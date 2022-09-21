ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty County, TX

Houston, TX
MAN KILLED CROSSING I-45

Just before 10pm Friday a male attempted to run across I-45 main lanes southbound just south of FM 1488. He was struck by at least two vehicles. Conroe Fire responded along with MCHD. The male was pronounced deceased on the scene. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. Conroe Police investigated the crash. Only one southbound lane was open during the investigation. About midnight the freeway was reopened.
CONROE, TX
Bond set for man in death of 2-year-old found in stolen SUV after his dad was shot to death

HOUSTON — A 38-year-old man charged in the deaths of a father and his 2-year-old son has been identified. Bolanle Fadairo, 38, is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of 38-year-old Michael Essien and his son Micah, according to court documents. Fadairo was also charged with tampering with evidence because investigators said he tried to get rid of text messages.
Car crashes onto sidewalk in front of dental office in Missouri City

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — A car crashed onto the sidewalk right in front of a dental office in Missouri City Thursday morning. An image from the scene showed the front end of a red car sticking out of the sidewalk in a strip center on Highway 6. Air 11 flew over the crash site and raw aerials showed damage to a large column in front of the office.
Man charged with murder after 2-year-old found dead in stolen SUV after his dad was shot and killed

HOUSTON — Houston police say the person of interest they questioned this morning about the deaths of a father and his 2-year-old son has now been charged in the case. Bolanle Fadairo, 38, is charged with two counts of murder and tampering with evidence in connection with the deaths of 38-year-old Michael Essien and his son Micah. He was taken into custody Wednesday morning at an apartment near the original crime scene.
