ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Get out of the city to these natural landmarks around Las Vegas

By Grae Gleason
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Po5yG_0i3b9iQg00

There’s more to Las Vegas than casinos and gambling. While enjoying the city’s flashy pastimes can be fun, there are some incredible outdoor excursions to explore, too. At night, you can watch a show downtown, then wake up in the morning and hike at Red Rock Canyon. Prefer less strenuous activities? Go for a peaceful stroll through Clark County Wetlands Park. Whether you want to connect with nature or walk off a hangover, there are plenty of gorgeous sights to visit near Las Vegas. If you’re planning a trip to the area and want to get outside for a day, look no further than these six natural landmarks.

List

Get out of the city to these natural landmarks around Las Vegas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=122mzL_0i3b9iQg00

Clark County Wetlands Park

At Clark County Wetlands Park, you can hit the trails for free. Take pictures and keep an eye out for local wildlife like turtles and birds as you enjoy the park's scenic views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0psoZ5_0i3b9iQg00 © GPA Photo Archive

Red Rock Canyon

If you want to revel in nature's beauty without leaving your car, try Red Rock Canyon's scenic 13-mile drive. Marvel at the rocky ridges and desert landscapes as you drive through the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NhvWj_0i3b9iQg00 © donzermeno

Springs Preserve

Botanical gardens, trails, and more await visitors to Springs Preserve. With engaging exhibits for all ages, this destination will please the whole family. Make sure to check the Springs Preserve event calendar for fun activities like geode-cracking and fossil digs, too.

© Renee Grayson

Valley of Fire State Park

Described as a "geologic wonderland," Valley of Fire State Park treats guests to stunning views of red sandstone rock formations. Explore the park's fascinating petroglyphs as you wander through the land.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WXvYp_0i3b9iQg00 © Don Graham

Lake Mead

Despite drought conditions affecting Lake Mead's water levels, this national recreation area is still worth a visit. Camping, boating, hiking, and swimming are all fair game at Lake Mead, so prepare for an action-packed outing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bRK7j_0i3b9iQg00 © prayitnophotography

Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument

Hikers will love exploring Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument. Home to Ice Age fossils protected by the land, the Fossil Beds welcome hikers and photographers looking for unique nature shots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DJstP_0i3b9iQg00 © Matthew Dillon

1

1

1

1

Comments / 0

Related
cohaitungchi.com

17 Absolutely Stunning Hikes In & Around Las Vegas for All Levels

While the rest of the world might know Las Vegas as Sin City or the Strip, the city’s best-kept secret is its proximity to some of the most beautiful outdoor areas in the country. With sweeping mountains, canyons, waterways, and more just a stone’s throw away, there are an endless number of opportunities for hiking in Las Vegas. These stunning hikes in Las Vegas are a perfect way to explore the outdoors (or nurse a hangover), while experiencing all of the natural beauty this region of Nevada has to offer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bouldercityreview.com

Business Beat: Sandwich shop treats customers, staff like family

It’s not just a name on the door. When you come to Woods Family Sandwiches, you are treated like family and served by family members. The eatery, which opened Sept. 10, specializes in making sandwiches to order, using quality products and homemade dishes, whenever possible, said owner Daelyn Woods.
BOULDER CITY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Las Vegas Weekly

I can’t believe it’s Vegas! Photos from the great outdoors

Here’s a fun, bilingual nature fact: Las Vegas is Spanish for “the meadows.” Many years ago, when the aquifer beneath this Southern Paiute land bubbled up in springs that fed grasses, flowers and mesquite trees, a Spanish explorer happened upon our Valley and rightly called it a meadow, because it obviously was.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Famous Strip Hotel Gets A Multi-Million Dollar Makeover

When was the last time you visited one of the hotels and casinos on the Las Vegas Strip? As locals, we tend to shy away from the traffic and tourists unless we have family and / or friends in town. But one of the most famous hotels on Las Vegas Boulevard recently revealed a multi-million dollar renovation.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Dillon
KDWN

Top Chef Driven Fast Food Restaurant In Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Strip is inundated with fast food, causal dining restaurants and little hole in the wall places to eats. Very similar to New York City, the Las Vegas Strip can be intimidating with all of the hustle and bustle. While you’re on journey of exploration through Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Shopping area on Las Vegas Strip bought by Texas billionaire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Empty commercial units along the Las Vegas Strip, caused heads to turn from tourists passing by. “We were here four months ago and it was alive and thriving and now it’s all shut down and vacant,” said tourist, Becky Bonacuse. The shopping area just...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Landmarks#Outdoor Info#Camping#Travel Destinations
foxla.com

These are the California cities people want to leave the most

LOS ANGELES - Two California cities topped a recent list of cities in the U.S. people want to leave the most - and are you even surprised?. San Francisco and Los Angeles ranked No. 1 and 2 respectively on the recent report by Redfin showing the top cities people were looking to leave in July and August.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

More chilly rain forecasted in northern Nevada

More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F and could approach 100 degrees F in...
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
luxury-houses.net

Asking for $7.3 Million, This Stunning Desert Contemporary Masterpiece in Henderson offers Creative Design and Breathtaking Panoramic Strip Views

The Home in Henderson, a stunning desert contemporary masterpiece majestically perched within exclusive guard gated community of Ascaya offering breathtaking panoramic strip views is now available for sale. This home located at 9 Sky Arc Ct, Henderson, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Joe R DiRaffaele (Phone: 702-871-7736) at eXp Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Henderson.
HENDERSON, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Wtd Development and Construction Completes Two Phases of Roberts Communications Network Operations Center in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS – WTD Development & Construction (WTD), a full-service real estate and general construction company, was named general contractor for the Roberts Communications Network Operations Center, a 10-acre technology campus being built in Henderson, Nevada at 4075 Volunteer Blvd., south of the M Resort Spa Casino . The...
HENDERSON, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

153K+
Followers
203K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy