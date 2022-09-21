ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

On Common Ground News

DeKalb County jailers to get take-home electric cars

DECATUR, GA –The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has raised the bar for employee benefits. Sheriff Melody M. Maddox is offering detention officers’ use of an all-electric vehicle for as long as they remain with the agency and in “good standing.”. In a news conference today (Sept....
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
On Common Ground News

Gwinnett County Commissioner Jasper Watkins to host Veterans Town Hall Sept. 26

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA—Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Vice Chair Jasper Watkins invites veterans and their loved ones to learn about services and assistance available to them within Gwinnett County. The town hall will be held on Monday, Sept. 26, 6 p.m., at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, 75 Langley Drive, Lawrenceville.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Get a COVID booster, take home $100 this Saturday in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A free COVID-19 vaccine booster drive is being held on Saturday, and those attending are eligible for a $100 gift card, according to DeKalb County. The county said that anyone over 12 is eligible and that in addition to the gift card, see-through bookbags with school supplies will be given out. Performers with UniverSoul and others will provide entertainment.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fulton County jurors' cars target of break-ins

ATLANTA - Car crooks hit nearly a dozen cars Wednesday in the middle of the day at a Fulton County staff and juror parking lot. Many of the victims, potential Fulton County jurors, were stuck in the courthouse doing their civic duty. "I've never had a problem at that lot,"...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
On Common Ground News

DeKalb Sheriff’s Office arrests murder suspect Charles Gandy

DEKALB COUNTY, GA– The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Lawrenceville man in connection with the Sept. 18 shooting death of Lecorey Jerrell Blevins in Decatur, Georgia. Charles Louis Gandy, 30, was arrested and taken into custody today, Sept. 22, at 1695 Graves Road, Norcross, without incident.
DECATUR, GA
11Alive

Fire rips through bakery built more than 100 years ago in Coweta County

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A large fire engulfed a bakery and market between Newnan and Peachtree City Wednesday evening completely destroying its historic structure. Firefighters responded on-scene to Heirloom Market Co. and Bakeshop in Sharpsburg after the popular bakery went up in flames. Those that work inside the building called 911 to report a fire just after 6 p.m., but fortunately everyone was able to get out safely with no injuries, according to Coweta County Fire Rescue.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption in Henry County

These dogs are up for adoption in Henry County. Henry County Animal Care and Control is located at 527 Hampton Street in McDonough, Georgia. The official county webpage is www.hcacc.org. The shelter can be reached during business hours at 770.288.PETS (7387) For more information on each of these dogs, visit...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 guns, marijuana seized at Fulton County high school, district says

FAIRBURN, Ga. - Two guns and marijuana were confiscated on Thursday at a Fulton County high school. A spokesperson for the Fulton County School District says its police are investigating after the items were found on students at Langston Hughes High School. The district says the students involved could face...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Remains found in car are those of missing Covington woman

COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that remains found inside a vehicle off Interstate 20 Sept. 12 are those of a missing Covington woman. Yolanda Brown, 53, went missing Sept. 2 after meeting up with a man she connected with online at a pub in Hapeville. Brown reportedly left the pub to drive home but never arrived.
COVINGTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police say group left McDonough restaurant without paying

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Police are searching for seven women who police say left a McDonough restaurant without paying. It happened on July 20 at the Miller's Ale House located at 1490 Georgia Highway 20. McDonough police released an image of the individuals on Thursday. Investigators say they wore scrub tops...
MCDONOUGH, GA

