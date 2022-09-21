Family members stricken by cancer, living near cancer cluster in Fifth Ward speak to FOX 26. **NOTE: The video above is from a previous report** Harris County and the City of Houston announced they are ready to take legal action against Union Pacific over that cancer cluster in Fifth Ward. We are hearing more and more about lives potentially cut short by the railroad's pollution. One of those compelling stories was gathered by our Greg Groogan.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO