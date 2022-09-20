Read full article on original website
President Putin Suffering From 'Rapidly Progressing Cancer,' On Verge Of Losing Sight: Report
This article was originally published on May 31, 2022, and has been edited with updated news. On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to send an additional 300,000 troops to Ukraine, which includes calling Russian military reservists into active service. In May, a report indicated that an anonymous Russian intelligence...
Ukrainian collaborators who sided with Russian occupation were given top jobs and fancy titles. Now they're being hunted down.
In occupied Melitopol, a once-obscure local politican became mayor, but, Galina Danilchenko now lives in fear both of Russia and her neighbors.
Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction
Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
Scientists at America’s top nuclear lab were recruited by China to design missiles and drones, report says
At least 154 Chinese scientists who worked on government-sponsored research at the U.S.’s foremost national security laboratory over the last two decades have been recruited to do scientific work in China — some of which helped advance military technology that threatens American national security — according to a new private intelligence report obtained by NBC News.
U.S. fugitive known as 'Fat Leonard' apprehended in Venezuela after weeks on the run
A military contractor known as "Fat Leonard," who cut off his ankle bracelet and fled after he pleaded guilty in a major Navy corruption scandal, was apprehended in Venezuela, authorities said Wednesday. Leonard Glenn Francis, who was on house arrest in San Diego and weeks away from sentencing, removed his...
Following the Recent Delivery of 5 Red Heifers to Israel, Many Question Whether This Signals the Start of the End Times
Recently, five immaculate parah adumah (a red heifer) were delivered to Israel. A Christian rancher in Texas supplied the cows. According to reports, "Jewish rabbis approved the animals as red in color and unblemished." To be considered a "red heifer," an animal can only have two or fewer hairs on its entire body that are not red. [i]
Kansas company stiffed by Vietnam, demands action
A Kansas construction company claims it is owed millions of dollars by a government-owned company in Vietnam — and now it wants the U.S. government to intervene. The family-owned business, Hall Brothers, Inc. says it has been trying to get the state-owned Vietnamese company to pay up for years for work it did in the communist country. Starting back in the early 2000s, Hall Brothers paved dozens of miles of highway. They say they received partial payments at first, but then the payments stopped coming in.
Crocodile Blamed For Disappearance Of 300 People
The world's most dangerous crocodile is Gustave. Rumors say the creature took the lives of about 300 people. The beast roams the shores of Burundi. The estimated length of the creature is 20 feet long, about the same as a decent great white shark. It weighs around 2000 pounds. These dimensions make him 3 feet long and 300 pounds heavier than a normal male Nile crocodile. (source)
Russian prisoners return from Ukraine as civilians leave after mobilization announcement
Russia's Defense Ministry said 55 of its combatants had been returned from Ukraine under a prisoner swap agreement. Meanwhile, Russian civilians arriving in European cities reacted with concern to the partial military mobilization announced by President Putin yesterday.Sept. 22, 2022.
Russian-occupied regions in Ukraine begin staged votes as the Kremlin denies reports of men fleeing partial mobilization
As four occupied regions of Ukraine began holding controversial referendums on whether to join Russia on Friday, Russian men continued to flee the country as a result of President Vladimir Putin’s plans to raise more troops to bolster his faltering invasion of his smaller neighbor. The voting in Ukraine’s...
Ukraine's Zelenskyy says partial mobilization brings war into 'every Russian home'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke partly in Russian during his Thursday night broadcast to address Russian mothers, telling them, "The children of your state leadership will not take part in the war against Ukraine."Sept. 23, 2022.
Trump ally Tom Barrack used access to White House to help foreign government, prosecutor says
Tom Barrack used his longtime friendship with Donald Trump to "illegally provide" government officials from the United Arab Emirates with access to the then-president and senior administration officials, and he did so for "money and power," prosecutors said Wednesday. Barrack, a California billionaire, and his former assistant Matthew Grimes "met...
Iran hints at deeper crackdown after woman's death in police custody triggers violent protests
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s army on Friday hinted that it was prepared to deepen its crackdown on protests triggered by the death of a young woman who had been detained by the morality police. For almost a week, there have been running battles between demonstrators and security forces...
Scores of migrants feared drowned after boat sinks off Syria
Syrian authorities say bodies and survivors have been pulled from the Mediterranean Sea after a boat carrying migrants from Lebanon toward Europe sank on Thursday.Sept. 23, 2022.
Voting begins in Russian occupied Ukraine, called a sham by the West
Four occupied regions of Ukraine began holding controversial referendums on whether to join Russia on Friday.Sept. 23, 2022.
U.S. Latinos average salary growing: new report
A new study found that if U.S. Latinos were their own country, their gross domestic product would rank the fifth largest in the world. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz takes a closer look inside the report’s findings.Sept. 23, 2022.
Russian-occupied regions in Ukraine hold controversial votes on whether to join Russia
U.S. and NATO officials expect that Russian President Putin will use the vote to justify annexing more Ukrainian land and then threaten to defend the territory with nuclear weapons. NBC News’ Richard Engel has new details on the conflict and Russian men trying to escape the country to avoid being drafted.Sept. 23, 2022.
Over 30 killed as boat carrying migrants sinks off Syrian coast
Authorities in Syria have found 34 bodies and rescued more than a dozen migrants off the coast of the northern port city of Tartus on Thursday suspected of having left north Lebanon bound towards Europe earlier this week. Samer Qubrusli, the Syrian director-general of ports, told Reuters that authorities had...
Hurricane Fiona targeting Canada after battering Bermuda
Hurricane Fiona battered Bermuda this morning, unleashing strong winds and knocking out power to about half of the island. Now, the storm is heading north towards Canada. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky has the latest updates on Fiona.Sept. 23, 2022.
Street protests in Iran over death of Mahsa Amini rattle Iranian Americans
LOS ANGELES — Painful memories of a violent and chaotic past were resurrected this week for many Iranian Americans watching from afar as protesters flooded the streets of Tehran and other Iranian cities following the death of Mahsa Amini. Amini, 22, died on Sept. 16 while in the custody...
