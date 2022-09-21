Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Halloween and Fall Activities in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Opening 2 New LocationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Suspect allegedly kidnapped, killed and dismembered Phoenix man for unpaid cash debtBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Health Inspectors Hit Arizona Stadium With 7 Critical ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Country singer Luke Bell suffered with bipolar disorder before dying in Tucson, ArizonaBrenna TempleTucson, AZ
Related
Two injured after motorcycle drives off roadway
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a collision on North Kinney Road. Deputies say a single motorcycle went off the roadway and two people sustained injuries.
KOLD-TV
At least one person in critical condition following motorcycle crash on Kinney Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash on North Kinney Road early Saturday, Sept. 24. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the motorcycle went off the road near Eastern McCain Loop. The PCSD said one of those injured is in “extremely critical...
KOLD-TV
Elderly Tucson woman goes missing near Interstate 19, Drexel Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for help to find an elderly Tucson woman who went missing Saturday morning. The Tucson Police Department said Magdalena Carvajal Davila, 91, was last seen at her home in the 900 block of West Calle Evelina. The area is near Interstate 19 and Drexel Road.
Pedestrian transported to hospital after being hit by vehicle
On September 23, 2022, around 8:23 p.m. the Tucson Police Department responded to a collision that put one man in the hospital.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLD-TV
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in midtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in midtown Tucson last month. The Tucson Police Department said Anthony Marcell Coleman, 32, was arrested Friday, Sept. 23, on charges of first-degree murder and parole violation. The TPD said Coleman fatally shot...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident was reported in northwest of Tucson. Officials reported that a semi-truck rolled over on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near Grant, Stone
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Grant and Stone in Tucson late Friday, Sept. 23. The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened around 9 p.m. when the man tried to cross Stone while not in a crosswalk. The name of...
KOLD-TV
Woman injured in shooting at hotel near Miracle Mile, Oracle
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was seriously injured in a shooting at a west-side motel on Friday, Sept. 23. Tucson police say officers responded to a report of a shooting early this morning in the 700 block of West Miracle Mile near Oracle Road. Officers found the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man arrested in connection to homicide
The Tucson Police Department has arrested 32-year-old Anthony Marcell Coleman for the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Andrew Jamal Hodge.
KOLD-TV
Semi-truck crashes on westbound I-10 near Tangerine Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona state troopers are investigating a semi-truck rollover on westbound I-10 northwest of Tucson. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash happened near Tangerine Road at Milepost 240. One person was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Early in...
KOLD-TV
Man hit by vehicle on Tucson’s south side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is fighting for his life after he was hit by a vehicle on Tucson’s south side late Friday, Sept. 23. The Tucson Police Department said the man was struck near the intersection of West 22nd Street and South 10th Avenue. The driver that hit the man remained at the scene, according to TPD.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Two detained near scene at River, Oracle
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There was a heavy police presence near Oracle and River in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 22. Tucson police said they were called around 3:30 p.m. to the area of 700 West Competition Road after someone reported shots fired. Two people were detained, authorities said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOLD-TV
WATCH: Tucson police officer injured while stopping carjacking suspect with violent criminal history
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson police officer was injured while stopping a carjacking suspect who has a long, violent criminal history. The officer, who has not been identified, intentionally drove into the path of the stolen vehicle to stop a dangerous chase through the city on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Police: Woman critically injured in Friday Miracle Mile shooting
A woman was treated for life-threatening injuries after Friday morning shooting on Miracle Mile. Tucson police say there are no suspects in custody.
AZFamily
Tucson man accused of killing, dismembering man over money dispute, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man faces kidnapping and first-degree murder charges after police accuse him of kidnapping a man from Phoenix over a money dispute, strangling him to death off Interstate 10, and trying to dismember his body in Tucson. According to court documents, the victim’s girlfriend dropped him off at his apartment near 39th Avenue and Camelback on Friday. Later that night, she got a text message from him saying he had been kidnapped because “Rod had gotten him into something.” Police later identified Rod by another name, Jaron, who was the victim’s childhood friend and current roommate.
At least 1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tucson’s south side on Tuesday evening. The officials reported that three vehicles were involved in a crash near the [..]
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Police identify pedestrian killed in crash near Broadway, Pantano in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One pedestrian was killed and another was injured in an accident on Tucson’s east side late Tuesday, Sept. 20. Police identified the deceased victim as 39-year-old Cecilia Nicole Sanchez. The Tucson Police Department confirmed the crash happened near Pantano Road and Broadway Boulevard.
KOLD-TV
Officers with guns drawn spotted near River, Oracle
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There was a heavy police presence near Oracle and River in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 22. According to a KOLD photographer at the scene, TPD officers were spotted with their guns drawn and West Competition Drive was closed in the area. A source told...
KOLD-TV
Tucson man charged with giving gun to mass shooter who killed constable
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing charges after he allegedly supplied another man with a gun that was used in a mass shooting that killed four people in August. Josue Lopez Quintana, 25, has been charged with making a false statement to law enforcement. Tucson...
Witness in Christopher Clements trial questions if victim was murdered
Christopher Clements is on trial for kidnapping and killing 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez. His defense argued whether or not Gonzalez was murdered.
Comments / 0