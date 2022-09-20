ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

AdWeek

TikTok: How to Use TikTok Now

TikTok recently began testing its BeReal clone, TikTok Now, which encourages creators to share a live look at...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AdWeek

TikTok Ups Post Descriptions to 2,200 Characters

With more and more people turning to TikTok as a video search engine, the video creation platform appeared...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AdWeek

Twitch Tightens Policies on Gambling Streams

The streamers spoke, and Twitch listened: The Amazon-owned streaming platform updated its policies to remove gambling sites.
GAMBLING
AdWeek

Adweek's Metaverse Marketing Returns for Season Two

Welcome back, fellow pioneers! About a year ago, we made a big bet that business professionals would be...
MARKETING
#Facebook Pages#Meta#Digital Marketing#Social Media Week Europe
AdWeek

St. Louis Anchor Vic Faust Fired After Vulgar Radio Show Rant

KTVI anchor Vic Faust has been fired from the St. Louis Fox affiliate after directing insults and profanity at the female co-host of his radio show last week.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
AdWeek

J Balvin Launches Oye, a Creative Wellness App for Gen Z

It took Mario Chamorro 10 months to help develop creative wellness app Oye with reggaeton superstar J Balvin and Patrick Dowd. But it only took him a few minutes of using it to help his mother open up about her mental health.
CELL PHONES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
AdWeek

Alibaba Brings Luxury Shopping Into the Metaverse

Alibaba Group is introducing new metaverse features to its interactive luxury shopping platform, making the Chinese ecommerce giant...
INTERNET
AdWeek

Twitter Moderation Research Consortium Opens Applications to More Researchers

Researchers can now apply for membership in the Twitter Moderation Research Consortium, which the social network initially discussed...
INTERNET
AdWeek

Dislike Button Globally Rolled Out on TikTok

TikTok revealed the global release of the dislike button for comments that it has been testing.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AdWeek

ABC News Redesigns Its Mobile App

As it gets ready for the 2022 Midterm Elections, ABC News' mobile app is getting a makeover. The revamped mobile app,...
CELL PHONES
AdWeek

Friday Stir

-It’s no secret the New York City housing market is hot. Citysnap—a real estate search website and mobile app that gives renters, buyers and sellers in New York City access to accurate—up-to-date data from The Real Estate Board of New York’s residential listing service, has partnered with agency Supernatural to launch the brand’s first TV campaign. Created by Supernatural CCO Paul Caiozzo and directed by Jeff Low, it depicts the challenges of city apartment life with a tongue-in-cheek twist. What starts as a dramatic story of a boy learning trumpet from a wise instructor, turns into something else.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AdWeek

Disney Goes Back to Basics With Its Ad-Supported Tier, Disney+ Basic

According to Business Insider, which got a hold of a pitch deck for the service, the company calls the new tier Disney+ Basic. As Disney previously announced, the service will debut the ad-supported tier on Dec....
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Sandy Archila

Sandy Archila is head of digital marketing and social media at Legendary Entertainment and oversees all digital marketing efforts across film and television. She has held previous brand and digital marketing leadership roles at STARZ, FX Networks and ABC Television.
CELEBRITIES
AdWeek

TikTok: How to Turn Off Daily TikTok Now Push Notifications

TikTok Now encourages all TikTok users to share a post at an exact time at some point every...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AdWeek

Revolving Door Roster Updates: BETC, Fox + Hare, Oberland & More

This week is closing off with many new leadership hires, department expansions and roster additions. Let’s see who’s coming into Q4 hot this week in the agencies world. Advantage Unified Commerce hired Stephanie Rogers as its new senior vice president of strategic services. Rogers brings over 25 years of experience and expertise in marketing across digital and traditional channels.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Creative Flavor: Marc Colombo's Best Work is Guided by His Love for Others

When it came to falling in love with advertising, Marc Colombo of multicultural agency BeautifulBeast took his cues from his family.
ENTERTAINMENT
AdWeek

Echoes Finishes No. 1, Game of Thrones Franchise Gets Some Love in Nielsen Top 10 for Week of Aug. 22

Netflix’s mystery thriller Echoes overtook Jamie Foxx’s vampire thriller Day Shift as the most streamed program for the week of Aug. 22, per Nielsen data. Game of Thrones on HBO Max was third, propelled by the buzz around its new prequel, jumping up 63%, followed by Stranger Things and the long-running CBS (Netflix) procedural NCIS. House of the Dragon’s numbers, which only account for the series’ streaming viewing, ranked sixth.
TV SERIES

