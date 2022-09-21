Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Austin
Boil water notice issued for Plum Creek customers in Hays County due to main line break
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued Saturday for Plum Creek customers in Hays County due to a water main break. According to a Facebook post by Texas Water Utilities, the notice covers subdivisions Green Pastures, Rolling Hills, Windy Hills, and Dove Hills. When the...
Pedestrian killed on I-35 SB frontage road at Braker Lane in north Austin
Previously, several lanes were blocked southbound on the frontage road but have since been cleared, according to the department.
Boil water notice issued for some eastern Hays County residents
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice is in effect for some Plum Creek residents in eastern Hays County. Affected neighborhoods include Green Pastures, Rolling Hills, Windy Hills and Dove Hills, according to Texas Water Utilities. A main water break has caused a service outage to some residents...
CBS Austin
Woman hit, killed by vehicle on North Austin I-35 service road
AUSTIN, Texas — Police shut down the southbound I-35 service road Friday morning in North Austin for several hours after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle. It happened just north of Braker Lane. APD says the call came in at 6:47 a.m. reporting an auto-pedestrian collision...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Some Bastrop ISD buses suspended amid driver shortages
Currently the district has 72 bus drivers and 16 vacancies, however, they aim to have an additional ten so that the district doesn't have to use office staff and mechanics as drivers, Kristi Lee, the Deputy Superintendent explained.
fox7austin.com
1,000-plus water violation warnings issued as pipe repair work steps up
CEDAR PARK, Texas - Repair work on the raw water intake that feeds the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority started Wednesday. Progress was made Thursday to the point that officials hope the repair project may be completed a little ahead of schedule. However, residents in Cedar Park and Leander are still being warned not to violate the new water conservation rules.
18 dams in Central Texas now classified as in 'poor condition' by the State
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the growth in Central Texas, one of our challenges is aging infrastructure, which includes dams. The KVUE Defenders found that there are 18 State-regulated dams in Central Texas which the State considers to be in "poor condition” with safety and structural concerns. The...
Round Rock adds to wastewater plant expansion after fixing leaks
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The past six months have put a spotlight on the Brushy Creek Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant in Round Rock. City utility staff notified residents that leaks in pipes leading to the facility were overflowing the plant's capacity, causing floating solid effluent to discharge into Brushy Creek.
IN THIS ARTICLE
No injuries after crash involving Austin police car on Burnet at Highway 183
The crash involved an Austin Police Department car and another vehicle. It happened on Burnet Road near the Highway 183 overpass.
ACL Fest 2022: City issues attendee guidance ahead of festival
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival is returning to Zilker Park next month and the City of Austin is now issuing guidance for festival attendees. ACL returns on Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16, and City departments are preparing for the massive influx of visitors. The City said it will use its social media pages to share relevant information during the festival, along with Austin first responders and others.
fox7austin.com
Rollover crash on I-35 North, one adult declared trauma alert: ATCEMS
AUSTIN, Texas - An adult has been declared a Trauma Alert after a two-vehicle crash on I-35 North in Northeast Austin. ATCEMS says the crash involved two vehicles, one of which rolled. The crash happened at 2:39 p.m. in the 5500 block of I-35 near Reinli Street. The adult was...
10 latest commercial permits in Drippings Springs, Southwest Austin, including new Jo’s Coffee
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Southwest Austin and Dripping Springs under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Round Rock City Council approves interlocal agreement, engineering contract for regional pipeline project
Round Rock City Council approved an agreement and contract in partnership with the city of Georgetown regarding a regional pipeline project during a Sept. 22 meeting. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) Round Rock City Council approved an agreement and contract in partnership with the city of Georgetown regarding a regional...
10 commercial permits filed recently in Georgetown, including two new business parks
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Williamson County Sheriff's Office wins Crime Scene Unit award
FRISCO, Texas — On Friday, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit was awarded the North Texas Forensic Association’s Best Laboratory Award in Frisco. Several agencies nominated the Crime Scene Unit for its assistance to agencies in North Texas. According to a release from the sheriff’s...
City of Leander watches water usage as 14-day repair to underwater pipeline starts
Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority contractors shut off a 36-inch pipeline in Lake Travis Wednesday morning to repair a leak found back in August.
Water projects receive $19M in grants from Williamson County
Williamson County Commissioners Court approved $19 million in grants for water-related projects at the Sep. 20 Commissioners Court meeting at the county courthouse. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Two area agencies will receive a total of $19 million in grant money for water-related projects in Williamson County. These projects will bring...
fox7austin.com
Crash near Tesla Road leaves teen, 1 other person injured
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - An adult and a teenager have been hospitalized after a crash in Eastern Travis County. The crash happened on FM 973 near Tesla Road just before midnight. The Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a call of a two-vehicle crash with two people...
Austin Police Department releases report on 2020 protests & fall events ramp up
The Austin Police Department will reboot its license plate reader program over the coming year. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) On the Sept. 23 episode of the Austin Breakdown, Community Impact's Austin City Hall reporter Ben Thompson returns for an update on the Austin Police Department, which recently released an "after-action" report evaluating the department's performance during the protests of May 2020. Also, digital journalist Morgan O'Neal stops by with a sneak peek of fall events coming up in the Austin metro.
kut.org
Cedar Park, Leander residents under strict water restrictions as repairs begin on pipeline
Thousands of water customers in Cedar Park and Leander are under strict water restrictions as crews begin repairs on a leak in the underwater Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority Pipeline. The 36-inch pipeline pulls water from Lake Travis into the BCRUA water treatment facility, which serves as Leander's primary source...
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0