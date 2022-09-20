ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Russell Wilson was reportedly given special treatment by Pete Carroll early in in his Seahawks career

Once the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, all the stories about his rocky relationship with the team came out of the woodwork. One such story came from former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman and linebacker K.J. Wright. The pair discussed Wilson's tenure in Seattle on The Richard Sherman Podcast this week, where both explained how Wilson enjoyed special treatment throughout his early years with the Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
AthlonSports.com

Denver Broncos Coach Makes Significant Decision Ahead Of Week3

It does not take a genius to see Broncos' rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett may be in a bit over his head. However, instead of jumping to any rash decisions Hackett is going to stick with his process. Nathaniel Hackett is making it clear he has no intentions of giving...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

Former Seahawks Players: Russell Wilson Received Special Treatment

It's becoming more evident by the day that Russell Wilson was not a popular figure in the Seattle Seahawks' locker room. Former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman recently had former Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright on his podcast. They discussed how Wilson received special treatment from Pete Carroll during his time in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

3 Crazy week three Atlanta Falcons predictions

For the first time this season, there is a reason to believe the Atlanta Falcons will win on Sunday after tough losses against the Saints and Rams. While both of Atlanta’s first two games this season were winnable neither had Atlanta favored. The Falcons had fewer star players and worse depth at nearly every position.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Myers
Person
Dave Wyman
Person
Robert Smith

Comments / 0

Community Policy