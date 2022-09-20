Read full article on original website
Related
AdWeek
TikTok: How to Use TikTok Now
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). TikTok recently began testing its BeReal clone, TikTok Now, which encourages creators to share a live look at...
AdWeek
TikTok Ups Post Descriptions to 2,200 Characters
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). With more and more people turning to TikTok as a video search engine, the video creation platform appeared...
AdWeek
Twitch Tightens Policies on Gambling Streams
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). The streamers spoke, and Twitch listened: The Amazon-owned streaming platform updated its policies to remove gambling sites.
AdWeek
Adweek's Metaverse Marketing Returns for Season Two
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Welcome back, fellow pioneers! About a year ago, we made a big bet that business professionals would be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AdWeek
St. Louis Anchor Vic Faust Fired After Vulgar Radio Show Rant
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KTVI anchor Vic Faust has been fired from the St. Louis Fox affiliate after directing insults and profanity at the female co-host of his radio show last week.
AdWeek
J Balvin Launches Oye, a Creative Wellness App for Gen Z
It took Mario Chamorro 10 months to help develop creative wellness app Oye with reggaeton superstar J Balvin and Patrick Dowd. But it only took him a few minutes of using it to help his mother open up about her mental health. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article...
AdWeek
Nick Clegg Will Decide Whether Donald Trump Can Return to Facebook, Instagram
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). When Nick Clegg was promoted to president of global affairs at Meta in February, he also became the...
AdWeek
Creative Flavor: Veronica Elizondo Helps Brands Emotionally Connect With Culture
Turning a relatable moment into an effective ad comes with its own set of challenges. How niche can the observation be? Is it timely or evergreen? Should this brand even be a part of this conversation?. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Shannon Miller. Shannon Miller is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AdWeek
Alibaba Brings Luxury Shopping Into the Metaverse
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Alibaba Group is introducing new metaverse features to its interactive luxury shopping platform, making the Chinese ecommerce giant...
AdWeek
Twitter Moderation Research Consortium Opens Applications to More Researchers
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Researchers can now apply for membership in the Twitter Moderation Research Consortium, which the social network initially discussed...
AdWeek
Dislike Button Globally Rolled Out on TikTok
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). TikTok revealed the global release of the dislike button for comments that it has been testing.
AdWeek
ABC News Redesigns Its Mobile App
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. As it gets ready for the 2022 Midterm Elections, ABC News’ mobile app is getting a makeover. The revamped mobile app,...
AdWeek
The Classic Cool Water Ads Are Reborn in a New Campaign by Original Agency, Select World
Davidoff’s 1988 Cool Water fragrance for men first became ubiquitous thanks in part to its sensual advertising. Through later celebrity cameos like Josh Holloway and the late Paul Walker, the Cool Water name also became engrained with pop culture and modern masculinity.
AdWeek
Friday Stir
-It’s no secret the New York City housing market is hot. Citysnap—a real estate search website and mobile app that gives renters, buyers and sellers in New York City access to accurate—up-to-date data from The Real Estate Board of New York’s residential listing service, has partnered with agency Supernatural to launch the brand’s first TV campaign. Created by Supernatural CCO Paul Caiozzo and directed by Jeff Low, it depicts the challenges of city apartment life with a tongue-in-cheek twist. What starts as a dramatic story of a boy learning trumpet from a wise instructor, turns into something else.
AdWeek
Disney Goes Back to Basics With Its Ad-Supported Tier, Disney+ Basic
Disney’s ad-supported tier is on the way, and now more details are emerging. According to Business Insider, which got a hold of a pitch deck for the service, the company calls the new tier Disney+ Basic. As Disney previously announced, the service will debut the ad-supported tier on Dec....
AdWeek
Sandy Archila
Sandy Archila is head of digital marketing and social media at Legendary Entertainment and oversees all digital marketing efforts across film and television. She has held previous brand and digital marketing leadership roles at STARZ, FX Networks and ABC Television.
AdWeek
TikTok: How to Turn Off Daily TikTok Now Push Notifications
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). TikTok Now encourages all TikTok users to share a post at an exact time at some point every...
AdWeek
Revolving Door Roster Updates: BETC, Fox + Hare, Oberland & More
This week is closing off with many new leadership hires, department expansions and roster additions. Let’s see who’s coming into Q4 hot this week in the agencies world. Advantage Unified Commerce hired Stephanie Rogers as its new senior vice president of strategic services. Rogers brings over 25 years of experience and expertise in marketing across digital and traditional channels.
AdWeek
Creative Flavor: Marc Colombo's Best Work is Guided by His Love for Others
When it came to falling in love with advertising, Marc Colombo of multicultural agency BeautifulBeast took his cues from his family. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Shannon Miller. Shannon Miller is Adweek's creative and inclusion editor and host of the Adweek podcast "Yeah, That's Probably an...
AdWeek
Echoes Finishes No. 1, Game of Thrones Franchise Gets Some Love in Nielsen Top 10 for Week of Aug. 22
Netflix’s mystery thriller Echoes overtook Jamie Foxx’s vampire thriller Day Shift as the most streamed program for the week of Aug. 22, per Nielsen data. Game of Thrones on HBO Max was third, propelled by the buzz around its new prequel, jumping up 63%, followed by Stranger Things and the long-running CBS (Netflix) procedural NCIS. House of the Dragon’s numbers, which only account for the series’ streaming viewing, ranked sixth.
Comments / 0