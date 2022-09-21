SPARTANBURG, S.C. (TCD) -- A 3-year-old child reportedly shot and killed their mother this week after allegedly getting hold of an unsecured weapon. According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at approximately 7:45 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting call at 4750 Pine St. and found a female victim, a 3-year-old child, and the child's maternal grandmother. The woman, who the Sheriff's Office identified as 33-year-old Cora Lyn Bush, was transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. She reportedly died at 9:46 a.m.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO