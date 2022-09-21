Man Wounded In Shooting Outside Harborview on First Hill

One man was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon outside Harborview Medical Center on First Hill.

Just before 4 p.m., police received reports that a man had been shot in the 300 block of 9th Avenue.

Hospital staff began treating the man as officers began investigating the incident.

Police learned two men were at an altercation outside of the hospital when one of the men went to a nearby vehicle and retrieved a firearm. He then opened fire, striking the victim.

The suspect fled the scene.

During the altercation, a woman connected to both the victim and the suspect, also fired a handgun into the air. Police later arrested her.

Police continue to search for the suspect in the shooting.