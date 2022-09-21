ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Comments / 1

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Chyna's Unexpected Job She Held After Her Post-Wrestling Career May Open Some Eyes

Joanie "Chyna" Laurer was certainly one of most groundbreaking individuals during the WWF's "Attitude Era" in the late '90s and early 2000s. What set her apart from the other women at the time was her buff, 200-pound Amazonian physique, and her ability to go toe-to-toe with much of the male WWF roster and not looking out of place doing so.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Gives Her Pick For Who WWE's White Rabbit Is

Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" has been creating intrigue in the WWE Universe lately. The psychedelic track, released in 1967, has been playing out of arena speakers during non-televised WWE events, causing fans and pundits to assume that the company is teasing the arrival of a mysterious figure. Ronda Rousey has also given her two cents on the matter, as she explained during the latest episode of "The Baddest Stream."
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Joe Rogan
wrestlinginc.com

Jake Roberts Addresses Roman Reigns Possibly Losing WWE Title To Logan Paul

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a new challenger on the horizon in influencer Logan Paul, one of WWE's newest signees. Paul will challenge Reigns for the title at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi-Arabia, on November 5. With the match being just Paul's third, some are not thrilled about...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Mma
MiddleEasy

17-Year-Old Raul Rosas Jr. Gains Over 120k Instagram Followers Since His Win On Dana White’s Contender Series

UFC president Dana White has been saying it for several years now, Dana White’s Contender Series [DWCS] produces future stars. This week another potential star was born. On the ninth episode of DWCS this past Tuesday, 17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. defeated Mando Gutierrez via unanimous decision to earn a UFC contract, making him the youngest UFC fighter in the organization’s history as well as the youngest fighter to compete on the show.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Yoel Romero's brutal KO of retiring Melvin Manhoef at Bellator 285

Yoel Romero has back-to-back wins on his record for the first time since 2016 after beating Melvin Manhoef in the Bellator 285 co-main event. Romero (15-6 MMA, 2-1 BMMA) sent Manhoef (32-16-1 MMA, 4-5 BMMA) into retirement on a low note when he earned a third-round knockout victory in Friday’s light heavyweight co-headliner, which took place at 3Arena in Dublin.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
mmanews.com

Nate Diaz Snaps On ‘Fat Motherf—er’ Daniel Cormier; DC Responds

It looks like Nate Diaz is scoring one more knockout before he leaves the UFC, albeit a virtual one. Diaz fought out his UFC contract at UFC 279, after one of the most bizarre and wild fight weeks of all time. Initially scheduled to fight Khamzat Chimaev, he would end up instead facing Tony Ferguson on 24 hours’ notice, following a string of altercations and weight misses that led to a reshuffling of the event.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Yoel Romero warns Anderson Silva not to go toe to toe vs. Jake Paul: 'This young man could hurt him'

Yoel Romero has a close eye on the upcoming boxing match between Anderson Silva and Jake Paul. The former UFC middleweight title challenger and current Bellator contender is picking Silva to beat Paul in their eight-round bout scheduled for Oct. 29 in Phoenix. But despite siding with Silva, Romero (14-6 MMA, 1-1 BMMA) does acknowledge that Paul is not out of the race in this one.
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Names Weapon She Wants To Use In WWE Extreme Rules Match

Playing "Rogue Legacy 2" on "The Baddest Stream on the Planet" live stream, "SmackDown" superstar Ronda Rousey asked her "Rowdy Ones" what weapons would they like to see used in her upcoming Extreme Rules match against "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan. "Definitely thumbtacks," said Rosey as she scrolled through comments....
WWE
hotnewhiphop.com

Floyd Mayweather Hits Jake Paul With Sobering Canelo Alvarez Take

Floyd Mayweather has been in the boxing game for the majority of his life, so it should be no surprise that he has a lot of opinions when it comes to other fighters. A great example of this is Jake Paul, whom Mayweather has been challenged by in the past. Paul is set to face off against Anderson Silva next month, and in Mayweather's eyes, this is a good thing. While speaking to TMZ, Mayweather revealed how Paul is making the right moves right now.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy