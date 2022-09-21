ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Crime, taxes and future role of Harris County government in race to be Pct. 4 commissioner

Crime, taxes and future role of Harris County government in race to be Pct. 4 commissioner. Seeking to represent more than a million residents in Harris County Precinct 4 Republican Jack Cagle and Democratic challenger Lesly Briones squared off in the public square - with the incumbent proudly defending his quorum busting decision to vote with his feet against higher taxes and spending.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
City
Houston, TX
Local
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Business
fox26houston.com

Cancer-causing dioxin soil sample found in Fifth Ward around Union Pacific rail yard

Family members stricken by cancer, living near cancer cluster in Fifth Ward speak to FOX 26. **NOTE: The video above is from a previous report** Harris County and the City of Houston announced they are ready to take legal action against Union Pacific over that cancer cluster in Fifth Ward. We are hearing more and more about lives potentially cut short by the railroad's pollution. One of those compelling stories was gathered by our Greg Groogan.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Friday morning weather with Chief Meteorologist Mike Iscovitz

A tropical system will gain strength in the Caribbean this weekend, but a cold front moving toward Texas will most likely steer that potential hurricane away from Houston. In the meantime, expect hot sunshine and record highs today and tomorrow with mid 90s staying with us until Monday. Early next week, a front will bring us much drier air as Florida will be drenched with heavy rain and potentially high winds.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Mega-popular Lotus Seafood opens 5th location

Family-owned Lotus Seafood is expanding its reach to Stafford, TX with its largest location which includes a full bar and signature drinks. The new spot also boasts new menu items. Fox 26's Chelsea Edwards speaks with the general manager about the expansion and finds out the winner of a year of free seafood!
STAFFORD, TX
fox26houston.com

Messaging battle underway in race to be Harris County Judge

HOUSTON - 48 days out from the midterm election and the messaging battle in the race for Harris County Judge is well underway. Democratic incumbent Lina Hidalgo appears to be placing her chips on a controversial issue her office has no statutory authority to control, one way or the other.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Armed robbers get away with $2 in west Houston

HOUSTON - Police are trying to find a pair of robbers who don't seem to be very good at committing crimes. The robbery took place in west Houston. Two guys with guns tried to rob someone outside a convenience store on south Kirkwood back on September 10. The robbers only...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston Baptist University changes name to Houston Christian University

HOUSTON - Houston Baptist University has announced the school is changing its name to Houston Christian University, according to a release. The announcement was made by President Robert B. Sloan during an open forum Wednesday with faculty, staff, past and present trustees, and students. "Houston Christian University more accurately epitomizes...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston ISD police chief discusses school safety amid recent threats

HOUSTON - After several active shooter threats that were not credible, Houston ISD Police Chief Pedro "Pete" Lopez, Jr., spoke with FOX 26 one-on-one. Lopez says unfortunately they receive calls every week about threats to schools, and they take each one seriously. "It’s something that’s important to me. It's something...
HOUSTON, TX

