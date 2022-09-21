Read full article on original website
Hemet, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
milb.com
Thank you Growlifornia: Fresno falls just short in championship to Lake Elsinore
Fresno, CA (Tuesday, September 20) – For the second straight season, the Fresno Grizzlies (0-2) fell just short of a California League title, as they were swept by the Lake Elsinore Storm (2-0) in the best-of-three series. Lake Elsinore beat Fresno 3-2 in Game 2 of the California League Championship Series, claiming their first league pennant since 2011. The Grizzlies suffered their only series sweep of the season and finished 85-51 (2-2 in playoffs) in 2022.
golfcourseindustry.com
36-hole Coachella Valley resort hires new director of agronomy
Indian Wells Golf Resort, a 36-hole facility in California’s Coachella Valley, has hired Nicholas Leitner as its new director of agronomy. Leitner will direct a team of dedicated golf course maintenance staff responsible for the continual elite conditions of the Celebrity and Players Courses. Prior to joining Indian Wells...
citynewsgroup.com
Mayor's Message: Movin’ thru MoVal
Did you know there’s a fun way to receive free after-school recreation while enjoying a beautiful Moreno Valley day outdoors?. Our Movin’ thru MoVal Mobile Community Center brings after-school education to a park near you!. Movin’ thru MoVal sets up its mobile activity unit n parks throughout Moreno...
citynewsgroup.com
Fall Fest at San Timoteo Canyon Schoolhouse, Oct. 1
Heralding the season, Fall Fest at the historic San Timoteo Canyon Schoolhouse is Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event is open to the public and will feature a flag-raising ceremony, Native American blessing, crafts for kids, free snow cones and cotton candy, a May pole, food truck, and live music by Southern California’s Singing Cowboy Skeeter Mann.
News 8 KFMB
2022 Best of Escondido Eats Awards
The 2022 "Best of Escondido Eats Awards" on Thurs., Sept. 22 from 5-7p Jacked Up Brewery! Visit: greaterescondido.org.
luxury-houses.net
A Magnificent Custom Home with One of The Best Views in PGA West in La Quinta Asks $5.995 Million
The Home in La Quinta, a spectacular one of a kind custom estate where no expense has been spared behind the gates at Peninsula Park offering one of the best views in PGA West is now available for sale. This home located at 57180 Peninsula Ln, La Quinta, California offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sandi Phillips and Associates (Phone: 760-567-5506) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in La Quinta.
Desert Hot Springs VFW post vandalized, seeking donations
Local veterans at the Desert Hot Springs VFW post are looking to raise thousands of dollars to recover from recent vandalism attacks. Post Commander Jeffrey Cole said the vandalism to VFW Post 1534 is wasting valuable resources. "We're focusing on things that we shouldn't have to and that's why we're asking help from the community," The post Desert Hot Springs VFW post vandalized, seeking donations appeared first on KESQ.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Is a Dazzling Tour of Palm Springs’ Greatest Mid-Century Architecture
Despite its striking architecture, Palm Springs has seldom been captured effectively on film — even the movie “Palm Springs” shot somewhere else. But no longer. The Olivia Wilde-directed dystopian fantasy “Don’t Worry Darling” makes ample use of the California resort town’s well-preserved mid-century buildings to showcase her vision of 1950s suburban bliss covering up something menacing underneath. Endless sunny skies, broad avenues lined with swaying palm trees and turquoise swimming pools are signifiers of an idealized life for the inhabitants of the fictional Victory Project, like the attractive young couple played by Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. Production designer Katie Byron,...
Indio City Council to consider renaming road after owners of the Empire Polo Club
On Wednesday, the Indio City Council will consider a proposal to rename a road near the site where the Coachella music festival is held after the family who owns the Empire Polo Club. City documents show that Alex Haagen IV submitted a request to rename part of the available public right-of-way on Avenue 51, between The post Indio City Council to consider renaming road after owners of the Empire Polo Club appeared first on KESQ.
L.A. Weekly
Jesus Daniel Barrera Arrested after DUI Crash on Avenue 48 and Dune Palms Drive [La Quinta, CA]
21-Year-Old Driver Arrested and 4 Injured in DUI Crash. The incident took place near the intersection of Avenue 48 and Dune Palms Drive on September 18th, at around 4:49 p.m. Police said that the crash involved a Dodge Durango and a Nissan Rouge. According to reports, 21-year-old Daniel Barrera was...
Boy, 8, recovering at home after pit bull attack in Indio
An eight-year-old boy is now out of the hospital after being bitten in the face by a pit bull mix dog at a family member's Indio home, officials tell News Channel 3. The child was visiting the home on Calle Diamante Monday afternoon when "the dog broke out of its kennel and ran straight for The post Boy, 8, recovering at home after pit bull attack in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
Relatives ‘fought the dog off the boy’ during attack by pit bull mix in Indio
An eight-year-old boy is still being treated for his injuries after being bitten in the face by a pit bull mix dog at a family member's Indio home, officials tell News Channel 3. The child was visiting the home on Calle Diamante Monday afternoon when "the dog broke out of its kennel and ran straight The post Relatives ‘fought the dog off the boy’ during attack by pit bull mix in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
Escondido father of 4 killed in suspected DUI crash on I-15
Loved ones are mourning an Escondido father of four, killed last weekend by a suspected drunk driver.
Fontana Herald News
Two people died, nine others were hospitalized during music festival at Glen Helen Amphitheater
Two persons died after attending the Nocturnal Wonderland festival in San Bernardino during the weekend of Sept. 16-19, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The annual Electronic Dance Music (EDM) event was attended by more than 70,000 visitors over the course of four days at Glen Helen...
Redlands doctor seriously injured after apparent hit-and-run crash
The force of the crash cracked his bicycle frame in half. It did the same thing to his jaw. "Running on adrenaline," said cyclist Kyle Cooper. "I saw a chunk of my mandibular bone and a tooth on the ground. I picked them up and put them in my pocket. I thought maybe the surgeons could use it."It took three surgeons to piece Cooper's face back together. The semi-professional cyclist knows how hard that was because he's also a doctor from Redlands. "I had finished a shift at Redlands Community Hospital and I was riding what's known as the sunset loop," he...
L.A. Weekly
Marcus Adkins Killed in Rollover Crash on Ramona Expressway [Lakeview, CA]
38-Year-Old Man Pronounced Dead after Vehicle Overturned near Bridge Street. The crash happened on September 18th at about 10:30 p.m. on Ramona Expressway, east of Bridge Street, involving a 2013 Nissan Altima. According to authorities, Adkins was a passenger in the Nissan driven by a 37-year-old woman. The woman lost...
Palm Desert allocates $1 million for new turf rebate program in support of water conservation
Palm Desert has partnered with the Coachella Valley Water District (CVWD) to offer an additional $1 million to its community for a Turf Replacement Rebate program. The city announced that starting Sept. 15, residents, businesses, and HOAs within Palm Desert who qualify for CVWD’s current Turf Rebate Program may apply for additional funds provided by The post Palm Desert allocates $1 million for new turf rebate program in support of water conservation appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coral Mountain Resort Declined, Council Unanimously Rejects Project
The fate of Coral Mountain Resort and its controversial surf wave basin has been decided. In a surprising unanimous decision, La Quinta City Council rejected this proposed project to wrap up a 6 hour discussion. It was a jam-packed room with not a single seat available in Council Chambers. Locals...
Driver in critical condition after crashing into Harveston Lake
One person is in critical condition Thursday after crashing their car into a lake in Temecula.Firefighters were called to Harveston Lake in the 29000 block of Lake House Road at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday on the report of a submerged vehicle. At the scene, they found one vehicle fully submerged in the lake.Divers went in and pulled on person from the car. That person, presumably the driver, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.It's not known how the car ended up crashing into the lake.Harveston Lake is nestled within an area of Temecula near where the 215 Freeway meets Winchester Road.
