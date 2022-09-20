Read full article on original website
Once the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, all the stories about his rocky relationship with the team came out of the woodwork. One such story came from former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman and linebacker K.J. Wright. The pair discussed Wilson's tenure in Seattle on The Richard Sherman Podcast this week, where both explained how Wilson enjoyed special treatment throughout his early years with the Seahawks.
Richard Sherman said on his podcast that Russell Wilson received special treatment from Seattle Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll. KJ Wright also added that Russ got too much credit for the Seahawks' success. Colin Cowherd reacts to Sherman's comments.
Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor discussed the friction with Russell Wilson on The Richard Sherman Show.
It's becoming more evident by the day that Russell Wilson was not a popular figure in the Seattle Seahawks' locker room. Former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman recently had former Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright on his podcast. They discussed how Wilson received special treatment from Pete Carroll during his time in Seattle.
