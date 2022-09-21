Read full article on original website
15-year-old Missouri boy hospitalized after pickup crash
ATCHISON COUNTY, Mo.—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just after 4a.m. Saturday in Atchison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Chevy Silverado driven by a 15-year-old boy from Rock Port was northbound on Highway 275 at Route CC five miles south of Hamburg, Iowa.
Missouri woman hospitalized after car overturns
DEKALB COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 10p.m. Wednesday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Ford Focus driven by Monica M. Wormsley, 34, Maysville, was northbound on Fairview Road two miles south of Amity. The car crossed Ketchum Road and...
Maysville woman injured after 2-vehicle crash
DAVIESS COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 2p.m. Friday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Honda Odyssey driven by Tiffany M. Lapai, 42, Maysville, was northbound on MO 6 at Route F in Jamesport. The front drivers side of the Honda...
Gov. celebrates legacy of Amelia Earhart with statue unveiling
ATCHISON – Governor Laura Kelly Saturday joined the Amelia Earhart Foundation in honoring its namesake with a statue unveiling ceremony. The bronze statue, located at the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum, is the sister statue of the one that was installed in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol in July, according to a media release.
SSFF Baby Show 2022
77 Babies with friends and family came out on September 18th to Hyde park on a over 90 degree day.
