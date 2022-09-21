ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

KVUE

Boil water notice issued for some eastern Hays County residents

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice is in effect for some Plum Creek residents in eastern Hays County. Affected neighborhoods include Green Pastures, Rolling Hills, Windy Hills and Dove Hills, according to Texas Water Utilities. A main water break has caused a service outage to some residents...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Woman hit, killed by vehicle on North Austin I-35 service road

AUSTIN, Texas — Police shut down the southbound I-35 service road Friday morning in North Austin for several hours after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle. It happened just north of Braker Lane. APD says the call came in at 6:47 a.m. reporting an auto-pedestrian collision...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

1,000-plus water violation warnings issued as pipe repair work steps up

CEDAR PARK, Texas - Repair work on the raw water intake that feeds the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority started Wednesday. Progress was made Thursday to the point that officials hope the repair project may be completed a little ahead of schedule. However, residents in Cedar Park and Leander are still being warned not to violate the new water conservation rules.
CEDAR PARK, TX
KVUE

Round Rock adds to wastewater plant expansion after fixing leaks

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The past six months have put a spotlight on the Brushy Creek Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant in Round Rock. City utility staff notified residents that leaks in pipes leading to the facility were overflowing the plant's capacity, causing floating solid effluent to discharge into Brushy Creek.
ROUND ROCK, TX
#Road Bicycle#Bike#Bicycle Safety#Construction Maintenance#The Thomas Springs Road#Commissioners Court
KVUE

ACL Fest 2022: City issues attendee guidance ahead of festival

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival is returning to Zilker Park next month and the City of Austin is now issuing guidance for festival attendees. ACL returns on Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16, and City departments are preparing for the massive influx of visitors. The City said it will use its social media pages to share relevant information during the festival, along with Austin first responders and others.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Rollover crash on I-35 North, one adult declared trauma alert: ATCEMS

AUSTIN, Texas - An adult has been declared a Trauma Alert after a two-vehicle crash on I-35 North in Northeast Austin. ATCEMS says the crash involved two vehicles, one of which rolled. The crash happened at 2:39 p.m. in the 5500 block of I-35 near Reinli Street. The adult was...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits in Drippings Springs, Southwest Austin, including new Jo’s Coffee

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Southwest Austin and Dripping Springs under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 commercial permits filed recently in Georgetown, including two new business parks

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Crash near Tesla Road leaves teen, 1 other person injured

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - An adult and a teenager have been hospitalized after a crash in Eastern Travis County. The crash happened on FM 973 near Tesla Road just before midnight. The Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a call of a two-vehicle crash with two people...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin Police Department releases report on 2020 protests & fall events ramp up

The Austin Police Department will reboot its license plate reader program over the coming year. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) On the Sept. 23 episode of the Austin Breakdown, Community Impact's Austin City Hall reporter Ben Thompson returns for an update on the Austin Police Department, which recently released an "after-action" report evaluating the department's performance during the protests of May 2020. Also, digital journalist Morgan O'Neal stops by with a sneak peek of fall events coming up in the Austin metro.
AUSTIN, TX
