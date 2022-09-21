Just before 10pm Friday a male attempted to run across I-45 main lanes southbound just south of FM 1488. He was struck by at least two vehicles. Conroe Fire responded along with MCHD. The male was pronounced deceased on the scene. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. Conroe Police investigated the crash. Only one southbound lane was open during the investigation. About midnight the freeway was reopened.

CONROE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO