PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Thursday. Also happy first day of Fall. As we turn the page to a new season, temperatures looking to be hovering around the 60 degree mark for the next couple of days. This is right around where we should be for this time of year. While it is the first calendar day of fall, first full day will actually be tomorrow as we don’t turn things to the new season until late this evening. Today marks the start of astronomical fall which is different from meteorological Fall that is well under way. What’s the difference between the two? Well meteorological is based on months, so we classify the Fall season between September and November. Astronomical is based on the equinox and solstice so today being the autumnal equinox, it is the first day of astronomical Fall.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO