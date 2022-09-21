Read full article on original website
Mike Tomlin on loss to Browns: 'Nick Chubb controlled the game'
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin opened his postgame news conference following Thursday night's 29-17 loss to Cleveland by tipping his cap to Nick Chubb and the Browns' running game. "I'd like to compliment Cleveland. They did what was required for victory, and you have to acknowledge that," Tomlin said. "I...
Bills safety Micah Hyde (neck) being placed on injured reserve, to miss rest of 2022 season
The Buffalo Bills' quest toward a Super Bowl title in 2022 will have to be done without one of their defensive leaders. Safety Micah Hyde (neck) is being placed on injured reserve on Saturday and will miss the rest of the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per Hyde's agent Jack Bechta.
RB Index, Week 3: Let's get physical ... at the goal line! Plus, a new No. 1 in the running backs rankings
In advance of Week 3, I'd like to deliver a public service announcement:. To everyone with a role in goal-line offense across the National Football League, you have to figure out a way to get into the end zone. Through two weeks of the 2022 season, on fourth down from the opponent's 2-yard line and in, offenses have converted just three of nine opportunities (33.3 percent). Eight of those tries were run plays. We need to do better. We MUST do better.
Top 10 big-play wide receivers entering Week 3 of 2022 NFL season: Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill dazzle
Each week of the 2022 NFL season, the Next Gen Stats analytics team will present a different Position Power Ranking, meant to spotlight the top performances among a specific group of players. This week, we've assembled a list of the top 10 big-play wide receivers heading into Week 3. Before...
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 3 sleepers
We're heading full speed into Week 3. This is the week that we'd like to believe we have most things figured out. Spoiler alert: We don't. But what we do have is a larger sample size of data to help us make more informed decisions. Of course, we'll have even more data after this week. And the week after that. And so on.
2022 NFL season: Week 3 fantasy football matchups
NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Hurts had his big breakout game on Monday Night Football against the Vikings... and his start to the season should only get better as he gets another great matchup this week. Since the start of the 2021 season, Washington has allowed a league-high 21.3 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks -- no other team has allowed over 20 points per game in that same span. The Commanders even allowed Jared Goff to throw four touchdowns and score 26 fantasy points against them last Sunday. Hurts should be ranked as a top-3 fantasy QB this week.
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins (knee) expected to make debut on Sunday against Patriots
Reinforcement may be coming for the Ravens on the ground. Running back J.K. Dobbins is expected to play Sunday against the Patriots after missing all of 2021 with a torn ACL, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Dobbins has been closing in on this day, practicing in full for the...
Injury roundup: Saints' Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara expected to play against Panthers
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, listed as questionable because of back and ankle injuries, is expected to play against the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Running back Alvin Kamara, who missed last week's loss, is also expected to play. However, quarterback Taysom Hill (rib) is...
Who's the real G.O.A.T. QB? 'NFL GameDay Kickoff' compares Rodgers, Brady
Who is the real G.O.A.T. QB? 'NFL GameDay Kickoff' compares Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
Move the Sticks: Previewing Jaguars-Chargers, Bills-Dolphins in Week 3
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys preview the Jaguars at Chargers Week 3 matchup and focus on a young player on each team. Next, the pair look at a team that's doing something unique -- the Detroit Lions. To wrap up the show, the duo preview the Bills at Dolphins Week 3 game, by focusing on each team's roster.
NFL Week 3 bold predictions: Colts upset Chiefs; Darius Slay keeps balling with pick-six
Throughout the 2022 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 3 schedule). It's been a rough start for the Colts, but their fortunes turn this week against the undefeated Chiefs. Indy's defense records three takeaways against Patrick Mahomes and Co., while Jonathan Taylor helps get the offense on track with 150 scrimmage yards and three scores. The Colts get their first win of the season in style!
Jets edge rusher Carl Lawson: Facing Bengals 'no different for me'
Carl Lawson is set to face off against his former team, the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday in Week 3, but the New York Jets pass rusher insists he's not more amped up. "Honestly, it's no different," Lawson said via the team's official website. "It's not another game, all games are important. But no different for me."
Niners TE George Kittle (groin) set to make 2022 debut Sunday vs. Broncos
George Kittle is set to make his 2022 season debut in prime time. After missing the first two weeks of the season with a groin injury, Kittle does not have an injury designation for Sunday night's game versus the Denver Broncos and is set to return to the field. Head...
Seahawks QB Geno Smith on offensive drought: 'We need to score'
The Seattle Seahawks offense hasn't scored a single point in the past six quarters ahead of Week 3's bout with the Atlanta Falcons. With that backdrop, quarterback Geno Smith stated the obvious Thursday. "We need to score," Smith said, via The Seattle Times. "We need to score, keep drives alive,...
Ravens signing pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul to one-year deal worth up to $5.5M
A two-time Super Bowl winner is heading to Baltimore to provide some pass-rush punch. Former New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowler Jason Pierre-Paul is signing a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens worth up to $5.5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. CBS Sports' Josina...
Steelers' Mike Tomlin not considering QB change after loss to Browns on Thursday night
Questions surrounding the Steelers' quarterback situation will come as frequently as the losses do in Pittsburgh during the 2022 season, but you can expect head coach Mike Tomlin to remain consistent on the matter in the immediate aftermath of defeat. Tomlin gave a clear-cut answer when asked if he will...
Browns QB Jacoby Brissett on Cowboys trading Amari Cooper to Cleveland: 'I'm glad they did it'
After being traded to Cleveland from Dallas in the offseason, wide receiver Amari Cooper has found initial success with his new team, pairing up with Jacoby Brissett to lead the Browns to a 29-17 victory over the Steelers on Thursday night. "I'm glad they did it," Brissett told NFL Network...
2022 NFL season, Week 3: What We Learned from Browns' win over Steelers on Thursday
Amari Cooper paying off early. Think the Dallas Cowboys might be regretting the Cooper trade? In what amounted to a salary dump, the Browns picked up a potential game-changer. Through three games, he's been as good as expected. After a quiet opener, Cooper had a big Week 2 game that largely was forgotten when the Browns blew a two-score lead late (and Cooper admitted he was partly at fault in that loss). But in Week 3, Cooper was mainly excellent, turning in his second-straight 100-yard game and got the Browns in business Thursday with an 11-yard score. When Ahkello Witherspoon -- arguably the Steelers' best corner -- went down in the third quarter due to injury, the Browns immediately ran a vertical route for Cooper and he delivered with a 32-yard catch that led to an important touchdown that put the game away. Even with a fourth-quarter drop on a Jacoby Brissett bullet, Cooper has proven his worth in the early going.
Carson Wentz reflects on 'whirlwind' career, time in Philly as Commanders prep to face Hurts, Eagles
Six years after Carson Wentz's career began with great fanfare in Philadelphia, it's become an annual spin of Major Bowes' wheel of fortune. Round and round Wentz goes, and where he'll stop, nobody knows. His current stop has him in Washington, where he's filling the starting role at quarterback for...
