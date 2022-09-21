Read full article on original website
Kendall Jenner’s $200 Tequila Bottle Reminds Us of This Fan-Favorite $17 H&M Vase
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Whether you enjoy the taste of Kendall Jenner’s infamous 818 tequila, which launched in the spring of last year and was met fairly immediately with criticism for its appropriation of Mexican culture, her selection of merch has undoubtedly fueled its popularity. Signature trucker hats, lush-looking sweatshirts, and heavy-duty coolers are just a few of the brand’s creations, but its latest drop caught our attention. To celebrate the arrival of its Añejo Reserve, 818 has released a handmade ceramic decanter created by Milan-based industrial designer Valerio Sommella and produced by local artisans in Pachuca, Mexico, the town in which the alcohol is preserved. The fluid shape of the Eight Reserve reimagines 818’s typical glass vessel, while the tequila continues the company’s effort to achieve a smooth expression.
People can’t believe I’m the same person when I do my makeup – it’s called being a catfish
A TIKTOK user's viral makeup transformation is so startling that viewers are convinced the "before" and "after" are different people. Valeria Voronina, a makeup artist with 2.3 million followers on the app, has blown people away with her shapeshifting skills to the point that many commenters are in utter disbelief.
15 fall throw pillows to scatter all over your home
Scatter your home with these stylish throw pillows and say hello to cozy-season
Try Not to Be Charmed by This Cotswolds Home’s Crooked Walls and Fairy-Tale Fireplaces
Nestled in a lush English valley that’s so picturesque it even inspired a popular memoir, Trillgate Farm is the kind of place you usually only see in fairy tales. Dating back to 1680, the country cottage, located in the sought-after Cotswolds, has it all: colossal stone fireplaces, walking trails where you happily won’t have cell phone reception, and a croquet lawn. It’s little wonder that it charmed interior designer Lucy Cunningham’s latest client, an American family looking for a quintessential farmhouse to retreat to.
It Took 5,000 Square Feet of Wood Stain to De-Orangeify This Maine Cabin
While driving up the coast of Maine to visit a client’s home last Thanksgiving, Massachusetts-based designer Hannah Oravec was greeted by autumn’s ochre- and honey-tinged foliage—it’s the reason she and her husband, Michael, started scouring Zillow the very next day for a place of their own. So it’s a little ironic that the 1,200-square-foot cabin that they ended up purchasing the following February also had an amber glow to it…just not the awe-inspiring kind. “It was very dark,” recalls the Lawless Design founder. “There was an orange polyurethane finish on the wood that was very 1980s.”
This $25 Million NYC Apartment Has a Massive Terrace That’s Bigger Than the Apartment Itself
A private terrace is a prized amenity for many city dwellers and this one in West Chelsea is even bigger than the apartment it’s attached to. Set on the 11th floor of The Cortland building is a one-of-a-kind unit with a rare, 3,200-square-foot wraparound terrace. One can surmise that a private outdoor oasis of this size certainly doesn’t come cheap in New York City. In fact, the five-bedroom residence is priced at a whopping $25 million to be exact. “I think this is one of the best apartments in New York City,” CORE listing agent Shaun Osher, who’s handling the sale, tells Mansion Global....
What’s The Most Ridiculous Assignment A Teacher Has Ever Given You?
We all had at least one.
Tony Hawk on investing in Holey Grail Donuts
The skateboarder legend recently shared more about his decision to invest in the Hawaiian brand.
One of the Best Couches for Kids Is a Modular Design That Converts Into a Fort
Reading up on Domino's shopping guides is like having your own personal product concierge. We do the tedious part—deep-dive research, hands-on testing, and tapping experts for advice—so all you have to do is hit "add to cart." That's why we call them Simply the Best.
The One Candle Molly Baz and Ben Willett Will Never Regift
Being rebellious just comes naturally to Molly Baz and Ben Willett. Baz, a cookbook author, food personality, and the cover star of our recently launched Work & Play issue, and Willett, a creative director and spatial designer, have each carved a path so specifically them it's truly impossible to replicate.
The Best Tabletop Firepits Include a Mini Wood-Burning Solo Stove for Under $100
Reading up on Domino's shopping guides is like having your own personal product concierge. We do the tedious part—deep-dive research, hands-on testing, and tapping experts for advice—so all you have to do is hit "add to cart." That's why we call them Simply the Best.
How To Design Your Nursery Like Joanna Gaines
If you have a little one on the way and are in need of some inspiration for your nursery, take a cue from the classic look of Joanna Gaines' baby's room.
My $12K Bathroom Reno Taught Me There Are Some Builder-Grade Finishes You Can Live With
In Renovator's Notebook, homeowners open up about the nitty-gritty of their remodels: How long it really took; how much it actually cost; what went horribly wrong; and what went wonderfully, serendipitously, it's-all-worth-it-in-the-end right. For more tips to nail your next project, follow @reno_notebook.
The Best Bathroom Sinks Go Beyond Porcelain to Concrete and Even Quartz
Reading up on Domino's shopping guides is like having your own personal product concierge. We do the tedious part—deep-dive research, hands-on testing, and tapping experts for advice—so all you have to do is hit "add to cart." That's why we call them Simply the Best.
