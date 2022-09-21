ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Quinta, CA

mynewsla.com

Alleged Purse Thief Arrested in La Quinta

Authorities said Saturday that a man arrested for allegedly stealing someone’s purse in La Quinta is suspected of other purse thefts as well. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Thermal station responded to a robbery at a business in the 79200 block of Highway 111 at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
LA QUINTA, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Suffers Major Injuries in Golf Cart Crash

A crash involving a golf cart sent one person to a hospital with major injuries, authorities said Saturday. The accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Friday on Shoal Creek Street, south of Riviera Street within the PGA West community in La Quinta, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The...
LA QUINTA, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Killed in Santa Ana Crash; Others Flee Scene

A woman was killed and others inside her vehicle fled the scene on foot after it ran a red light and struck another vehicle Saturday in Santa Ana, authorities said. The motorist in the other vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, the Santa Ana Police Department reported.
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Pomona Officers Take Troubled Man with Rifle into Custody

The Pomona Police Department’s SWAT and crisis negotiation teams took into custody Saturday a man who was pointing a rifle at hikers at the Eagle Scout Trail. A hiker called police about 7:30 a.m. to report seeing a man with a rifle on the trails at Mission Boulevard and Appian Way, according to a police press release.
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Three Juveniles Arrested on Suspicion of Armed Robbery

Three juvenile suspects were detained for allegedly robbing a victim of jewelry at gunpoint, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s San Jacinto station responded to a robbery in the 600 block of Poo’ish Drive in San Jacinto at 7 p.m. Friday. The three...
SAN JACINTO, CA
KTLA

3 juveniles arrested for alleged armed robbery in San Jacinto

Three juvenile boys have been arrested for allegedly robbing a person at gunpoint and stealing their jewelry. It happened Friday evening around 7 p.m. at a home on the 600 block of Poo’ish Drive in San Jacinto. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the three suspects were seen walking away from the scene of […]
SAN JACINTO, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested for Starting Fire at Palmdale Church

A man is in custody Saturday for allegedly starting a fire at a church in Palmdale. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 2:50 a.m. after receiving a call regarding a fire at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in the 1700 block of East Avenue R, Lt. Martinez told City News Service.
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Suspects Arrested in Anaheim Hills Big Lots Robbery

Anaheim police arrested a man and a woman Saturday who allegedly took a shopping cart full of merchandise from an Anaheim Hills Big Lots store and flashed a handgun at an employee. The robbery occurred around 10 a.m. Saturday at 6336 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road, Sgt. Shane Carringer of...
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA

1 dead, 2 hospitalized in multi-car Irvine crash

One person was killed and two others were hospitalized in a fiery multi-vehicle crash in Irvine on Saturday. The crash involved two cars and a semi-truck that was found overturned and engulfed in flames, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. The deadly collision occurred along the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway near Jamboree […]
IRVINE, CA
KTLA

Fire erupts after driver crashes into building in Whittier, runs away

California Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of an SUV who crashed into a building in Whittier early Saturday morning, sparking a fire that damaged several businesses. The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Leffingwell Rd. near Carmenita Rd.  Firefighters arrived to find the SUV had struck the building and also ruptured a […]
WHITTIER, CA
z1077fm.com

Woman Arrested for Suspicion of DUI After Collision Injures Children

A woman was arrested for driving under the influence after injuring three people, including a 15 year-old and a 3 year-old. The County Sheriff reports that Amber Coleman, a 27 year-old resident of Twentynine Palms, was driving a pickup truck westbound on Highway 62 in Yucca Valley, on Sunday (September 18), when she rear-ended a sport utility vehicle near the intersection of Avalon Ave.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Dead in Vehicle With Bullet Holes, Police Investigating Suspected Homicide

Police are investigating a suspected homicide Friday after finding a man’s body inside a bullet-riddled vehicle in Indio. Around 11:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a reported traffic incident on Calhoun Street by Doctor Carreon Boulevard in Indio, according to Ben Guitron from the Indio Police Department. Guitron...
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Driver found dead in truck riddled with bullet holes

Indio Police were investigating a man's death early Friday morning after a driver crashed his bullet-riddled truck into a retaining wall.  Police were called to Calhoun Street at 11:45 p.m. Thursday and said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. But when officers arrived on the scene, they said they found bullet holes in the pickup truck.  The post Driver found dead in truck riddled with bullet holes appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
mynewsla.com

Car-to-Car Shooting Closes Torrance Street

A car-to-car shooting Saturday afternoon caused Torrance police to shut down Crenshaw Boulevard as officers searched for evidence and made sure there were no injuries. The preliminary investigation indicated the shooting was due to road rage at 2:37 p.m. at Crenshaw and Lomita boulevards, said Torrance police Sgt. Ron Salary.
TORRANCE, CA
knewsradio.com

DHS Felons Arrested In Cathedral City

Guns and drugs confiscated during the arrest of 2 suspects in Cathedral City September 22nd 2022. Guns and drugs confiscated during the arrest of 2 suspects in Cathedral City September 22nd 2022 Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. On Wednesday, September 21st the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force...
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Arrested After Allegedly Loitering Next to Banning Police Department

A felon was arrested after he was allegedly found carrying a loaded firearm in public and possessing ammunition and drug paraphernalia, authorities said Saturday. Police officers conducted a check on the man on Sept. 13 around 6 p.m. when he was allegedly loitering next to the Banning Police Department, police said.
BANNING, CA
mynewsla.com

Car-to-Car Freeway Shooting in Jurupa Valley Wounds One

One person was injured in a car-to car shooting on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley Friday evening. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to the Pedley Road off-ramp where they found the victim inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, according to reports from the scene.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot in Carson Identified

A man who was shot dead in Carson has been identified, county authorities said Friday. Deputies dispatched about 12:25 a.m. Sunday to Paradise Valley South regarding a “gunshot victim” call, found the victim unresponsive in an alley and suffering from trauma to his upper torso, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
CARSON, CA

