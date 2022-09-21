ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Man Wounded In Shooting Outside Harborview on First Hill

By Public Affairs
Seattle, Washington
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y219d_0i3bA1KQ00

One man was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon outside Harborview Medical Center on First Hill.

Just before 4 p.m., police received reports that a man had been shot in the 300 block of 9th Avenue.

Hospital staff began treating the man as officers began investigating the incident.

Police learned two men were at an altercation outside of the hospital when one of the men went to a nearby vehicle and retrieved a firearm. He then opened fire, striking the victim.

The suspect fled the scene.

During the altercation, a woman connected to both the victim and the suspect, also fired a handgun into the air. Police later arrested her.

Police continue to search for the suspect in the shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PrZAP_0i3bA1KQ00

Comments / 0

Related
Seattle, Washington

Environmentally Critical Areas Update - Get Involved

Our staff is available for questions and to attend community meetings to discuss the proposed amendments. If you need more information, please contact Maggie Glowacki at (206) 386-4036, margaret.glowacki@seattle.gov or:. Margaret Glowacki. P.O. Box 34019. Seattle, WA 98124-401.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Laurelhurst Community Center

Laurelhurst Community Center is located at the top of a steep hill in the midst of the Laurelhurst residential neighborhood, offering great views of Lake Washington and in close proximity to Children's Hospital, University Village, Magnuson Park and the University of Washington. The setting is the beautiful Laurelhurst Park, which includes a large play area, baseball fields, soccer fields, tennis courts and walking path around the park.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Departments

License, adopt, spay or neuter a pet. Report animal cruelty, contact animal control and volunteer. Help for small businesses, build your startup, shape your business district. Find worker retraining. Get information on area hazards and how to prepare. View plans for disaster response and recovery. Apply for a film permit,...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
Seattle, Washington

Wildfire Smoke Alert: Unhealthy Air Quality

Wildfire smoke is continuing to move into the Seattle area. Air quality is now Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups in most areas and Unhealthy for everyone in some areas. While the forecast has smoke decreasing later this week, air quality may change frequently throughout the day, and may be different from location to location.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

City Public Disclosure Request Process

In the interest of transparency and responsibility to all residents, taxpayers and other constituents, the City of Seattle aims to make the process of obtaining public records as easy as possible. Many public records are readily available on Seattle.gov. Some records are not automatically posted online for many reasons, including that they may not be of widespread interest, they are simply too large or they contain confidential information. Many of these records may be obtained through a public disclosure request, though there are some exemptions to disclosure as determined by state law.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Walk and Bike to School

Walking and biking to school is a fun way to get exercise, reduce congestion and pollution around schools, and create community. Studies say students who walk and bike to school arrive more alert and ready to learn!. The Safe Routes to School Coordinator Sara Colling can support you in any...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Harborview Medical Center#Police#Violent Crime#First Hill
Seattle, Washington

Councilmember Sawant Stands with Rail Workers Fighting for a Strong Contract with Paid Sick Days, Full Staffing, Affordable Healthcare, and Inflation-Adjusted Wages

“The railroad workers are fighting for all of us — for every worker who is forced to do without paid sick leave and is unable to take care of themselves or loved ones without being subject to cruel threats from their employers. That’s why it is crucial that the entire labor movement stand with railroad workers if they choose to reject the current inadequate contract offer, negotiated undemocratically behind closed doors, and start preparing for a strike.”
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Updating Stormwater Regulations - Background

The Department of Ecology is requiring Seattle to update our current codes with additional stormwater control regulations as a condition of our NPDES 2019 Stormwater Permit (Ecology Permit). To meet these requirements, we are revising our existing Stormwater Code (SMC 22.800-22.808) and the associated Stormwater Manual (Directors' Rule 17-2017). These new rules will replace the current drainage control code and Directors' Rules which are administered jointly by SDCI and SPU.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Childcare Ordinance - Timeline

August 2020 City Council Passes the Childcare Near You Ordinance. The City Council originated this new ordinance to remove regulatory barriers to creating new child care businesses in Seattle, especially those conveniently located in neighborhoods. The City has an estimated shortage of available child care for about 16,000 children. July...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Facts About Seattle

The Archives has compiled lists of elected and appointed officials through Seattle's history, as well as other facts about the city about which we are frequently asked. If you have a question that you don't see addressed here, you are welcome to email us at archives@seattle.gov. Snapshot history of the...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Seattle, Washington

Urban Center College Housing - Get Involved

SDCI delivered this bill to the City Council in April 2022, where it will be reviewed by the Land Use Committee. The bill is named as Council Bill 120313. For more information, visit the Seattle City Council's legislation page and enter the bill number in the search box. This Committee...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Harrell Signs $6.5 Million in 2022 Green New Deal Opportunity Fund

Seattle, WA – Today, the City of Seattle’s Green New Deal reached a critical milestone as Mayor Bruce Harrell signed into law $6,491,539 in 2022 Green New Deal Opportunity Fund investments that will accelerate the City’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, build community resilience to climate change, and increase net zero affordable housing.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

On-Call CSO Program Support Services; SPU RFP/Contract# 22-166-S

2:00 PM Pacific Time on Thursday, October 20, 2022. _________________________________________________________. Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) is requesting proposals from qualified consultants to support the successful management of the Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) Reduction Program. SPU will spend hundreds of millions of dollars over the next decade to comply with the City’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit and federal Consent Decree. This contract will provide critical support for this work.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Welcome from Superintendent

On behalf of the Seattle Public Schools community, I am excited to welcome our students and staff back to school! A special welcome to our incoming kindergarten students—the SPS Class of 2035!. As a graduate of SPS, I am here because I believe deeply in the power of public...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Unreinforced Masonry Buildings - Timeline

Conducted Columbia City outreach and education pilot. Finalized benefits-cost analysis report and discussions with URM Policy Committee. Planned for validation of URM inventory list; continued research on financial incentives. April 2016. Finished validating URM inventory list. Analyzed survey data and published report. Notified building owners on Confirmed URM List. Fourth...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy