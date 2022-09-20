WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city is expanding its Block by Block program with 30 additional Security Ambassadors. The Block by Block program hired and trained 20 new Security Ambassadors, one Team Lead, and one Operations Supervisor, as reported during the West Hollywood City Council meeting on Monday, September 19. The Block by Block program is on-track to be fully staffed by October 1, with a total of approximately 85 Security Ambassadors.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO