On Common Ground News
DeKalb County jailers to get take-home electric cars
DECATUR, GA –The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has raised the bar for employee benefits. Sheriff Melody M. Maddox is offering detention officers’ use of an all-electric vehicle for as long as they remain with the agency and in “good standing.”. In a news conference today (Sept....
DeKalb sheriff launching take-home vehicle program for jailers
In a parking lot behind the DeKalb County jail, Brenda Coley stood in front of a new Chevy Bolt and let a few happy tear...
On Common Ground News
Gwinnett County Commissioner Jasper Watkins to host Veterans Town Hall Sept. 26
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA—Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Vice Chair Jasper Watkins invites veterans and their loved ones to learn about services and assistance available to them within Gwinnett County. The town hall will be held on Monday, Sept. 26, 6 p.m., at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, 75 Langley Drive, Lawrenceville.
WXIA 11 Alive
Get a COVID booster, take home $100 this Saturday in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A free COVID-19 vaccine booster drive is being held on Saturday, and those attending are eligible for a $100 gift card, according to DeKalb County. The county said that anyone over 12 is eligible and that in addition to the gift card, see-through bookbags with school supplies will be given out. Performers with UniverSoul and others will provide entertainment.
fox5atlanta.com
Fulton County jurors' cars target of break-ins
ATLANTA - Car crooks hit nearly a dozen cars Wednesday in the middle of the day at a Fulton County staff and juror parking lot. Many of the victims, potential Fulton County jurors, were stuck in the courthouse doing their civic duty. "I've never had a problem at that lot,"...
On Common Ground News
DeKalb Sheriff’s Office arrests murder suspect Charles Gandy
DEKALB COUNTY, GA– The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Lawrenceville man in connection with the Sept. 18 shooting death of Lecorey Jerrell Blevins in Decatur, Georgia. Charles Louis Gandy, 30, was arrested and taken into custody today, Sept. 22, at 1695 Graves Road, Norcross, without incident.
Fire rips through bakery built more than 100 years ago in Coweta County
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A large fire engulfed a bakery and market between Newnan and Peachtree City Wednesday evening completely destroying its historic structure. Firefighters responded on-scene to Heirloom Market Co. and Bakeshop in Sharpsburg after the popular bakery went up in flames. Those that work inside the building called 911 to report a fire just after 6 p.m., but fortunately everyone was able to get out safely with no injuries, according to Coweta County Fire Rescue.
fox5atlanta.com
Arrest made in quadruple shooting during large fight in front of DeKalb County home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police have made an arrest in a quadruple shooting on Tuesday evening in front of a DeKalb County home. Mariceo Godwin was booked into the DeKalb County Jail a day after the shooting which sent three people to the hospital and injured a fourth person. It...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption in Henry County
These dogs are up for adoption in Henry County. Henry County Animal Care and Control is located at 527 Hampton Street in McDonough, Georgia. The official county webpage is www.hcacc.org. The shelter can be reached during business hours at 770.288.PETS (7387) For more information on each of these dogs, visit...
fox5atlanta.com
2 guns, marijuana seized at Fulton County high school, district says
FAIRBURN, Ga. - Two guns and marijuana were confiscated on Thursday at a Fulton County high school. A spokesperson for the Fulton County School District says its police are investigating after the items were found on students at Langston Hughes High School. The district says the students involved could face...
Woman physically assaulted at Fulton County Courthouse, suspect on the run, sheriff says
ATLANTA — A woman was physically assaulted at the Fulton County Courthouse on Thursday and deputies are looking for the man responsible. Deputies say the suspect is a Black man with a medium complexion, around 5-foot-5 and a muscular build with short hair. He was wearing light blue jean shorts and a black tank top.
fox5atlanta.com
Lyft driver robbed at gunpoint in Stone Mountain, warns other drivers to be vigilant
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County are trying to identify four men who lured a Lyft driver into a Stone Mountain neighborhood and robbed her at gunpoint over the weekend. It happened just after 3 a.m., according to DeKalb County police, who said the woman was answering a...
fox5atlanta.com
Fulton County Sheriff provides details on courthouse bathroom assault
Sheriff Patrick Labat said the attack happened in a women's restroom on the second floor of the courthouse. He said a man was "hiding" in the women's restroom and investigators found several bottles of alcohol.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Remains found in car are those of missing Covington woman
COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that remains found inside a vehicle off Interstate 20 Sept. 12 are those of a missing Covington woman. Yolanda Brown, 53, went missing Sept. 2 after meeting up with a man she connected with online at a pub in Hapeville. Brown reportedly left the pub to drive home but never arrived.
fox5atlanta.com
Police say group left McDonough restaurant without paying
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Police are searching for seven women who police say left a McDonough restaurant without paying. It happened on July 20 at the Miller's Ale House located at 1490 Georgia Highway 20. McDonough police released an image of the individuals on Thursday. Investigators say they wore scrub tops...
1 arrested, 1 dead in Clayton County homicide
One person was arrested Thursday in connection with a homicide in Clayton County, police said....
CBS 46
Vehicle fire shuts down portion of I-285 South during busy morning commute
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A vehicle fire had all southbound lanes on I-285 near Camp Creek Parkway closed Wednesday morning. No injuries have been reported at this time.
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County Board of Health to hold meeting via video conference on Sept. 22
DECATUR, GA– The DeKalb County Board of Health will hold its regularly scheduled meeting via teleconference on Sept. 22, beginning at 3 p.m. Public access to the video conference can be established through the following methods:. Zoom Video: https://zoom.us/join | Meeting ID: 829 9319 1272 / Passcode: 443492. Zoom...
Two men shot at busy DeKalb County intersection, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police say two men were shot at an intersection, leading traffic to stall in the area of Wesley Chapel Road and Rainbow Drive, police said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Just before 9 p.m., police responded to Wesley...
DeKalb County police searching for missing 13-year-old boy, officials say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 13-year-old boy is missing in DeKalb County and police are asking for the public’s help in finding him. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police say Kristopher Brown was last seen Wednesday near the 1600 block of Sweet Gum...
