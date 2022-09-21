ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Township, NJ

Tranquility, NJ
Pennsylvania State
Ocean City, NJ
Upper Township, NJ
Ocean City, NJ
Ocean City, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Explore this stunning winery at the southern tip of New Jersey

You’ve never seen New Jersey like this… #willowcreekwinery #capemaynj. The beautiful Willow Creek Winery in West Cape May is minutes from the beach and is an unexpected Garden State gem. 🍇 Have you ever visited this unique Sout…. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May...
CAPE MAY, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Pay a factor in attracting lifeguards

OCEAN CITY — $13.68, $19.38, $15 and $12.80. That’s a random sample of hourly pay for rookie guards on different beach patrols in the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association. The lowest of the four is what Ocean City pays. Getting lifeguards to staff beaches across southern New Jersey...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

MS City to Shore Ride this weekend

OCEAN CITY – Thousands of cyclists will descend on Ocean City this weekend for the MS City to Shore Ride, a fall tradition in Ocean City that draws participants from across the nation. With riders raising millions of dollars each year for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the MS...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Phillymag.com

Just Listed at the Shore: Bayside Twin in Avalon

$1.9 million doesn’t go as far at the beach as it does in the mountains. But it still gets you some pretty nice digs. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Since we featured a “housing bargain for millionaires”...
AVALON, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey artist’s farm image reaps state prize

The state Department of Agriculture has selected Salem County artist Kimberly English as the overall winner in its 2022 #JerseyFreshisBest social media photo contest. English, a professional artist from Elmer, uses her artwork to advocate for farmers and young farmer education.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

New Jersey surfer attempting to surf Atlantic, Pacific Coasts & Hawaii in 1 day

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- A surfer from New Jersey is celebrating the last full day of summer Wednesday with the adventure of a lifetime. He's trying to surf the Atlantic Coast, Pacific Coast and in Hawaii all in one day. While most of us were still sleeping, Ben Gravy was already on the beach in Atlantic City. He hopped on his board at 2 a.m. to ride the waves near his hometown of Ventnor. Gravy says he rode near the ferris wheel on Steer Pier so he'd have a little extra light. He didn't even stick around to see the sunrise. He immediately drove to Philadelphia International Airport where he hopped on a flight to California at 6 a.m. Within the last hour, he knocked the second item off his checklist, surfing the Pacific Coast in Los Angeles. Now, he's on his way to Hawaii to end the epic day.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
middletownship.com

Middle Township Takes Collaborative Approach to Downtown Planning

Middle Township takes collaborative approach to downtown planning. Process to include partnership with county, survey of residents and businesses. Middle Township wants residents’ input on how to make downtown Cape May Court House more walkable, business-friendly and visually appealing. Middle Township officials seek to maximize the appeal of downtown...
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Cool Video Gets You Up Close To Beached Shipwreck In Cumberland County, NJ

You may have never given it too much thought before, but when you actually sit back and think about, certain parts of South Jersey really are creepy. Sure, even the creepiest places in the southern parts of the Garden State hold their beauty, but that doesn't take away from the fact that they give you an eerie feeling when you venture out to explore them. One such place is right in Maurice River Township, Cumberland County.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Road to nowhere?

For the third consecutive month, opposition to the Glassboro Camden Line (GCL) dominated the public participation portion of a Mantua committee meeting, this one on Sept. 19. The GCL is a proposed light-rail train line projected to run from Camden to Glassboro. First introduced in 1996, the idea has been met with fierce opposition over environmental concerns and the potential for eminent domain. It is currently in the planning phase, with construction yet to begin.
MANTUA TOWNSHIP, NJ

