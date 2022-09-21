ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

sandiegocountynews.com

Woman arrested after physical altercation in parking lot

Poway, CA–A woman was arrested after her alleged involvement in a physical altercation with another woman in the parking lot of a daycare center in Poway on Wednesday, authorities said. The incident occurred at 9:05 a.m. in front of Head Start Poway Day Care Center, located at 13910 Midland...
POWAY, CA
Coast News

Outside investigator finds Oceanside treasurer violated city codes

OCEANSIDE — Treasurer Victor Roy violated several conduct and ethics codes, including viewing inappropriate material at a city library and making inappropriate comments about a dead city employee, according to a third-party investigation report released last week. Zappia Law Firm conducted the investigation following several allegations from Oceanside Treasury...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Public Safety
L.A. Weekly

Man Airlifted after Hit-and-Run on Redondo Drive [Oceanside, CA]

28-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run Accident near Luna Drive. The collision occurred around 6:30 p.m., between Redondo and Luna Drive, according to Oceanside authorities. For reasons under investigation, the driver of a vehicle struck a man in the area. Upon impact, the suspect fled the scene without rendering aid...
OCEANSIDE, CA

