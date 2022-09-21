Read full article on original website
Legendary MLB Shortstop Died On Monday Night
A legendary Los Angeles Dodgers player died at the age of 89 on Monday night. Maury Wills, one of the best infielders in Dodgers history, passed away, according to the franchise. "The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills. Our thoughts are with Wills’...
Mookie Betts Makes Los Angeles Dodgers Franchise History With 35th Home Run
Mookie Betts had the only hit the Los Angeles Dodgers had against Madison Bumgarner in their loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night, but it did make franchise history. Betts broke up Bumgarner’s perfect game in the fourth inning with a solo home run that cut the Diamondbacks’ lead...
Marlins’ Jon Berti closing in on stolen base title. Plus updates on Wendle, Garcia
The National League stolen base title in nearly in Jon Berti’s grasp.
Dodgers Highlights: LA Mounts Huge Comeback In Game One of Doubleheader vs Dbacks
Getting to 103 wins is no easy feat, but it takes a great team to even get an opportunity at elite status. With the Dodgers impressive 6-5 win against the Diamondbacks, it seems the win total was no anomaly. The Dodgers got on the board first, but soon conceded five...
Yankees Arrogance and Greed on Full Display With Aaron Judge’s Home Run Chase
The Yankees are getting a taste of their own medicine as Aaron Judge chases history
Dodgers great Maury Wills dies at 89
Los Angeles Dodgers legend and seven-time All-Star shortstop Maury Wills died Monday night at his home in Arizona. He was
Dodgers overcome Gallen's 13 Ks, rally to beat D-backs 3-2
LOS ANGELES (AP) — So much for Mookie Betts having the night off. The Los Angeles Dodgers needed his bat in the ninth inning and their All-Star came up big off the bench. Max Muncy hit a tying infield single and Betts singled home the winning run with two outs, helping the Dodgers edge the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Thursday for their major league-leading 45th comeback victory. “I think that may be one of my first pinch hits, so that part was pretty cool,” Betts said. “I was hoping not to hit, but you get to a point where the situation calls and you turn your brain on and you’re ready to go.” The Dodgers didn’t take the lead until Arizona starter Zac Gallen left after eight innings. He struck out a career-high 13.
Diamondbacks Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Julio Urías, Zac Gallen Duel In Final Meeting Of Season
After splitting the first four games, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks meet in the rubber match of a rare five-game series at Dodger Stadium. Thursday marks the final meeting between the Dodgers and Diamondbacks this year. L.A. has taken 13 of 18 matchups thus far and is 48-18 against National League West teams on the year.
