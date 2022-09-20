Read full article on original website
Canyon News
2023 Arts Grant Program Grant Recipients
WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city announced the recipients for the 2023-2024 Arts Grant Program, totaling $211,000 for 21 new grantees and 16 multi-year grantees who are all Los Angeles County based non-profit arts organizations and artists. West Hollywood, through its Arts and Cultural Affairs Commission maintained an Arts Grant Program since...
Canyon News
Block By Block Program Expansion With 30 Additional Security Ambassadors
WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city is expanding its Block by Block program with 30 additional Security Ambassadors. The Block by Block program hired and trained 20 new Security Ambassadors, one Team Lead, and one Operations Supervisor, as reported during the West Hollywood City Council meeting on Monday, September 19. The Block by Block program is on-track to be fully staffed by October 1, with a total of approximately 85 Security Ambassadors.
Canyon News
Community Services Director Andy Angle To Retire
SANTA MONICA—Santa Monica Community Services Director Andy Agle announced on Tuesday, September 20 that he will retire at the end of the year. His last day will be December 15. Agle has held Department leadership roles for the last 15 years, first as the Director of Housing and Economic...
Canyon News
2022 Homeless Count Shows Reduction In Malibu
MALIBU—The Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority (LAHSA) announced the results from the 2022 Homeless Count, on Monday, September 19. The county occurred in Malibu on February 23. The results showed 81 people experiencing homelessness in Malibu, a decline from 239 in 2020 and 157 in 2021. In Los Angeles County, 69,144 people were found to be experiencing homelessness, a 4.1 percent increase from 2020.
Canyon News
National Voter Registration Day September 20
WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood announced that Tuesday, September 20 is National Voter Registration Day organizations across the nation will be participating in a coordinated effort to get eligible citizens registered to vote. Election Day is Tuesday, November. The deadline to register to vote is Monday, October 24....
Canyon News
Homeless Man Caught On Camera Throwing Feces
SHERMAN OAKS—On Wednesday, September 21, a homeless man named Cameron Nero was caught on camera throwing feces on a vehicle belonging to the owner of the Blue Dog Beer Tavern located in Sherman Oaks. Fox 11 obtained the original footage and since the video has gone viral. The owner...
Canyon News
Suspects In Beverly Hills Jewelry Store Burglary Arrested
BEVERLY HILLS—On Wednesday, September 21, the Beverly Hills Police Department arrested three suspects connected to a jewelry store burglary that transpired in the region on March 22. Officers responded to the 200 block of South Beverly Drive for a burglary investigation on March 22 at Luxury Jewels. The incident...
Canyon News
Input Sought On ‘How To’ Guide For Creating Neighborhood Traffic Calming
BEVERLY HILLS—The city released a Draft Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program (NTCP) ‘How to’ guide for public review. The proposed program is aimed at decreasing speeding and cut-through vehicle traffic on residential streets, that will help implement physical design elements and strategies such as speed humps, traffic circles, signage and more to create safer neighborhood streets.
Canyon News
Studio City Shooting Prompts Standoff With Police
STUDIO CITY—On September 15, at approximately 5 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a shooting in the area of 10900 block of Bluffside Drive and Vineland. Officers taped off the area including the parking lot adjacent to Rite Aid Pharmacy and Ralph’s Grocery Store...
