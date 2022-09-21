Read full article on original website
How It Started vs. How It’s Going.
Sponsored Content Presented by University of Oregon Executive MBA. It’s been a transformative few years for most of us. But for Brandi Martin and Ye Feng, that transformation had nothing to do with the pandemic and its aftermath. Their transformation was spurred by internal unrest and a desire for something more.
OLCC Board Creates Committee to Address Burglary Spike
The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission announced during its Sept. 22 meeting that it would assign a subcommittee to look into rising theft at liquor stores across the state. Earlier this month, WW reported that shoplifting at liquor stores across the state was on record pace—largely driven by a rise...
Why Don’t Small Traffic Circles on Neighborhood Streets Count as Roundabouts?
I remember when Northeast 39th and Glisan really was a roundabout (Dr. Know, WW, Sept. 14), before bureaucrats added stop signs. But what about the small traffic circles that make drivers swerve around them into the path of pedestrians? Wouldn’t speed bumps be safer and more effective? —Rich A.
Mayor’s Office Courts Private and Public Employers in Effort to Bring Employees Back to the Central City
Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office is courting both private and public employers in an effort bring back employees back to their offices across the city as Portland lags behind peer cities in post-pandemic recovery. Major private and public institutions involved in the discussions with the mayor’s office about return-to-work policy...
Multnomah County Provides Property Tax Relief to Manufactured Home Owners
In a county desperately short of housing, the people most vulnerable are at the low end of the wage scale—including the more than 4,900 owners of manufactured homes in Multnomah County whose median income is $38,000. That means they bring in barely half the $73,000 average in the county.
Three Multnomah County Corrections Deputies Are on Leave Pending a Criminal Investigation
Three Multnomah County sheriff’s corrections deputies, Mirzet Sacirovic, Jorge Troudt and Gustavo Valdovinos, were placed on paid administrative leave Sept. 21, WW has learned. Corrections deputies typically supervise inmates in the county’s jails. The suspensions are “related” to a joint investigation by the sheriff’s office and Oregon State...
