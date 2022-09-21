We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Whether you enjoy the taste of Kendall Jenner’s infamous 818 tequila, which launched in the spring of last year and was met fairly immediately with criticism for its appropriation of Mexican culture, her selection of merch has undoubtedly fueled its popularity. Signature trucker hats, lush-looking sweatshirts, and heavy-duty coolers are just a few of the brand’s creations, but its latest drop caught our attention. To celebrate the arrival of its Añejo Reserve, 818 has released a handmade ceramic decanter created by Milan-based industrial designer Valerio Sommella and produced by local artisans in Pachuca, Mexico, the town in which the alcohol is preserved. The fluid shape of the Eight Reserve reimagines 818’s typical glass vessel, while the tequila continues the company’s effort to achieve a smooth expression.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO