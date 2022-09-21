ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

On Common Ground News

Gwinnett County Commissioner Jasper Watkins to host Veterans Town Hall Sept. 26

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA—Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Vice Chair Jasper Watkins invites veterans and their loved ones to learn about services and assistance available to them within Gwinnett County. The town hall will be held on Monday, Sept. 26, 6 p.m., at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, 75 Langley Drive, Lawrenceville.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
On Common Ground News

MARTA Police Department to host job fair Sept. 24

ATLANTA—The MARTA Police Department (MPD) is holding a hiring event for Police Officers, Dispatchers/Call-Takers, Emergency Preparedness Coordinators and Protective Specialists on Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. MPD provides all uniforms and equipment necessary for position and pay starts at $47,340 and tops out at $67,371 for...
ATLANTA, GA
On Common Ground News

DeKalb County jailers to get take-home electric cars

DECATUR, GA –The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has raised the bar for employee benefits. Sheriff Melody M. Maddox is offering detention officers’ use of an all-electric vehicle for as long as they remain with the agency and in “good standing.”. In a news conference today (Sept....
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
On Common Ground News

Section of Heartwood Lane in DeKalb County to be closed Sept. 21

DECATUR, GA– Heartwood Lane, between Regalwoods Drive and Thornewood Drive, will be closed to through-traffic from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21, to facilitate filming at 3470 Regalwoods Drive. Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period advising motorists...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
On Common Ground News

DeKalb Sheriff’s Office arrests murder suspect Charles Gandy

DEKALB COUNTY, GA– The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Lawrenceville man in connection with the Sept. 18 shooting death of Lecorey Jerrell Blevins in Decatur, Georgia. Charles Louis Gandy, 30, was arrested and taken into custody today, Sept. 22, at 1695 Graves Road, Norcross, without incident.
DECATUR, GA

