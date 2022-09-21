Read full article on original website
kotatv.com
Feeding South Dakota seeks volunteers and donations during Hunger Action Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Feeding South Dakota encourages communities to take action in the fight to end hunger by volunteering, donating, educating, or advocating. This month, Feeding South Dakota is celebrating Hunger Action Month, calling on the community to take part in volunteering and giving back.
kotatv.com
Early voting starts Friday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Voting is a key way people can make their voices heard and as South Dakota nears its general election date, voters should make sure they are prepared. With early voting starting Friday, voters can start lining up at 8 a.m. to cast their ballots. The...
