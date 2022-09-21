Read full article on original website
Woman critically injured after exchanging gunfire with suspect who entered home uninvited, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was critically injured after Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said she exchanged gunfire with a man who came into her apartment unannounced Saturday night. Investigators said the woman's 9-year-old daughter was the one who called 911. The daughter has been reported safe and...
Woman killed inside Porsche during triple shooting in west Houston, police say
Houston police said they believe there are two suspects because casings from a rifle and handgun were found at the scene.
HCSO: Man shot to death, suspect shoots, kills himself after standoff in NW Houston
HOUSTON — A barricaded suspect is dead after an hours-long standoff with the Harris County Sheriff's Office SWAT team. The incident began after the suspect shot and killed a man Friday night, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Editorial note: The above video aired prior to the standoff ending. Gonzalez...
North Freeway reopens after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash, police say
HOUSTON — A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on the North Freeway Saturday morning, according to Houston Police. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the North Freeway near W. Mount Houston Road. All lanes were shutdown until the afternoon. Details...
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wants a new county jail
AUSTIN, Texas — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it’s time to take a serious look at investing in corrections infrastructure in one of the nation’s largest counties, including a new jail in one of the most rapidly growing areas in Texas. Law enforcement experts say the...
Judge denies bond for man charged with killing friend of 30 years and his 2-year-old son
HOUSTON — The man charged with killing a Houston dad and his 2-year-old son will stay behind bars for now. A judge denied bond for 38-year-old Bolanie Fadairo and said his two murder charges may be upgraded to capital murder. Houston police said Bolanie Fadairo is the man seen...
Man arrested, charged with murder in fatal shooting outside Fifth Ward convenience store
HOUSTON – A suspect was taken into custody Thursday, charged in a fatal shooting that left one person dead and another wounded. The suspect, Delonnie Norman, 21, is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is accused of killing Maurice Cashman Tolbert, 30. Investigators said...
Galveston man charged with murder after crashing into cyclists, police say
GALVESTON, Texas — A man is facing a murder charge after Galveston police said he crashed into two cyclists Wednesday night after getting into a fight with one of them. This happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of 32nd Street and Avenue R. Police said the call came...
Mother holding baby shot, killed by husband during domestic violence investigation, Harris County sheriff says
ATASCOCITA, Texas — A woman was shot and killed by her husband Thursday while NCIS agents were investigating domestic violence claims, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The husband was later shot and killed by Harris County Precinct 4 deputies in a shootout, the sheriff said. The initial...
Judge sets bonds at $1M or more for 3 friends charged with killing 16-year-old girl in Liberty County
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — The three friends charged with killing a 16-year-old Houston girl faced a judge in Liberty County Wednesday who set their bonds at $1M or more. Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, 19, Joel Garcia- Martinez, 20, and Katherine Alvarez-Flores, 20, are all charged with murder in the death of Emily Rodriguez-Avila.
Woman holding baby shot, killed by husband while NCIS agents investigated domestic violence claims, sheriff says
ATASCOCITA, Texas — A woman was shot and killed by her husband Thursday while NCIS agents were investigating her husband for domestic violence claims, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The husband was later shot and killed by Harris County Precinct 4 deputies while he was running away,...
MAN KILLED CROSSING I-45
Just before 10pm Friday a male attempted to run across I-45 main lanes southbound just south of FM 1488. He was struck by at least two vehicles. Conroe Fire responded along with MCHD. The male was pronounced deceased on the scene. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. Conroe Police investigated the crash. Only one southbound lane was open during the investigation. About midnight the freeway was reopened.
Multiple horses die in barn fire in north Houston, fire officials say
HOUSTON — Multiple horses died after a barn caught fire in north Houston early Friday morning, according to the Houston Fire Department. This happened at 2 a.m. on Linn Street just east of the Eastex Freeway. Houston fire officials said fire crews responded to the scene and worked to...
Widow says husband tried for years to help man accused of murdering him
HOUSTON — It’s hard to imagine the pain of losing your husband and 2-year-old son, but that is Mabel Essien's reality. Her husband Michael Essien, 38, was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in southwest Houston. Hours later her son, Micah, was found dead inside the family's stolen SUV nearby.
Bond set for man in death of 2-year-old found in stolen SUV after his dad was shot to death
HOUSTON — A 38-year-old man charged in the deaths of a father and his 2-year-old son has been identified. Bolanle Fadairo, 38, is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of 38-year-old Michael Essien and his son Micah, according to court documents. Fadairo was also charged with tampering with evidence because investigators said he tried to get rid of text messages.
Car crashes onto sidewalk in front of dental office in Missouri City
MISSOURI CITY, Texas — A car crashed onto the sidewalk right in front of a dental office in Missouri City Thursday morning. An image from the scene showed the front end of a red car sticking out of the sidewalk in a strip center on Highway 6. Air 11 flew over the crash site and raw aerials showed damage to a large column in front of the office.
83-year-old woman, her dog found dead in house fire in northwest Harris County, fire officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 83-year-old woman and her dog were found dead in a house fire in northwest Harris County early Friday morning, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office. This happened around 2 a.m. at a home on Donna Drive just south of West Little...
Woman dead, another person injured in shooting in Atascocita neighborhood
A woman is dead and another person was injured Thursday in a shooting in an Atascocita neighborhood. The gunman in this shooting may have been shot by deputies.
Man charged with murder after 2-year-old found dead in stolen SUV after his dad was shot and killed
HOUSTON — Houston police say the person of interest they questioned this morning about the deaths of a father and his 2-year-old son has now been charged in the case. Bolanle Fadairo, 38, is charged with two counts of murder and tampering with evidence in connection with the deaths of 38-year-old Michael Essien and his son Micah. He was taken into custody Wednesday morning at an apartment near the original crime scene.
Deputy working security shoots driver who pinned him with car in Midtown, HPD says
HOUSTON — An off-duty Harris County Sheriff’s deputy working security shot a man in Midtown after the driver pinned him with his car to another vehicle, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in a parking lot outside of a bar on Main...
