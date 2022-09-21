ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Comments / 0

Related
Ionutz Kazaku

This Fiction Book Made Me Fall In Love With Reading

Until then I was reading only self-help books. I f*cking love this book. Hands down, my top 3 books of all time. I have never been immersed so deep in a written world before. Who would have thought that words and sentences could do that? Until this book, only movies and video games had such powers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Lifestyle
Las Cruces, NM
Entertainment
Annelise Lords

Fiction and Opinion: Your Life Is Book — Use Change to Turn It Into A Bestseller

Every life on this planet has a story, many of which are bestsellers. A caterpillar curled up on a branch after the rain.Annelise Lords. Sue Marin marched toward Motivational Speaker Joseph Lint and touched him on his shoulder. He turned to face her. She shoved her ticket towards his face before he could say a word. His two bodyguards attempt to grab her, but he signals them, and they back away.
HackerNoon

The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 17

From this point each lesson should start with the compact two-space oval; drill eleven, small o; and drill fourteen, small m. It will pay to devote from three to five minutes of each practice period to these three drills. A. N. Palmer. The Palmer Method of Business Writing. About @palmer.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy