EW.com
Dave Chappelle says Will Smith slapping Chris Rock showed 'he's just as ugly as the rest of us'
Dave Chappelle has weighed in on Will Smith's infamous slapping of Chris Rock at this year's Oscars ceremony, which shattered the beloved Hollywood persona that the King Richard star had built up over a decades-long career. During a stop on Chappelle and Rock's joint comedy tour in Liverpool, England, on...
wrestlinginc.com
Chyna's Unexpected Job She Held After Her Post-Wrestling Career May Open Some Eyes
Joanie "Chyna" Laurer was certainly one of most groundbreaking individuals during the WWF's "Attitude Era" in the late '90s and early 2000s. What set her apart from the other women at the time was her buff, 200-pound Amazonian physique, and her ability to go toe-to-toe with much of the male WWF roster and not looking out of place doing so.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Gives Her Pick For Who WWE's White Rabbit Is
Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" has been creating intrigue in the WWE Universe lately. The psychedelic track, released in 1967, has been playing out of arena speakers during non-televised WWE events, causing fans and pundits to assume that the company is teasing the arrival of a mysterious figure. Ronda Rousey has also given her two cents on the matter, as she explained during the latest episode of "The Baddest Stream."
MMA Fighting
Mike Perry calls out Nate Diaz for bare-knuckle fight: ‘It’s real fighting — and it’s real money’
If Nate Diaz is looking for a challenge as a free agent, Mike Perry is ready to welcome him to the sport of bare-knuckle fighting. After completing his UFC contract with a win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279, Diaz became one of the hottest commodities in combat sports, a proven superstar who can sell fights and back up his words inside the cage or ring.
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Addresses Roman Reigns Possibly Losing WWE Title To Logan Paul
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a new challenger on the horizon in influencer Logan Paul, one of WWE's newest signees. Paul will challenge Reigns for the title at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi-Arabia, on November 5. With the match being just Paul's third, some are not thrilled about...
FINISH HIM: Fighting Kangaroo Pulls Wild Move Right Out Of A Video Game
Two mad marsupials went at it in a Canberra nature reserve.
Yasmine Lopez Shares Rare Photos Of Cowboys Star Trevon Diggs’ Alleged Second Son On Instagram
For the past couple of years, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has charmed sports fans and Dallasites with the quips from his adorable son, Aidan, who is often by the athlete's side at press conferences. However, Diggs is known to have one more son apart from his older child. Born...
NFL・
MMAmania.com
Sean O’Malley had ‘two hard fights’ in UFC, got ‘knocked the f—k out’ and then ‘poked the guy in the eyes’
UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen kept himself afloat in the 135-pound title chase by capturing a technical knockout victory over up-and-coming prospect Song Yadong in the UFC Vegas 60 main event last weekend in Vegas. Unfortunately, “The Sandman” has been defeated by reigning champion Aljamain Sterling, as well as top...
17-Year-Old Raul Rosas Jr. Gains Over 120k Instagram Followers Since His Win On Dana White’s Contender Series
UFC president Dana White has been saying it for several years now, Dana White’s Contender Series [DWCS] produces future stars. This week another potential star was born. On the ninth episode of DWCS this past Tuesday, 17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. defeated Mando Gutierrez via unanimous decision to earn a UFC contract, making him the youngest UFC fighter in the organization’s history as well as the youngest fighter to compete on the show.
Ben Simmons calls out Shaquille O’Neal for exposing his DMs: “You ain’t reached out once and say, ‘Hey, you okay?'”
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons is directing criticism at Shaquille O’Neal after Simmons faced a torrent of criticism, and O’Neal failed to come to his defense. Simmons appeared on J.J. Redick’s podcast and spoke in part about his mental health battles, taking issue with O’Neal’s past public approach toward him.
NBA・
Twitter reacts to Yoel Romero's brutal KO of retiring Melvin Manhoef at Bellator 285
Yoel Romero has back-to-back wins on his record for the first time since 2016 after beating Melvin Manhoef in the Bellator 285 co-main event. Romero (15-6 MMA, 2-1 BMMA) sent Manhoef (32-16-1 MMA, 4-5 BMMA) into retirement on a low note when he earned a third-round knockout victory in Friday’s light heavyweight co-headliner, which took place at 3Arena in Dublin.
MMA Fighting
Mayweather vs. Asakura Results: Live updates of the undercard and main event
MMA Fighting has Mayweather vs. Asakura results live for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura fight card at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Saturday night. When the main event begins, around 1 a.m. ET, check out our Mayweather vs. Asakura live round-by-round updates for our live blog of the main event.
mmanews.com
Nate Diaz Snaps On ‘Fat Motherf—er’ Daniel Cormier; DC Responds
It looks like Nate Diaz is scoring one more knockout before he leaves the UFC, albeit a virtual one. Diaz fought out his UFC contract at UFC 279, after one of the most bizarre and wild fight weeks of all time. Initially scheduled to fight Khamzat Chimaev, he would end up instead facing Tony Ferguson on 24 hours’ notice, following a string of altercations and weight misses that led to a reshuffling of the event.
Knockout puncher Deontay Wilder is the only heavyweight who can beat boxing champ Oleksandr Usyk, trainer says
Deontay Wilder fights Robert Helenius in October and wants boxing's biggest bouts thereafter, vowing to reclaim the heavyweight championship.
Yoel Romero warns Anderson Silva not to go toe to toe vs. Jake Paul: 'This young man could hurt him'
Yoel Romero has a close eye on the upcoming boxing match between Anderson Silva and Jake Paul. The former UFC middleweight title challenger and current Bellator contender is picking Silva to beat Paul in their eight-round bout scheduled for Oct. 29 in Phoenix. But despite siding with Silva, Romero (14-6 MMA, 1-1 BMMA) does acknowledge that Paul is not out of the race in this one.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Names Weapon She Wants To Use In WWE Extreme Rules Match
Playing "Rogue Legacy 2" on "The Baddest Stream on the Planet" live stream, "SmackDown" superstar Ronda Rousey asked her "Rowdy Ones" what weapons would they like to see used in her upcoming Extreme Rules match against "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan. "Definitely thumbtacks," said Rosey as she scrolled through comments....
hotnewhiphop.com
Floyd Mayweather Hits Jake Paul With Sobering Canelo Alvarez Take
Floyd Mayweather has been in the boxing game for the majority of his life, so it should be no surprise that he has a lot of opinions when it comes to other fighters. A great example of this is Jake Paul, whom Mayweather has been challenged by in the past. Paul is set to face off against Anderson Silva next month, and in Mayweather's eyes, this is a good thing. While speaking to TMZ, Mayweather revealed how Paul is making the right moves right now.
PWMania
What Happened After AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Went Off-Air, Jon Moxley Cuts Promo
Following Wednesday night’s Dynamite Grand Slam main event, in which Jon Moxley won the vacant title by defeating stablemate Bryan Danielson of the Blackpool Combat Club in the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions finals, he addressed the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. Moxley posed on...
MMA Fighting
Mayweather vs. Asakura start time, TV schedule for Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura
The Mayweather vs. Asakura start time and TV schedule for the Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura fight card at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Saturday night. The fight card is broken into two different parts and airs on FITE TV pay-per-view. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.
