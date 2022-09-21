Read full article on original website
Related
fox26houston.com
Local Houston business owner says Galleria is changing his brand, will lose up to 60% of his sales
HOUSTON - Ken Haggerty says he’s told often by officials at the Galleria that his Agenda store is one of the top-selling vendors in the mall – which made not being offered a better opportunity for growth frustrating for him. Haggerty tells FOX 26 that managers at the...
fox26houston.com
Crime, taxes and future role of Harris County government in race to be Pct. 4 commissioner
Crime, taxes and future role of Harris County government in race to be Pct. 4 commissioner. Seeking to represent more than a million residents in Harris County Precinct 4 Republican Jack Cagle and Democratic challenger Lesly Briones squared off in the public square - with the incumbent proudly defending his quorum busting decision to vote with his feet against higher taxes and spending.
fox26houston.com
Don't cook your chicken in NyQuil: FDA warning against 'Sleepy Chicken' Tik Tok challenge
HOUSTON - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration released a new warning against the latest Tik Tok Challenge where users are cooking chicken with NyQuil. For those we spoke with around Houston, they haven’t heard of the new challenge. But nonetheless, like other challenges, they can't believe it’s a thing.
fox26houston.com
Houston man arrested for 'bank jugging,' authorities urging awareness about new crime trend
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Houston man was arrested for 'bank jugging,' authorities with Harris County Constable Precinct 1 Office said on Thursday. Officials said on June 15, Terrence Thompson, 59, was seen on surveillance video following a Bank of America customer who had withdrawn a large amount of money.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox26houston.com
Cancer-causing dioxin soil sample found in Fifth Ward around Union Pacific rail yard
Family members stricken by cancer, living near cancer cluster in Fifth Ward speak to FOX 26. **NOTE: The video above is from a previous report** Harris County and the City of Houston announced they are ready to take legal action against Union Pacific over that cancer cluster in Fifth Ward. We are hearing more and more about lives potentially cut short by the railroad's pollution. One of those compelling stories was gathered by our Greg Groogan.
fox26houston.com
NTSB recommends alcohol detection devices be mandatory for all new vehicles
HOUSTON - Steps are being taken to stop drunk drivers in their tracks, the NTSB has sent a recommendation that all new cars come equipped with alcohol detection devices. Carol Levin with Moms Against Drunk Driving, also known as MAAD, knows all too well the impact that one drunk driver can have.
fox26houston.com
Friday morning weather with Chief Meteorologist Mike Iscovitz
A tropical system will gain strength in the Caribbean this weekend, but a cold front moving toward Texas will most likely steer that potential hurricane away from Houston. In the meantime, expect hot sunshine and record highs today and tomorrow with mid 90s staying with us until Monday. Early next week, a front will bring us much drier air as Florida will be drenched with heavy rain and potentially high winds.
fox26houston.com
Mega-popular Lotus Seafood opens 5th location
Family-owned Lotus Seafood is expanding its reach to Stafford, TX with its largest location which includes a full bar and signature drinks. The new spot also boasts new menu items. Fox 26's Chelsea Edwards speaks with the general manager about the expansion and finds out the winner of a year of free seafood!
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox26houston.com
Local University of Houston student adds modern twist to traditional Mexican artesenal clothes
HOUSTON - "Traditional Clothing for the Baddies," that is the slogan for a local Salvadorian woman who is bringing the Latin culture to the modern world. Guaraxez is an Mexican artesenal clothing boutique located at 10175 Baldwin Dr. Suite 104. Owner Fatimah wanted to find a way to express yourself by honoring her Hispanic roots.
fox26houston.com
Messaging battle underway in race to be Harris County Judge
HOUSTON - 48 days out from the midterm election and the messaging battle in the race for Harris County Judge is well underway. Democratic incumbent Lina Hidalgo appears to be placing her chips on a controversial issue her office has no statutory authority to control, one way or the other.
fox26houston.com
You Decide - Harris County Commissioner Pct. 4 candidates Jack Cagle and Leslie Briones debate
HOUSTON - Wednesday, 6:30 PM, September 21, candidates for Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner, Republican candidate, incumbent Jack Cagle, and Democratic candidate Leslie Briones participate in a candidate forum sponsored by 8 area Super neighborhood groups. FOX 26 Political anchor Greg Groogan moderates.
fox26houston.com
Children, adults at Sherwood Academy possibly exposed to respiratory irritant: MCSO
MAGNOLIA, Texas - Several people were evaluated for possible exposure to a respiratory irritant at Sherwood Academy, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says. The sheriff’s office, Magnolia Fire Department, and MCHD EMS were called around 9 a.m. to the school in the 32800 block of Tamina Road in Magnolia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox26houston.com
One on one with Harris Co. Commissioner Adrian Garcia
Greg Groogan talks with Harris County Pct. 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia about issues in Harris County and the upcoming election/
fox26houston.com
Family of Neveah Hall awarded $95.5 million after suffering brain damage by former dentist
HOUSTON - A Houston family was awarded $95.5 million to Neveah Hall's family after she suffered irreversible brain damage while she was improperly sedated and restrained during her dental treatment. The case made headlines back in 2016 after the then 4-year-old was left with severe brain damage from what should...
fox26houston.com
Armed robbers get away with $2 in west Houston
HOUSTON - Police are trying to find a pair of robbers who don't seem to be very good at committing crimes. The robbery took place in west Houston. Two guys with guns tried to rob someone outside a convenience store on south Kirkwood back on September 10. The robbers only...
fox26houston.com
Suspect told Houston restaurant employees it was his first robbery, police say
HOUSTON - Houston police say a suspect who told employees at a fast food restaurant that it was his first robbery ended up leaving empty-handed. Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in the incident that occurred around 6:10 p.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of Howard.
fox26houston.com
Houston Baptist University changes name to Houston Christian University
HOUSTON - Houston Baptist University has announced the school is changing its name to Houston Christian University, according to a release. The announcement was made by President Robert B. Sloan during an open forum Wednesday with faculty, staff, past and present trustees, and students. "Houston Christian University more accurately epitomizes...
fox26houston.com
Things to do this weekend: Rodeos, corn maze, shrimp festival and more!
Fall is finally here! You can start it off with a trip to a rodeo, a corn maze or even a shrimp festival. Here's a look at just some of the events to check out in the Greater Houston area this weekend. Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo. The 86th...
fox26houston.com
30-year-old capital murder defendant free from jail after posting $9,000 bond
HOUSTON - 30-year-old Eric Todd Semien and three others are charged with capital murder in the May 26, 2016, deaths of Javier Moreno and Roger Pantoja. "They killed two people, and they also put a gun to a young mother with a 2-month-old, they put a gun to her head as well," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.
fox26houston.com
Houston ISD police chief discusses school safety amid recent threats
HOUSTON - After several active shooter threats that were not credible, Houston ISD Police Chief Pedro "Pete" Lopez, Jr., spoke with FOX 26 one-on-one. Lopez says unfortunately they receive calls every week about threats to schools, and they take each one seriously. "It’s something that’s important to me. It's something...
Comments / 0