of small bags were throughout The Wilds, in the south side of town, containing a postcard...
Damaged car left sideways on Moorhead street, blocking traffic
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police are looking into a bizarre situation where a damaged car was left sideways along a street. Around 3:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 officers were on scene at the I-94 and 8th St. S. interchange for an abandoned vehicle. The car has...
18K lost in recent grandparent scam
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A couple is out $18,000 following a grandparent scam involving a fake car accident. Moorhead Police say on Sept. 13 a couple got a call from a woman who sounded like their granddaughter, saying they were in a car crash with another woman and a baby.
Woman arrested following stabbing in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is under arrest following a reported stabbing in south Fargo. Police were called to the 5400 block of 28th Ave. S. around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 for a stabbing. Authorities say there was a fight between two people that left...
Three men arrested on outstanding warrants after Fargo fight
(Fargo, ND) -- Three men are under arrest on outstanding warrants after a fight in Fargo. Officials say 26-year-old Eduardo Flores was fighting with 38-year-old Alberto Cuellar early Monday morning in the 42-hundred block of 45th Street South when officers approached. Flores ran from the scene and was arrested for refusal to halt and an outstanding warrant.
Fargo House That Has Had Over 500 Police Calls Since 2018 to be Demolished
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo City Commissioners vote to have a dangerous house demolished by mid-November. The house at 924 5th Street South was deemed dangerous by building inspectors. The house has been the scene of drug deals, dangerous violations of city code, rubbish, and some 550 police calls...
WATCH: Fargo neighborhood shocked after car crashes through woman’s backyard
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a crucial part of Linda Hamann’s home, the serenity of her backyard and gardens. It’s as she describes it, her sanctuary, a place to unwind and relax. However, all of that was stripped away when a speeding car spun out and crashed through her fence into her backyard.
Federal agents, including the DEA, raid home in Fargo’s Hawthorne neighborhood
FARGO (KFGO) – Federal agents moved into Fargo’s Hawthorne neighborhood early Wednesday in what is being called a “planned, proactive operation.”. It involved agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, investigators from Homeland Security, and officers with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. They were at home 812 7th Street South, located a block south of the Fargo Public School District headquarters.
Fatal shooting by officers in North Dakota ruled justified
FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota's attorney general says officers were justified in their use of deadly force against a man police say was having a mental health crisis.Attorney General Drew Wrigley, Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner and other officials held a news conference Monday to provide additional information on the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Andrew Martinez in Mapleton on Aug. 1.Wrigley says four officers fired their weapons when Martinez, armed with a semi-automatic rifle, appeared in the doorway of a residence and pointed the weapon at them following a four-hour standoff.Negotiators urged Martinez to come out of the house without his weapon.Wrigley says 20 to 25 rounds were fired by the officers and five gunshots struck Martinez, who died at the scene after life-saving measures were attempted.Jahner says no shots were fired at officers.Neighbors were told to stay indoors during the standoff.
Fargo Elim is ready to welcome people back home following fire
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – In January 2020 a fire devastated Elim Rehab Center on University Drive in Fargo. Now, Fargo Elim is ready to welcome people back home. “It’s a new day and we are ready to open our doors and say ‘Welcome home,'” Fargo Elim Administrator Renee Muhonen said.
‘One day at a time.’ Horace man thrown from motorcycle by erratic driver shares story of survival, resilience
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Life is much different than Eric O’Meara ever thought it would be. “I’ll never be 100% again. It’s one day at a time which I’m not used to doing,” O’Meara said. 66 days after crashing hard into the...
Man being investigated after police find illegal pills, firearm and cash during routine call
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Early in the morning on Sunday, September 11, FPD night shift officers responded to a report of a car alarm in the 1100 block of 2nd Ave S. When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with a man who the caller identified as the likely owner of the vehicle. This individual briefly spoke with officers before he turned off the car alarm and left the scene.
False alarm: Fargo Fire crews respond to apartment for smoke from cooking food
(Fargo, ND) -- Concern of a possible apartment fire Thursday morning in Fargo is being washed away by the Fargo Fire Department. Battalion Chief Jason Ness tells WDAY Radio crews were initially called to the complex around 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of 15th street south for reports of smoke coming from a unit inside. This led to several tenants vacating the building, but no fire was actually found.
