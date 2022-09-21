ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coyotes re-sign forward Barrett Hayton to two-year deal

The Arizona Coyotes and forward Barrett Hayton agreed to a new two-year contract Tuesday.

While the team did not disclose terms, multiple reports said it was worth $3.5 million, or a $1.75 million average annual value.

Hayton, the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, saw his first extended action with Arizona last season and recorded 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) and 84 hits in 60 games. In 94 career games with the Coyotes, he has tallied 13 goals and 18 assists.

“We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” general manager Bill Armstrong said in a news release. “Barrett is a young, talented, hard-working player who made significant strides last year. We’re excited to have him on our roster for this season.”

–Field Level Media

