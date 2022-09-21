Read full article on original website
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
pghcitypaper.com
Former Homewood artist vanessa german wins $250,000 Heinz Awards
Former Pittsburgher vanessa german has won a $250,000 award for her contribution to the visual arts. She is one of two artists selected nationally for the 2022 Heinz Awards. german says she creates art not just to be admired, but also to effect change. “I believe in the power of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Wexford antique store Twin Pine is a curated experience
At 7 years old, Martin Edward would jump in the car with his grandparents and drive to huge antique shows throughout the region. That’s when Edward became “enamored” with interesting pieces — and now, he’s sharing that fascination with the Pittsburgh region. Last fall, Edward...
wtae.com
Apteka named one of the best restaurants in America
A Pittsburgh restaurant has earned some national praise. Apteka, on Penn Avenue between the city's Lawrenceville and Bloomfield neighborhoods was just named one of the 50 best restaurants in America by the New York Times. The restaurant on Penn Avenue serves up vegan eastern European cuisine. Congratulations to them!
Pennsylvania’s I-579 project nominated for America’s Transportation Award
Pennsylvania’s I-579 Cap Urban Connector project is one of 12 finalists in the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials’ 2022 America’s Transportation Awards. The finalists will compete for the Grand Prize and the People’s Choice Award. An independent panel of transportation industry experts will select the Grand Prize winner. The public will choose […] The post Pennsylvania’s I-579 project nominated for America’s Transportation Award appeared first on Transportation Today.
kidsburgh.org
Doors Open invites families to explore and learn inside Downtown’s coolest buildings
Photo above courtesy of Doors Open Pittsburgh. If your kids are curious about Pittsburgh’s history, culture and incredible architecture (or you’d like them to be), stop by Doors Open Pittsburgh’s event on Saturday, Oct. 1. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day, a ticket from Doors...
wtae.com
Forecasting our Future: Pittsburgh hosts Global Clean Energy Action Forum
PITTSBURGH — The focus of clean energy is on Pittsburgh this week, as the city hosts the Global Clean Energy Action Forum. Led by U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, the event began Wednesday evening with opening ceremonies at the Heinz History Center in the Strip District. Energy ministers from...
Grand opening of local Warner Bros. museum set
The grand opening of the Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum is set for early October.
wtae.com
Gov. Wolf welcomes Global Clean Energy Action Forum in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has officially welcomed the Global Clean Energy Action Forum underway at the convention center in Downtown Pittsburgh. Earlier on Thursday, he spoke with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 about why the city is the place to stage the event. "It's a reflection of the...
wtae.com
Masks optional at Pittsburgh Public Schools, effective Friday
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools says masks will be optional, effective Friday. This follows a drop in Allegheny County’s COVID-19 community level from medium to low. Last Friday, when that level rose to medium, masks were recommended, as per the district’s health and safety plan.
Black women in Pittsburgh working with employers to eliminate wage gaps
PITTSBURGH — According to the gender equity commission, for every dollar a white man makes, a Black woman in Pittsburgh only makes 54 cents, a wage gap advocates say must be closed. Pittsburgh’s been called one of the most livable places in the U.S., but for Black women living...
pghcitypaper.com
The top events in Pittsburgh for Sept. 22-28
Hear from local and national leaders on environmental, racial, and climate justice issues when Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens presents the Clean Energy Justice Roundtable. Presented as part of a larger, multi-day event that includes tours, kayaking, and more, the conversation will cover what a clean energy future looks like for future generations, inviting panelists ranging from Indigenous elders representing the Pacific Northwest to advocates from rural Appalachia and the Gulf South. 6 p.m. Reception at 5:30 p.m. 1 Schenley Drive, Oakland. Free. Registration required. cleanenergyjustice.com/events.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh Police 1969 is a stark look at the city's law enforcement past and legacy
We are about to see a time capsule from the tail end of the days when you would reach the Pittsburgh Police just by dialing 765-1212. Pittsburgh Police 1969, playing Fri., Sept. 23 through Wed., Sept. 28 at the Harris Theater, contains hours of documentary footage of Pittsburgh Police officers working throughout the city in, you guessed it, 1969. The Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 screenings will also include panel discussions about cameras and policing.
Spring Hill Brewing closing down after 5 years in business
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Spring Hill Brewing on Pittsburgh's North Side is closing after five years.The owner made the announcement on social media, saying that Friday will be the last day they are open.The business was located in a former union building overlooking Downtown Pittsburgh.The owner did not say why the brewery was shutting down for good, but thanked the community for their support.
wtae.com
Environmental nonprofit receives grant to plan restoration of Frick Park's Fern Hollow Valley
PITTSBURGH — A local environmental nonprofit is getting some help from the state to re-imagine the Fern Hollow Valley of Frick Park. Once the Fern Hollow Bridge is rebuilt, Upstream Pittsburgh will be looking at what improvements can be made to the area below the bridge, stretching about a mile between the bridge and Nine Mile Run.
Local mothers launch foundation to raise awareness, funds for childhood cancer
CHESWICK, Pa. — A local mother has launched a foundation in memory of her 6-year-old son, who tragically passed away last month following a long battle with cancer. “I knew I needed to keep fighting for all of the other kids that deserved a chance to live,” said Sara Latronica.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Job Opportunities Help Wanted 9-21-2022
Department Overview: The Minority, Women, and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (MWDBE) Program provides maximum opportunities for Minority, Women, and Disadvantaged business enterprises (MBEs, WBEs and DBEs) to participate in county contracts. The department certifies business enterprises as disadvantaged (per Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Section 49: Parts 23 & 26) and provide services and resources to help them grow their business.
wtae.com
Gov. Wolf joins educators in Aliquippa to celebrate $3.7 billion in education investments over past 8 years
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf joined educators, elected officials and students at Aliquippa High School to tout the $3.7 billion investments in public education over his eight years in office. “The future of Pennsylvania, the future of our country, it runs through places like this,” Wolf said Thursday....
traveltasteandtour.com
Greene County, PA
Explore rolling farmland in the summer to snow-covered hills in the winter as you tour the countryside seeking our historical covered bridges. Or pursue breathtaking vistas in the spring to stunning foliage in the fall. Greene County has it all. Predominantly rural but overwhelmingly charming, a trip to Greene County...
pittsburghmagazine.com
After Just Five Months, Square One is Saying Goodbye to Regent Square
Just five months after the Square Cafe returned to Regent Square with its restaurant-market concept called Square One, the newest addition is closing. Square One posted on its Facebook page: “It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later! We are joining Square Cafe in East Liberty under one roof! Find our famous biscuits and bakery items at our flagship location in East Liberty starting in October. Our last day in Regent Square is on Sunday, September 25. Thank you Regent Square!”
Flight 93 site, Laurel Hill park, Forbes State Forest seek volunteers to help with projects
Volunteers are needed to do projects, such as picking up trash on land and water, improving trails and making bird houses in state and federal parks in Westmoreland, Fayette and Somerset counties as part of a nationwide effort to improve public lands. During National Public Lands Day on Saturday ,...
