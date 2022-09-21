ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How It Started vs. How It’s Going.

Sponsored Content Presented by University of Oregon Executive MBA. It’s been a transformative few years for most of us. But for Brandi Martin and Ye Feng, that transformation had nothing to do with the pandemic and its aftermath. Their transformation was spurred by internal unrest and a desire for something more.
OLCC Board Creates Committee to Address Burglary Spike

The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission announced during its Sept. 22 meeting that it would assign a subcommittee to look into rising theft at liquor stores across the state. Earlier this month, WW reported that shoplifting at liquor stores across the state was on record pace—largely driven by a rise...
