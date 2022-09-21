Indio Police were investigating a man's death early Friday morning after a driver crashed his bullet-riddled truck into a retaining wall. Police were called to Calhoun Street at 11:45 p.m. Thursday and said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. But when officers arrived on the scene, they said they found bullet holes in the pickup truck. The post Driver found dead in truck riddled with bullet holes appeared first on KESQ.

INDIO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO