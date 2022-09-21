Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Pomona Officers Take Troubled Man with Rifle into Custody
The Pomona Police Department’s SWAT and crisis negotiation teams took into custody Saturday a man who was pointing a rifle at hikers at the Eagle Scout Trail. A hiker called police about 7:30 a.m. to report seeing a man with a rifle on the trails at Mission Boulevard and Appian Way, according to a police press release.
mynewsla.com
Three Juveniles Arrested on Suspicion of Armed Robbery
Three juvenile suspects were detained for allegedly robbing a victim of jewelry at gunpoint, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s San Jacinto station responded to a robbery in the 600 block of Poo’ish Drive in San Jacinto at 7 p.m. Friday. The three...
mynewsla.com
Two Suspects Arrested in Anaheim Hills Big Lots Robbery
Anaheim police arrested a man and a woman Saturday who allegedly took a shopping cart full of merchandise from an Anaheim Hills Big Lots store and flashed a handgun at an employee. The robbery occurred around 10 a.m. Saturday at 6336 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road, Sgt. Shane Carringer of...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested for Starting Fire at Palmdale Church
A man is in custody Saturday for allegedly starting a fire at a church in Palmdale. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 2:50 a.m. after receiving a call regarding a fire at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in the 1700 block of East Avenue R, Lt. Martinez told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Alleged Purse Thief Arrested in La Quinta
Authorities said Saturday that a man arrested for allegedly stealing someone’s purse in La Quinta is suspected of other purse thefts as well. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Thermal station responded to a robbery at a business in the 79200 block of Highway 111 at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
mynewsla.com
Two Men Killed in Drive-by Shooting in Unincorporated South LA
Sheriff’s Homicide detectives were investigating the shooting deaths of two men Saturday in an unincorporated area of South Los Angeles. Deputies responded to the 1500 block of East 81st Street, near Compton Avenue, regarding a shooting and found two men in an alley, suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
mynewsla.com
Jury Selection to Begin for Trial of Man Accused of Killing Boyhood Friend
Jury selection is slated to get underway Tuesday for the trial of a man accused of fatally shooting his boyhood friend during a dispute in Meadowbrook stemming from their bitter parting of ways in a marijuana sales venture. Stephen John Lindo, 31, of Meadowbrook allegedly killed 29-year-old Michael Louis Hinden...
mynewsla.com
Armed Suspect Arrested After 3-Hour Standoff in South LA
An armed suspect was taken into custody early Friday after being shot an officer and subsequently barricading himself following a pursuit in South Los Angeles. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department on patrol came into contact with the suspect, who was riding a bicycle, at 10:24 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Imperial Highway and Success Avenue, and after determining that he was wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon pursued him after he failed to stop, LAPD Officer Hernandez told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Carson Identified
A man who was shot dead in Carson has been identified, county authorities said Friday. Deputies dispatched about 12:25 a.m. Sunday to Paradise Valley South regarding a “gunshot victim” call, found the victim unresponsive in an alley and suffering from trauma to his upper torso, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
mynewsla.com
Man Pleads No Contest to Stabbing Homeless Man to Death
A 38-year-old Los Angeles man pleaded no contest Thursday to voluntary manslaughter for fatally stabbing a homeless man who approached his girlfriend in Hollywood. Spencer Jay Doland was sentenced to 12 years in state prison and waived credit for nearly four years already served behind bars since his October 2018 arrest.
mynewsla.com
Teens Plead Not Guilty To Coachella Robbery, Sentenced to 5 Years In Prison
A teen is facing five years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to one count of robbery in connection to two Coachella robberies and a stolen vehicle. Jason Anthony Orosco, 18, of Riverside, was arrested on Sept. 8 with Fabian Heredia Mondragon, 18, of Indio and a 14-year-old juvenile in connection with a pair of robberies in Coachella, Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Lawyers Recommend $8 Million Settlement in Shooting of Man by Deputy
Lawyers representing Los Angeles County have recommended an $8 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by the parents of an 18-year-old man who was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy near Gardena in 2020. Andres Guardado was shot around 6 p.m. June 18, 2020, near the 400 block of...
mynewsla.com
Felon Accused of Fatally Shooting Man in Menifee Arraigned
A convicted felon accused of gunning down a 58-year-old man during a confrontation near Menifee pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and other offenses. Arturo Recinos, 52, of Menifee was arrested earlier this month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Jesus Carlon of Wildomar.
mynewsla.com
Aliso Viejo Phlebotomist Accused of Assaults on Customers
Orange County sheriff’s deputies asked for the public’s help Thursday tracking down potential victims of a phlebotomist in a medical laboratory in Aliso Viejo accused of touching customers in a sexual way. Jose Farias, 29, of San Juan Capistrano, was booked Wednesday on suspicion of battery and released...
mynewsla.com
Car-to-Car Shooting Closes Torrance Street
A car-to-car shooting Saturday afternoon caused Torrance police to shut down Crenshaw Boulevard as officers searched for evidence and made sure there were no injuries. The preliminary investigation indicated the shooting was due to road rage at 2:37 p.m. at Crenshaw and Lomita boulevards, said Torrance police Sgt. Ron Salary.
mynewsla.com
High-Profile LA Prosecutors Allege Transfers Are Retaliation
A high-profile deputy district attorney who successfully prosecuted rapper Nipsey Hussle’s killer said Friday he is being transferred from the office’s elite Major Crimes Division to supervise misdemeanor cases in East Los Angeles in what he believes is retaliation for his criticism of Los Angeles County District Attorney George GascÃ³n and his policies.
mynewsla.com
Car-to-Car Freeway Shooting in Jurupa Valley Wounds One
One person was injured in a car-to car shooting on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley Friday evening. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to the Pedley Road off-ramp where they found the victim inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, according to reports from the scene.
mynewsla.com
Man Missing from East LA
Authorities Saturday sought public help to find a 65-year-old man who went missing in East Los Angeles. Jose Luis Hurtado was last seen on Monday, Aug. 22 in the 900 block of South Simmons Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Jose is 5 feet, 3 inches...
mynewsla.com
One Person Dies In Car Fire In Costa Mesa
A woman died Friday in a car fire in Costa Mesa. Costa Mesa firefighters responded to a fire at 5:21 a.m. in a grassy area on Newport Boulevard just off of 17th Street, said Roxi Fyad, a spokeswoman for the Costa Mesa Police Department. When firefighters arrived on scene, they saw a vehicle engulfed in flames in a drainage ditch on the west side of Newport Boulevard, Fyad said.
mynewsla.com
Former OC School of the Arts Student Sues District
A former student of the Orange County School of the Arts has filed a lawsuit against the Santa Ana Unified School District alleging the school’s founder sexually assaulted him, according to a copy of the suit obtained Friday. The lawsuit against the district and OCSA founder Ralph S. Opacic...
