Get out of the city to these natural landmarks around Las Vegas

There’s more to Las Vegas than casinos and gambling. While enjoying the city’s flashy pastimes can be fun, there are some incredible outdoor excursions to explore, too. At night, you can watch a show downtown, then wake up in the morning and hike at Red Rock Canyon. Prefer less strenuous activities? Go for a peaceful stroll through Clark County Wetlands Park. Whether you want to connect with nature or walk off a hangover, there are plenty of gorgeous sights to visit near Las Vegas. If you’re planning a trip to the area and want to get outside for a day, look no further than these six natural landmarks.

Clark County Wetlands Park

At Clark County Wetlands Park, you can hit the trails for free. Take pictures and keep an eye out for local wildlife like turtles and birds as you enjoy the park's scenic views.

Red Rock Canyon

If you want to revel in nature's beauty without leaving your car, try Red Rock Canyon's scenic 13-mile drive. Marvel at the rocky ridges and desert landscapes as you drive through the area.

Springs Preserve

Botanical gardens, trails, and more await visitors to Springs Preserve. With engaging exhibits for all ages, this destination will please the whole family. Make sure to check the Springs Preserve event calendar for fun activities like geode-cracking and fossil digs, too.

Valley of Fire State Park

Described as a "geologic wonderland," Valley of Fire State Park treats guests to stunning views of red sandstone rock formations. Explore the park's fascinating petroglyphs as you wander through the land.

Lake Mead

Despite drought conditions affecting Lake Mead's water levels, this national recreation area is still worth a visit. Camping, boating, hiking, and swimming are all fair game at Lake Mead, so prepare for an action-packed outing.

Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument

Hikers will love exploring Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument. Home to Ice Age fossils protected by the land, the Fossil Beds welcome hikers and photographers looking for unique nature shots.

