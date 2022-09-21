ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Ascension Parish

DARROW, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Neptune Drive. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the area around midnight on Friday and found a man that had been shot multiple times inside a vehicle. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Brenden Washington.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

Man found shot to death in vehicle, authorities say

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case of a man found shot to death in the driver’s side of a vehicle on Friday, Sept. 23. According to investigators, Brenden Washington, 22, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the vehicle on...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Accused killer back in jail Saturday after allegedly committing drive-by shooting while out on bond

BATON ROUGE - A murder suspect is back in jail Saturday after allegedly shooting another victim while he was out on bond last month. Luke Simmons, 39, was arrested back in December 2021 on allegations that he shot and killed a man on Spanish Town Road earlier that same month. Court records show Judge Eboni Johnson Rose set his bond at $115,000, and he was released from jail in February.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Arrest made in deadly shooting on W. McKinley Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting in the 600 block of W. McKinley St. The shooting took place at the Alight Baton Rouge apartment complex. According to BRPD, officers responded to a shooting that happened around 11:30 p.m. and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Apartment Complex#Violent Crime#The East Baton Rouge#Parish Sheriff S Office#Sherwood Place Apartments#Sherwood Common Boulevard
WAFB

One person grazed in shooting near Old Hammond Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was treated for minor injuries following a shooting overnight. A spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed it happened just after 1 a.m. in the 10000 block of Azalea Park Avenue, near Old Hammond Highway. Deputies confirmed one person...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
brproud.com

Traffic stop ends with arrest of BR man on drug charges

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on Thursday morning after witnessing a traffic violation. The stop took place on LA 70 and two people were found in the vehicle. Demetric Royal Nelson, Jr. was the driver and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Violent crime prompts increased police presence in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – After a violent streak of crime terrorizing Baton Rouge, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul held a press conference Thursday to address public concerns. “Over the last two weeks it’s very clear that we have seen an influx of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man killed in shooting at BR apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in Baton Rouge. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed, authorities responded to the Alight Baton Rouge Apartments on West McKinley Street, not far from Nicholson Drive, around midnight Thursday, Sept. 22. Police say a male...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD says ‘misinformation’ hurting Allie Rice murder probe, reward now at $37,500

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul says misinformation about the murder of Allison “Allie” Rice is hurting the case and hurting her family. Rice was shot and killed last week while waiting in her vehicle for a train to pass on Government Street near the edge of downtown Baton Rouge. The killing happened just after two in the morning as the 21-year-old was driving home after a night out with friends.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

28K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy