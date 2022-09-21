ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

pghcitypaper.com

Former Homewood artist vanessa german wins $250,000 Heinz Awards

Former Pittsburgher vanessa german has won a $250,000 award for her contribution to the visual arts. She is one of two artists selected nationally for the 2022 Heinz Awards. german says she creates art not just to be admired, but also to effect change. “I believe in the power of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Wexford antique store Twin Pine is a curated experience

At 7 years old, Martin Edward would jump in the car with his grandparents and drive to huge antique shows throughout the region. That’s when Edward became “enamored” with interesting pieces — and now, he’s sharing that fascination with the Pittsburgh region. Last fall, Edward...
WEXFORD, PA
wtae.com

Apteka named one of the best restaurants in America

A Pittsburgh restaurant has earned some national praise. Apteka, on Penn Avenue between the city's Lawrenceville and Bloomfield neighborhoods was just named one of the 50 best restaurants in America by the New York Times. The restaurant on Penn Avenue serves up vegan eastern European cuisine. Congratulations to them!
PITTSBURGH, PA
Transportation Today News

Pennsylvania’s I-579 project nominated for America’s Transportation Award

Pennsylvania’s I-579 Cap Urban Connector project is one of 12 finalists in the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials’ 2022 America’s Transportation Awards. The finalists will compete for the Grand Prize and the People’s Choice Award. An independent panel of transportation industry experts will select the Grand Prize winner. The public will choose […] The post Pennsylvania’s I-579 project nominated for America’s Transportation Award appeared first on Transportation Today.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Gov. Wolf welcomes Global Clean Energy Action Forum in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has officially welcomed the Global Clean Energy Action Forum underway at the convention center in Downtown Pittsburgh. Earlier on Thursday, he spoke with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 about why the city is the place to stage the event. "It's a reflection of the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Masks optional at Pittsburgh Public Schools, effective Friday

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools says masks will be optional, effective Friday. This follows a drop in Allegheny County’s COVID-19 community level from medium to low. Last Friday, when that level rose to medium, masks were recommended, as per the district’s health and safety plan.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

The top events in ‌Pittsburgh for Sept. 22-28

Hear from local and national leaders on environmental, racial, and climate justice issues when Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens presents the Clean Energy Justice Roundtable. Presented as part of a larger, multi-day event that includes tours, kayaking, and more, the conversation will cover what a clean energy future looks like for future generations, inviting panelists ranging from Indigenous elders representing the Pacific Northwest to advocates from rural Appalachia and the Gulf South. 6 p.m. Reception at 5:30 p.m. 1 Schenley Drive, Oakland. Free. Registration required. cleanenergyjustice.com/events.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh Police 1969 is a stark look at the city's law enforcement past and legacy

We are about to see a time capsule from the tail end of the days when you would reach the Pittsburgh Police just by dialing 765-1212. Pittsburgh Police 1969, playing Fri., Sept. 23 through Wed., Sept. 28 at the Harris Theater, contains hours of documentary footage of Pittsburgh Police officers working throughout the city in, you guessed it, 1969. The Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 screenings will also include panel discussions about cameras and policing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Spring Hill Brewing closing down after 5 years in business

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Spring Hill Brewing on Pittsburgh's North Side is closing after five years.The owner made the announcement on social media, saying that Friday will be the last day they are open.The business was located in a former union building overlooking Downtown Pittsburgh.The owner did not say why the brewery was shutting down for good, but thanked the community for their support.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Job Opportunities Help Wanted 9-21-2022

Department Overview: The Minority, Women, and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (MWDBE) Program provides maximum opportunities for Minority, Women, and Disadvantaged business enterprises (MBEs, WBEs and DBEs) to participate in county contracts. The department certifies business enterprises as disadvantaged (per Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Section 49: Parts 23 & 26) and provide services and resources to help them grow their business.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
traveltasteandtour.com

Greene County, PA

Explore rolling farmland in the summer to snow-covered hills in the winter as you tour the countryside seeking our historical covered bridges. Or pursue breathtaking vistas in the spring to stunning foliage in the fall. Greene County has it all. Predominantly rural but overwhelmingly charming, a trip to Greene County...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

After Just Five Months, Square One is Saying Goodbye to Regent Square

Just five months after the Square Cafe returned to Regent Square with its restaurant-market concept called Square One, the newest addition is closing. Square One posted on its Facebook page: “It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later! We are joining Square Cafe in East Liberty under one roof! Find our famous biscuits and bakery items at our flagship location in East Liberty starting in October. Our last day in Regent Square is on Sunday, September 25. Thank you Regent Square!”
PITTSBURGH, PA

