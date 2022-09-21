ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Daily Mail

Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos

Google has assembled a pot worth $100 million which is actually a fund that has to be shared among those eligible to be part of a settlement involving the Google Photos platform. Of course, not everyone is entitled to a share of this money. You must have been a resident of Illinois between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, and appeared in a Google Photos image during that time range.
INTERNET
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing

Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Facebook's Zuckerberg Has an Unexpected Culprit for His Mistake

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the social media empire Meta Platforms (META) , has regularly faced controversies and scandals. And most often, these controversies are provoked by decisions taken by one of his platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Messenger or WhatsApp). Facebook, which had 2.93 billion monthly active users as of June 30, is the social network that causes the most problems.
INTERNET
The Hill

Trump’s Truth Social barred from Google Play over content moderation

Content moderation concerns are holding up the approval of former President Trump’s Truth Social app on Android devices, a Google spokesperson said Tuesday. Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes claimed last week that the Android version of the app was ready and waiting on Google’s approval. However, a Google...
POTUS
Business Insider

Mark Zuckerberg is about to be a dad for the 3rd time. Here's a look into the life, career, and controversies surrounding the billionaire Meta CEO.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg grew up outside of New York City and dropped out of Harvard after founding Facebook. He's built it into a $383 billion company while weathering numerous scandals and controversies. Zuckerberg is expecting his third daughter with his wife of a decade, Priscilla Chan. See more stories...
BUSINESS
