Colorado man found guilty of killing Isabella Thallas
What happened in Denver's ballpark neighborhood in June 2020 was senseless and heartbreaking.Isabella Thallas and Darian Simon were training their dog to go outside.From a nearby apartment, 38-year-old Michael Close yelled at them and opened fire with a rifle. He had taken the rifle from a friend who was a Denver police officer.Now as people filed out of the courtroom Isabella's mother reacted to the guilty verdict."I'm not happy because my daughter is gone, but justice was served today in this courtroom, efficiently and accurately," she said.Two years, three months, and 12 days of agony and heartbreak for Ana Thallas...
Woman who claimed she shot intruder convicted of attempted murder
AURORA, Colo. — An Arapahoe County jury convicted a woman on Thursday of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation in connection with a shooting in July of last year. Emily Janis Strunk called 911 around 12:30 a.m on July 21, 2021, and reported that she had shot a man who had forced his way into her apartment. She also reported to Aurora Police that she had a previous relationship with the man.
Southern Colorado business owner receives stiffest prison sentence of any insurrectionist from state
WASHINGTON D.C (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs business owner is now headed to prison after he admitted to interfering with capitol police during the January 6 insurrection. Through researching the U.S. Attorney's office database, KRDO found there have been at least 16 people from, or have had a recent Colorado residence, that have been charged for their alleged involvement in the capitol riot nearly two years ago.
Former San Luis Valley District Attorney disbarred from practicing law in Colorado
SAN LUIS VALLEY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Former 12th Judicial District Attorney Alonzo Payne is disbarred from practicing law in the state of Colorado. The order was approved by the Office of the Presiding Disciplinary Judge - a branch of the Colorado Supreme Court - on Wednesday. According to the order, both the Office of Attorney The post Former San Luis Valley District Attorney disbarred from practicing law in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
Reward offered for help identifying Aurora bank robber
Investigators are asking for the public's assistance in locating the suspect they believe is responsible for a robbery that happened in Aurora on Sept. 19.
'I hate that it was my gun,' says former Denver cop whose AK-47 was used in murder
DENVER — A former Denver Police officer whose AK-47 was used in a fatal 2020 shooting said he believes the now-convicted shooter took the gun from his personal closet months before the crime, according to a deposition he gave earlier this year. The videotaped deposition, obtained by 9Wants to...
24-year-old dies in crash in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 24-year-old man from Lakewood is dead after a crash on U.S. Highway 285 on Saturday morning. Around 2:03 a.m. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) received a call about a crash on U.S. Highway 285 at mile marker 239. When troopers arrived on scene they found...
Armed man arrested after entering Children’s Hospital
Officers were called to Children's Hospital Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus just after midnight on Saturday after a man allegedly entered with a handgun.
Man arrested on I-70 in Colorado with 90,000 fentanyl pills
MACK, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested with 90,000 fentanyl pills on I-70 in Colorado Wednesday morning, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities took 22-year-old Adan Carrillo-Murillo into custody at 7:45 a.m. after a traffic stop near Mile Post 10 in Mack. A voluntary vehicle search...
Mom of a found toddler in Aurora located
AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Police said a little girl’s mom was found but detectives and the Department of Human Services are conducting an investigation. The Aurora Police Department said she is about 2 years old and was found near 14295 E. Montview Blvd. (near Sable) at about 6:30 p.m.
Former southern Colorado district attorney disbarred after controversy
DENVER — The state Supreme Court ordered this week that the former district attorney for the 12th Judicial District be disbarred from practicing law in Colorado. Alonzo Payne resigned as district attorney in the San Luis Valley in July, after he became the focus of a state investigation for violations of the Victim Rights Act.
Police shooting in Aurora shuts down Alameda at Galena
A suspect in a stolen vehicle was fatally shot Saturday afternoon after running from Aurora Police Department officers and then threatening pursuing officers with a weapon, according to police. The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries. Alameda Avenue is currently closed between Dayton Street and Havana Street as investigators from the Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Bureau of Investigation gather evidence and witness statements.Denver Police Department Division Chief Ron Thomas told reporters at dusk that two suspects were inside the stolen vehicle when Aurora officers approached. One of the suspects ran northbound across Alameda, he explained, and officers ran after him. That suspect turned around and threatened the Aurora officers with a weapon, he said. At least two officers fired in return. The suspect went down and officers began medical treatment and radioed for additional medical response. "There are some jurisdictional issues here," Thomas said. "The incident clearly began in Denver."The vehicle, he added, was reportedly stolen from Aurora and APD officers were following it prior to the incident. The other suspect remained in the stolen vehicle and was taken into custody, according to Thomas. That suspect was not injured.
Woman dies following stabbing at Colorado Springs home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman has died following a stabbing that injured another person at a home in northwest Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to the home on the 1200 block of Dancing Horse Dr. around 7:20 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived they found a woman and a The post Woman dies following stabbing at Colorado Springs home appeared first on KRDO.
An improper turn and deadly crash, but who’s at fault?
Family members of a man who died in a crash are questioning why the other driver involved, a police officer who made an improper turn, was not cited or ticketed.
Colorado Springs Police dogs get extra protection
Two members of the Colorado Springs Police Department now have a little extra protection on the job.Chewie and Britta are getting bullet- and stab-resistant vests.Britta works with Officer Shawn Mahon.He lost his first K9 companion in a training accident in 2014.And Britta's new vest bears the name of that first dog."It was one of those things where I got caught off guard a little with this one, and it really hit home for me because having my first dog's name on my second dog, it's pretty sincere," Mahon said.The vests are provided by the national non-profit "Vested Interest in K9s."
These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado
Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
Whataburger opening 2nd Colorado restaurant
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is continuing its growth in Colorado with a second location. Whataburger will open a new restaurant in northeast Colorado Springs, at 6140 Dublin Blvd., on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 11 a.m. Led by operating partner Irving De La Cruz and director of operations Armando...
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Montbello neighborhood
The Denver Police Department was investigating a crash between a motorcyclist and a motorist on East 46th Avenue and North Fairplay Way just before 1 p.m. on Saturday.
What Is “Swatting”? And Why It Can Get You Into Big Trouble Under Colorado Law
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. In Colorado, swatting could get you into some serious trouble. Swatting Instances In Colorado. Earlier this...
Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years
Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Coronavirus, nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
