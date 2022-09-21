We are about to see a time capsule from the tail end of the days when you would reach the Pittsburgh Police just by dialing 765-1212. Pittsburgh Police 1969, playing Fri., Sept. 23 through Wed., Sept. 28 at the Harris Theater, contains hours of documentary footage of Pittsburgh Police officers working throughout the city in, you guessed it, 1969. The Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 screenings will also include panel discussions about cameras and policing.

