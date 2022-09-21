ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

WYFF4.com

Anderson County deputies investigating shots fired

PIEDMONT, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after shots were fired. It happened Saturday evening on Highway 86. We're told the suspect chased the victim in a vehicle, causing that person to crash. Deputies say the victim had minor injuries, however no one...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver dies following overnight crash in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person overnight. Troopers said the crash happened along Old Laurens Road at around midnight. According to troopers, the driver was traveling along Old Laurens Road when they crossed the middle line and...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Driver dies in Greenville county crash, troopers say

PIEDMONT, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead after a crash Saturday night. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Bessie Road near Premier Drive. Troopers say a car turned left onto Bessie Road and made contact with another vehicle. The driver of the car...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate deputy hospitalized following crash, officials say

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was injured in a crash. According to the office, the deputy was rear-ended while driving his patrol vehicle, Saturday evening. Officials said the deputy was responding to a suspicious person's call, near Harrison Bridge Road and Harrison Oaks Drive when it happened.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Laurens County, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after shots fired in restaurant parking lot

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after shots were fired in a restaurant parking lot following an altercation inside. According to the sheriff’s office, the call came in just after 8 p.m. after shots were fired in a restaurant parking lot...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Person killed in crash in Greenville County, coroner says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A person was killed in a crash Friday night in Greenville County, according to Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Jennifer Cason. All Spartanburg bound lanes are closed on Wade Hampton Boulevard from Dill Creek Court to Buncombe Road due to the collision, according to a tweet from Greer Police Department.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
truecrimedaily

3-year-old child reportedly finds gun and fatally shoots mother

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (TCD) -- A 3-year-old child reportedly shot and killed their mother this week after allegedly getting hold of an unsecured weapon. According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at approximately 7:45 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting call at 4750 Pine St. and found a female victim, a 3-year-old child, and the child's maternal grandmother. The woman, who the Sheriff's Office identified as 33-year-old Cora Lyn Bush, was transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. She reportedly died at 9:46 a.m.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Driver dead after crash in Laurens County, troopers say

GRAY COURT, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver died in a crash in Laurens County. Troopers say it happened around midnight Saturday on South Old Laurens Road near Equinox Drive, about 1 mile from Gray Court. They say a car was traveling north, crossed the center...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

1 dead, 2 injured following shooting at Greenville business

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured two others on Friday night. Deputies said the shooting reportedly happened at World Cup Billiards around 11:00 p.m. According to deputies, they responded to the call just...
GREENVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

Victim identified in deadly Newberry County 18-wheeler crash

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The victim in a deadly 18-wheeler collision was identified Friday. The Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece said Tevis Odell Mobley, 28, of Prosperity was the victim of an early morning crash on Sept. 21. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a 911 call...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED: Man arrested for attempted murder and misconduct in office

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of Jason Erwin, 44, for attempted murder and misconduct in office. McCormick County Sheriff’s Office investigated the Bradley, SC resident after he was booked Wednesday night for driving under the influence. More details will be...
COLUMBIA, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Law enforcement issues warning after 2 York Co. deputies exposed to fentanyl

YORK COUNTY, N.C. — York County deputies were treated with Narcan after they came in contact with the extremely dangerous drug fentanyl. This is just one example of how prevalent fentanyl has become in the area. As of last week, the coroner said the county had 58 fentanyl overdose deaths in 2022. Since then, four more people have died of fentanyl overdoses in York County.
YORK COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police looking for owner of dog found in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department is looking for the owner of a dog found near Foxtrail Court in Simpsonville Thursday morning. The dog is a tan and white husky that has been chipped by not registered, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC

