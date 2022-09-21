Read full article on original website
Related
WYFF4.com
Anderson County deputies investigating shots fired
PIEDMONT, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after shots were fired. It happened Saturday evening on Highway 86. We're told the suspect chased the victim in a vehicle, causing that person to crash. Deputies say the victim had minor injuries, however no one...
FOX Carolina
Driver dies following overnight crash in Laurens County
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person overnight. Troopers said the crash happened along Old Laurens Road at around midnight. According to troopers, the driver was traveling along Old Laurens Road when they crossed the middle line and...
WYFF4.com
Driver dies in Greenville county crash, troopers say
PIEDMONT, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead after a crash Saturday night. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Bessie Road near Premier Drive. Troopers say a car turned left onto Bessie Road and made contact with another vehicle. The driver of the car...
WYFF4.com
Upstate deputy hospitalized following crash, officials say
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was injured in a crash. According to the office, the deputy was rear-ended while driving his patrol vehicle, Saturday evening. Officials said the deputy was responding to a suspicious person's call, near Harrison Bridge Road and Harrison Oaks Drive when it happened.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after shots fired in restaurant parking lot
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after shots were fired in a restaurant parking lot following an altercation inside. According to the sheriff’s office, the call came in just after 8 p.m. after shots were fired in a restaurant parking lot...
WYFF4.com
Person killed in crash in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A person was killed in a crash Friday night in Greenville County, according to Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Jennifer Cason. All Spartanburg bound lanes are closed on Wade Hampton Boulevard from Dill Creek Court to Buncombe Road due to the collision, according to a tweet from Greer Police Department.
3-year-old child reportedly finds gun and fatally shoots mother
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (TCD) -- A 3-year-old child reportedly shot and killed their mother this week after allegedly getting hold of an unsecured weapon. According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at approximately 7:45 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting call at 4750 Pine St. and found a female victim, a 3-year-old child, and the child's maternal grandmother. The woman, who the Sheriff's Office identified as 33-year-old Cora Lyn Bush, was transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. She reportedly died at 9:46 a.m.
Shooting investigation at local pool hall
Three people received at least one gunshot wound each. They were transported to a nearby hospital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYFF4.com
Driver dead after crash in Laurens County, troopers say
GRAY COURT, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver died in a crash in Laurens County. Troopers say it happened around midnight Saturday on South Old Laurens Road near Equinox Drive, about 1 mile from Gray Court. They say a car was traveling north, crossed the center...
SC deputy accused of attempted murder, DUI after crash
A former McCormick County deputy is accused of shooting at two people after he was involved in a crash while driving under the influence in Greenwood County.
FOX Carolina
1 dead, 2 injured following shooting at Greenville business
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured two others on Friday night. Deputies said the shooting reportedly happened at World Cup Billiards around 11:00 p.m. According to deputies, they responded to the call just...
Shooting outside apartment complex in Greenville under investigation
The shooting occurred outside the Hampton Avenue Ext Apartments at 1107 Hampton Avenue shortly before 3 a.m., according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYFF4.com
Man, woman injured in shooting outside Greenville County apartments, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people. Deputies say it happened outside of the Hampton Avenue Ext. Apartments around 3 Saturday morning. When they arrived, they say they found a car with gunshots where three people had been sitting inside.
WIS-TV
Victim identified in deadly Newberry County 18-wheeler crash
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The victim in a deadly 18-wheeler collision was identified Friday. The Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece said Tevis Odell Mobley, 28, of Prosperity was the victim of an early morning crash on Sept. 21. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a 911 call...
3-year-old accidentally shoots, kills mother in Spartanburg Co.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office announced that one person died in a shooting Wednesday morning.
Help deputies identify Upstate credit card thief
According to deputies, a woman who purchased over $7,000 worth of goods at the Haywood Mall in Greenville, made the purchases with stolen credit cards.
abccolumbia.com
SLED: Man arrested for attempted murder and misconduct in office
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of Jason Erwin, 44, for attempted murder and misconduct in office. McCormick County Sheriff’s Office investigated the Bradley, SC resident after he was booked Wednesday night for driving under the influence. More details will be...
WYFF4.com
Driver seriously hurt in Greenville hit-and-run, troopers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for help after a moped driver was seriously injured in a hit and run. Troopers say it happened about 1:45 a.m. Friday on Poinsett Highway near Furman Road in Greenville County. They said an unknown vehicle, that may have...
Law enforcement issues warning after 2 York Co. deputies exposed to fentanyl
YORK COUNTY, N.C. — York County deputies were treated with Narcan after they came in contact with the extremely dangerous drug fentanyl. This is just one example of how prevalent fentanyl has become in the area. As of last week, the coroner said the county had 58 fentanyl overdose deaths in 2022. Since then, four more people have died of fentanyl overdoses in York County.
FOX Carolina
Police looking for owner of dog found in Simpsonville
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department is looking for the owner of a dog found near Foxtrail Court in Simpsonville Thursday morning. The dog is a tan and white husky that has been chipped by not registered, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call...
Comments / 0