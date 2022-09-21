Read full article on original website
Windy Weather Expected Tonight and into the First Half of the Weekend
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. This evening’s weather setup shows our next weather makers. High pressure off to our west will be attempting to build into the region this weekend, but are currently being held up by Hurricane Fiona. As it continues to track north, it still looks to bring impacts to our neighbors over in eastern New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island, as they look to take the brunt of the system going into tomorrow. For us we’re expecting to see some gusty winds from this, with wind gusts getting close to 50 mph during the day tomorrow. Better weather is expected Sunday with less winds and more sunshine.
Rainy Morning with Localized Heavy Downpours Looking to Dry Out By This Afternoon
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Thursday. Also happy first day of Fall. As we turn the page to a new season, temperatures looking to be hovering around the 60 degree mark for the next couple of days. This is right around where we should be for this time of year. While it is the first calendar day of fall, first full day will actually be tomorrow as we don’t turn things to the new season until late this evening. Today marks the start of astronomical fall which is different from meteorological Fall that is well under way. What’s the difference between the two? Well meteorological is based on months, so we classify the Fall season between September and November. Astronomical is based on the equinox and solstice so today being the autumnal equinox, it is the first day of astronomical Fall.
Aroostook Community Matters: AABA’s Choices After School program
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - An after school program in Houlton is fun for students and beneficial for parents in the area. For this week’s Aroostook Community Matters, News Source 8 reporter Isaac Potter caught up with Adopt-A-Block of Aroostook’s Choices After School program. School is back in...
Windy Weather Expected Tomorrow with Mostly Cloudy Skies
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy first day of Fall! Looking at some of the rainfall reports that we’ve seen so far today, a lot of communities reporting close to, if not over a half an inch of rain. This is much needed rain bringing us back on track for our monthly rainfall. Communities through the central part of the county look to have picked up the most rain. This is thanks to the heavier downpours that we had move through earlier this morning, along with some of the steadier rain that we’ve seen this afternoon. I don’t think we’ll be adding too much more onto these totals, with most communities seeing an additional couple tenths of an inch.
Renovations Moving Ahead At Historic Northeastland Hotel
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It’s been less than a year since the nonprofit development corporation Ignite PI began renovating the Northeastland Hotel in downtown Presque Isle. The initial phase of the project has focused on updating and expanding amenities in public use areas on the lobby level of the building. Earlier this week, News Source 8′s Sherry Karabin stopped by the hotel to see what’s been done and when the changes might be unveiled to the public.
A Place To Call Home: What Presque Isle Police Department Is Seeing
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Over the past few weeks we have reported on an increase in crime in the County, but is the Homelessness Crisis playing into the increased crime rate? In this segment of “A Place to Call Home,” Corey Bouchard explores that very question. So far...
A Place To Call Home: How Affordable Housing Plays into the Homelessness Crisis
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Accessing safe and affordable housing is one of the biggest barriers for people struggling with Homelessness. In this segment of “A Place to Call Home” Corey Bouchard breaks down what we are currently seeing, and what can be done to assist people in need.
