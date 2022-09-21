Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Lady Hawks sweep Union City for seventh win in last eight games
UNION CITY — Mississinawa Valley High School is on a tear right now. Since losing to Franklin Monroe on Sept. 1, The Lady Hawks are 7-1. Their seventh win during this eight game stretch came on Sept. 19 against Union City High School. Head coach Nancy Whitted said the...
The Post and Courier
Cobras off to hot start on volleyball court
Cane Bay High School’s boys volleyball team has proven to be one of the better squads around the Lowcountry so far this season. The Cobras won five of their first six matches and have the look of a team headed for the playoffs later this fall. This is the first season of boys volleyball being a varsity sport and Cane Bay is excelling.
Lady Raiders battle Pine Forest in ‘Norton Strong Game’
FAYETTEVILLE — Momentum from a comeback win on Tuesday carried over into Wednesday’s match, but the Lady Raider volleyball team couldn’t maintain an early lead. Taking a break from Sandhills Athletic Conference play, Richmond and head coach Ashleigh Larsen traveled to non-conference Pine Forest High School. The...
Akeem Mustapha’s huge outing power Susquehanna Twp. boys soccer to decisive win
Susquehanna Twp. secured a 4-2 win against Big Spring thanks, in large part, to a superb outing by Akeem Mustapha. Mustapha found the back of the net three times in the first half to give the Indians a 3-1 lead at halftime. Mustapha tallied his fourth and final goal of the contest mid-way through the second half to put the win on ice. Caleb Johnson accounted for two assists in the victory.
connect-bridgeport.com
BHS Soccer Teams Sweep Lewis County on Senior Night
It was Senior Night for the Bridgeport High School soccer teams on Tuesday at Wayne Jamison Field, and what the 12th grade class may lack for in total numbers (only two seniors for the boys soccer team and three for the girls), they certainly made up for it in production as the Indians swept Lewis County.
Purcell Register
Districts at Vanoss today
Today Wayne is in Vanoss for District play. Games start at noon when the Lady Bulldogs play Velma. They play again at 4 p.m. against host Vanoss. The District winner will move on in the postseason. Monday night Wayne won a defensive battle with Roff, 1-0 (Class B #17). Despite...
Fall prep sports schedule turns to district action
FARMINGTON − The district season is underway for many boys and girls soccer teams across San Juan County, and the importance of each match takes on greater significance with an eye towards the postseason. Meantime, prep volleyball action heats up as well with district play underway as well as...
