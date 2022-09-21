Read full article on original website
Pekin council member announces mayoral bid
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Longtime Pekin resident and council member David Nutter announced Wednesday that he is throwing his hat in the ring to be Pekin’s next mayor. Pekin’s mayoral election is in 2023. Nutter will face incumbent and State Rep. Mark Luft, as well as fellow council member Becky Cloyd.
Committee chair raising money for bench in Bartonville
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Chair of the Bartonville’s Park Committee is raising money to give back for her 50th birthday. According to a GoFundMe press release, Committee Chair Heidi J. Rhea is raising money for a bench swing in Bartonville’s Alpha Park for her birthday. “Since...
Boil Order issued in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A water main break has caused a boil order to go into effect in Bloomington Wednesday. According to a Bloomington Public Works press release, the water main break occurred near Reinthaler Road and Benjamin Lane. Due to the break, the water that was supplied to the water main was shut down, which cut off the domestic water supply to that area.
City asks Bloomington LGBT bar to remove PRIDE hearts from street
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Rainbow hearts from an LGBTQ Pridefest are stirring controversy in downtown Bloomington. Last month, The Bistro, hosted its annual downtown Pridefest with around 6-7,000 attendees from all over Central Illinois. To add to the event, Bistro owner, Jan Lancaster drew rainbow hearts on Main Street to spruce up the block.
Eureka chiropractor charged with fraud, audit obstruction
Eureka chiropractor charged with fraud, audit obstruction. City asks Bloomington LGBT bar to remove PRIDE hearts …. Star Trek-themed ‘Enterprise’ float returning to …. Peoria man facing years in federal prison on gun …. Gov. Pritzker calls on two senators to resign after …. Prom! | Eastlight Theatre...
City of Peoria preparing for possibility of migrant buses arriving
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The controversy over immigration at the nation’s southern border has become an issue of increasing concern in Central Illinois. WMBD learned Tuesday that Peoria is now in the planning phase for taking on migrant arrivals. So far, republican governors in southern border states have sent many to cities like New York, Washington, and Chicago.
When could the first freeze arrive in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures across Central Illinois are getting cooler and its only a matter of time before we start waking up with frost on our windshields and lawns. But when might Central Illinois experience it’s first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.
Missing endangered man located Thursday
UPDATE (WMBD) — Peoria police are reporting that Andre Boens, reported missing on Wednesday, Sept. 21, has been found safe. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, 40-year-old Andre Boens was...
Uftring Chevrolet celebrates 40 years in business
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One Central Illinois car dealership is celebrating its 40-year anniversary. Uftring Chevrolet reached a 4-decade milestone, Thursday, as a packed lobby congratulated owner Gary Uftring on his longevity in business. The dealership started in 1982 and has been in the same location since 1986 serving...
Peoria man facing years in federal prison on gun charge
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was sentenced to 28 months in federal prison Wednesday. According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office Central District of Illinois, 26-year-old Arnez J. Salazar was sentenced for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On...
How this new program aims to lower gun violence in schools
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Public Schools will implement a new program to remind parents about safe gun storage at home in the 2023-2024 school year. On Wednesday night, the District 87 School Board approved the Be Smart campaign that aims to raise awareness when it comes to storing guns at home.
Tornado damage temporarily closes Le Roy Country Club
LE ROY, Ill. (WMBD) — An early Monday morning tornado has temporarily closed a central Illinois country club in McLean County. The Le Roy Country Club has been closed for several days following an EF0 tornado that ripped through town Monday morning around 12:30. Wednesday, club members were on site, clearing debris and trying to reopen the club as soon as possible.
Peoria police looking for missing endangered man
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, 40-year-old Andre Boens was last seen Tuesday near Glen Oak Avenue and Hamilton Boulevard. He was seen getting into a white minivan with no license plate at approximately 1:30 p.m.
Children’s cars catch eye of Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Children’s power wheel cars are taking the City of Bloomington by storm. Toy vehicles have been parked in a Bloomington parking lot off Clinton Street near Schooner’s Bar for at least the past month. According to Bloomington Police and local residents, it started...
Peoria woman charged with biting, spitting on officers
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 25-year-old Peoria woman has been charged for biting and spitting on Peoria police officers during an incident last month. According to indictment papers, Shacorah Enge bit Officer Jennifer Long and spit on Officer Douglas Walton while the two were on duty on Aug. 12.
13 arrested during directed patrol in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is reporting 13 arrests during directed patrol Monday. According to a Peoria police press release, during the directed patrol officers made 13 arrests, conducted 18 vehicle stops, issued five tickets and impounded two vehicles. Two major incidents were reported during the...
Two arrested on meth charges in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department has reported that two have been arrested on several meth-related charges. According to a Bloomington police press release, 50-year-old Terry Pyles and 24-year-old Nicole Pruser, both from Leroy, Ill., were taken into custody at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 14. They...
Two cocaine, meth arrests in Woodford County
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men have been arrested for possession of a controlled substance after a search warrant was executed Tuesday morning. Michael E. Kennedy, 62, and Gary C. Colclasure, 51, were arrested after the Woodford County Sheriff’s Office, along with assistance from the Multi County Narcotics Group and the Central Illinois Emergency Response Team, searched 1947 Madison St in Lowpoint, IL at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.
No suspects located in Peoria armed robbery
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are still investigating an armed robbery Tuesday night of a local business by four masked suspects. Peoria police officers reported to a business on the 2300 block of W. Starr just before 10 p.m. Tuesday after a report of armed robbery with shots fired.
Peoria man indicted for shooting, aggravated battery
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was indicted for several charges related to a shooting that happened on Trewyn Avenue in Peoria on Aug. 17. According to Peoria County court records, 29-year-old Jerrell L. Hardges was indicted for aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, and aggravated assault.
