WESTMINSTER, Calif. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly trying to set a man on fire in a possible hate crime. According to a news release from the Westminster Police Department, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at approximately 11:45 a.m., officers responded to a location near McFadden Avenue and Oakcliff Drive to a report of an assault. At the scene, authorities reportedly found the suspect, Danh Nguyen, off Bushard Street and Westminster Avenue.
Orange County sheriff's deputies asked for the public's help Thursday tracking down potential victims of a phlebotomist in a medical laboratory in Aliso Viejo accused of touching customers in a sexual way.
Police in Anaheim say a man who was caught on camera kicking and hitting a dog, turned himself in early Thursday morning. The video, which went viral on social media, was captured on a doorbell security camera in the hallway of an apartment complex in Anaheim. After identifying the suspect earlier this week, […]
An Orange County man is facing criminal charges for allegedly punching a flight attendant in the back of the head on a flight from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday. The suspect, 33-year-old Alexander Tung Cuu Le from Westminster, is facing a felony charge of...
A 36-year-old felon was behind bars today on suspicion of attacking another man with a hammer in a Garden Grove bar, leaving the victim battling for his life.
The ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of PnB Rock earlier this month is now moving in multiple directions at once, local police sources have claimed. Early Wednesday, TMZ shared a report citing LAPD sources in which it was claimed that one potential direction centers on learning more about potential “known enemies.” Specifically, investigators in the case are alleged to be looking deeply into Atlanta and Philadelphia. The latter, of course, was Rock’s hometown.
A 36-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning in Westminster in what appears to be a hate crime. According to Commander Kevin MacCormick of the WPD, Danh Thanh Nguyen of Westminster was taken into custody and faces charges of attempted murder, attempted arson and civil rights violations. At 11:45 a.m. officers...
Authorities are searching for additional victims of an Orange County phlebotomist who they believe may have sexually assaulted multiple patients. According to Orange County Sheriff's Department, an 18-year-old woman reported that she was sexually assaulted by a phlebotomist at a laboratory located in Aliso Viejo on Aug. 29, while she was giving blood. As a result, 29-year-old San Juan Capistrano resident Jose Farias was arrested on suspicion of battery. He was however released from jail, according to records. Investigators learned of an additional victim on Tuesday, a 30-year-old woman who detailed a similar experience. Due to the repeat offenses, deputies are searching for any additional victims of the suspect as they prepare to present a case to the Orange County District Attorney's Office. Anyone who believes they may be a victim or with additional information is asked to call deputies at (714) 647-7419.
The bitter custody hearing has commenced between a woman accused of poisoning her soon-to-be ex-husband with Drano, and the man accusing her of trying to kill him, according to an exclusive report by the Daily Mail.
Two people died and several arrests made at the Nocturnal Wonderland festival last weekend at the Glen Helen Amphitheater, authorities confirmed Thursday.During the four-day electronic music festival, at least 11 people had to be medically evaluated and taken to local hospitals for further treatment. Of those hospitalized, two people died, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. It's unclear at this time if one of those people who died includes 27-year-old Eli Gillespie-Rodriguez of Montebello, whose mother came forward to demand answers."I don't want anybody else's mothers to suffer," she said Monday.Both deaths are under investigation, and authorities did...
The Anaheim Police Department has obtained a felony arrest warrant for the man seen in a viral video hitting and kicking a dog in the hallway of an Anaheim apartment complex. The man, identified as 33-year-old Albert Frank Abad Jr., is wanted on felony charges for animal cruelty. Abad was identified by police earlier this week, […]
A man police threw gasoline on a total stranger and tried to light him on fire was arrested Wednesday by Westminster police.Danh Thanh Nguyen, 36, of Westminster, was arrested immediately after a short pursuit ended with a collision with a small planter wall in the area of Brookhurst Street and Hazard Avenue. He was taken into custody without further incident and was not injured, Westminster police said.Investigators say Nguyen had walked up to a man sitting in his car at about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday and made a derogatory comment about Hispanics before throwing a cup of gasoline on him. Nguyen had a lighter, but the man drove off before he could ignite the gasoline, police said.Nguyen drove away in a vehicle he didn't have permission to have, just before he was spotted in the area of Bushard Street and Westminster Avenue, police said.The man did not know Nguyen, according to investigators. He was not injured.Nguyen was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, attempted arson, and civil rights violations. It's unclear if he will also face any hate crime charges. He is being held on $1 million bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Sept. 26.
Last night, September 20, 2022 at 8:49 PM, Garden Grove Police Department Officers responded to the 13000 block of Garden Grove Blvd., in reference to a possible stabbing. Upon arrival, they found the suspect, Jesse Bizarro, a 36-years-old resident of Santa Ana, being detained by witnesses. Who will you vote...
ANAHEIM, Calif. - The man wanted in connection to last week's disturbing dog abuse case has turned himself in to authorities, according to the Anaheim Police Department. Police said 33-year-old Albert Abad Jr. surrendered to police in Anaheim Thursday morning. An arrest warrant was issued for Abad after a video showing a man - later identified as Abad - kicking and repeatedly hitting a dog inside an Anaheim apartment complex went viral.
EXCLUSIVE: The California juvenile convicted of mowing down a mother walking her 8-month-old in a stroller in Los Angeles last year will appear in court Thursday morning to ask for early release, Fox News Digital has learned. The hearing, on the docket for 9 a.m., was scheduled at 3:30 p.m....
A mistrial was declared Thursday in the trial of a 32- year-old man charged with gunning down a bookie he worked with in a Huntington Beach parking lot when jurors deadlocked on a verdict. Dennis Tri Gia Dang was charged with murder with sentencing enhancements for discharge of a firearm...
Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were investigating the death of a man in Carson early Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to a business on the 1700 block of East Del Amo Boulevard at around 6:20 a.m. where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Investigators said the […]
Police say they've made several arrests in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in Beverly Hills.Several months of investigation identified four people in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery at Luxury Jewels on March 22. At the time of the robbery, as many as six suspects were reported to be wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts when they smashed in a storefront window with axes, sledgehammers and crowbars and grabbed several pieces of high-end jewelry from a display case.Deshon Bell, 20, and a juvenile who was not identified were arrested Wednesday as Beverly Hills police and the FBI served...
Loved ones are mourning an Escondido father of four, killed last weekend by a suspected drunk driver.
After their two-year-old daughter was attacked by a coyote in Huntington Beach earlier this year, a Chino Hills family has announced their plans to file a lawsuit against the city for their lack of action to protect the public from the growing problem. As a first step, the family filed a claim. On Thursday, accompanied by a lawyer, they declared their plans to sue."Essentially what happened was a coyote ran up and it tore the girl's face, leaving deep lacerations and now scars on her face," said Sam Soleimany, the family's attorney. "Frankly, she's lucky to be alive at all. Had...
