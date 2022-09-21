LAWRENCEVILLE, GA—Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Vice Chair Jasper Watkins invites veterans and their loved ones to learn about services and assistance available to them within Gwinnett County. The town hall will be held on Monday, Sept. 26, 6 p.m., at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, 75 Langley Drive, Lawrenceville.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO