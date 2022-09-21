ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

The Hill

Election forecaster moves two Senate races toward Democrats

Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Wednesday shifted closely watched Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “toss ups” to “lean Democratic.”. Sabato’s Crystal Ball editors Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman said they made the changes based on an improving political environment for Democrats and weaknesses of the Republican candidates in both races.
Fox News

Trump stayed neutral, but MAGA-Republicans, meddling Democrats, win big in New Hampshire's fiery GOP primaries

HAMPTON, N.H. – Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc of New Hampshire battled his own party and won. Now, the retired Army brigadier general has a bigger fight ahead, as he tries to defeat former governor and first-term Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in a crucial Senate contest in a key swing state that may determine if the GOP wins back the chamber’s majority in November’s midterm elections.
Salon

RNC leak: Megadonor urges Republicans to claim tax hikes on billionaires like him hurt workers

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Leaked audio obtained this week by Politico revealed that billionaire casino magnate and GOP megadonor Steve Wynn recently offered Republicans a bit of messaging advice as they attempt to win back control of the Senate: Amplify the lies about Democratic tax policies.
ABC News

Manchin rails against 'revenge politics' on permit plan

WASHINGTON -- Sen. Joe Manchin on Tuesday railed against what he called "revenge politics,'' as liberals in the House and Senate team up with Republicans to oppose his plan to speed permits for natural gas pipelines and other energy projects. Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat who chairs the Senate Energy...
