chulavistatoday.com
SWAT Team assisted investigators in serving a search warrant at a Chula Vista residence
A Chula Vista neighborhood woke up to the sound of several flashbang grenades Thursday morning as the Chula Vista Police Department’s SWAT team assisted the criminal investigation division in serving a search warrant. Flashbang grenades went off when authorities delivered the search warrant at about 7 a.m. at 1635...
SD County deputies warn of calls regarding arrest warrants
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department wants community members to beware of a warrant scam involving con artists posing as deputies.
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego County Sheriff's office warns of of "missed court appearance" scam
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is warning the public about a recent telephone scam involving con artists posting at sheriff's deputies calling over missed court appearances. The caller identifies himself as a currently employed deputy and transfers people to a different line where the second caller who also...
sandiegocountynews.com
Woman arrested after physical altercation in parking lot
Poway, CA–A woman was arrested after her alleged involvement in a physical altercation with another woman in the parking lot of a daycare center in Poway on Wednesday, authorities said. The incident occurred at 9:05 a.m. in front of Head Start Poway Day Care Center, located at 13910 Midland...
2 SD jail inmates found unresponsive, 1 dies in hospital
A county medical examiner is expected to schedule an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
Several fugitives arrested in El Cajon using county motel voucher program
The City of El Cajon is sounding the alarm after several people using San Diego County’s motel voucher program were found to have extensive criminal histories.
onscene.tv
Pursuit Suspect Crashes Mercedes Into Traffic Signal | National City
09.21.2022 | 11:18 AM | NATIONAL CITY – The female (gray pants) owner of the Mercedes was tracking her stolen Mercedes on her phone. The vehicle had been stolen yesterday in La Jolla. She called the Police and gave them the location information. SDPD’s ABLE helicopter tracked the vehicle...
Coast News
Outside investigator finds Oceanside treasurer violated city codes
OCEANSIDE — Treasurer Victor Roy violated several conduct and ethics codes, including viewing inappropriate material at a city library and making inappropriate comments about a dead city employee, according to a third-party investigation report released last week. Zappia Law Firm conducted the investigation following several allegations from Oceanside Treasury...
Police nab two catalytic converter thieves in Normal Heights
It started just before 1 a.m. when police say they found the men in the act of sawing off a catalytic converter near Monroe Ave. in Normal Heights.
Gustavo Sepulveda Sentenced to 21 Years for Chula Vista Day Care Arson, Shooting
A man who pleaded guilty to attempted murder and assault charges for setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s home day care facility in Chula Vista nearly five years ago and shooting at her while seven children were inside was sentenced to 21 years in state prison Tuesday. Gustavo Sepulveda, 41,...
Reward offered in search of woman suspected of 2020 murder
Authorities are seeking information from the public to help locate a woman who is suspected of a 2020 murder in San Diego's Talmadge neighborhood.
Authorities Seek Suspect in Shooting of Man Found in Fairmount Park Aqueduct
Authorities are seeking a suspect on a bicycle after a man was found with gunshot wounds Wednesday in an aqueduct in the Fairmount Park area of San Diego. Officers with the San Diego Police Department found the 35-year-old victim near the Home Avenue exit of state Route 94 at around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday.
Two burglary suspects arrested at Vista school
While checking the area with the help of an Escondido police K-9, the deputies located 56-year-old Richard Wells near the entrance and 35-year-old Robert Lund outside the building, Smith said.
Woman arrested after fight at Poway Day Care Center
According to deputies, while she was seated in her car during the fight, Norvell allegedly issued a threat to use a weapon against the victim.
Escondido father of 4 killed in suspected DUI crash on I-15
Loved ones are mourning an Escondido father of four, killed last weekend by a suspected drunk driver.
4 suspects arrested in robbery of teens in Vista
At about 6:15 p.m. Saturday, four people in a white Nissan Sentra stopped next to four juveniles skateboarding in the 100 block of Wave Drive, sheriff's Sgt. Eric Cottrell said.
Authorities identify body found as missing Escondido man
Stanley Stephens was reported missing on Aug. 13, and 32-year-old Eduardo Zamora was arrested in early September in connection with the 71-year-old's disappearance and death.
2 arrested after commercial burglary in North County
Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after a commercial burglary in the Vista area, authorities said.
L.A. Weekly
Man Airlifted after Hit-and-Run on Redondo Drive [Oceanside, CA]
28-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run Accident near Luna Drive. The collision occurred around 6:30 p.m., between Redondo and Luna Drive, according to Oceanside authorities. For reasons under investigation, the driver of a vehicle struck a man in the area. Upon impact, the suspect fled the scene without rendering aid...
DUI driver who killed grandmother and grandson in Midway crash to be sentenced to 14 years behind bars
SAN DIEGO — A 33-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday afternoon for a deadly DUI crash that claimed the lives of two people. 81-year-old Suad Alsamari and her grandson 23-year-old Ahmed Alrawi died in the May crash near Sports Arena Blvd. and Rosecrans Street. During his arraignment, defendant Edgar Suarez...
