ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Comments / 0

Related
nationalinterest.org

China Is Furious About Japan’s Military Modernization Plans

An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper accuses Japan of being militaristic and renouncing its pacifist history. A Chinese-government-backed newspaper is signaling alarm in response to Japan’s expanded military budget and plans to research hypersonic missiles. An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper...
CHINA
International Business Times

Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out

In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
MILITARY
The Hill

Think China is aggressive now? Wait until after the 20th Party Congress

Major events are rare in the humdrum of international politics. But when they do occur, much like geology they can shift the ground under your feet, dramatically and suddenly, changing the global landscape. This year will bring the equivalent of a tectonic shift in China’s politics when the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) holds its 20th Party Congress, beginning Oct. 16. This will be the most significant Party Congress in many decades, for three reasons.
VLADIMIR PUTIN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
BBC

US chip makers hit by new China export rule

Shares of major chipmakers Nvidia and AMD have fallen amid concerns of new US restrictions on the sale of artificial intelligence chips to China. Nvidia says the US government requires a new licence, effective immediately, to address the risk of chips being "used in, or diverted to a 'military end use'... in China and Russia".
TECHNOLOGY
americanmilitarynews.com

China is staging attacks on US ships, Taiwan warns: Report

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been staging attacks on U.S. Navy ships, Taiwan’s defense ministry warned last week, adding that the Chinese Communist Party is working to block foreign militaries from helping Taiwan if a war erupts in the region. A Taiwan defense ministry report reviewed...
MILITARY
UPI News

India makes rare accusation against China over Taiwan dispute

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The government of India has condemned China for its actions in the Taiwan Strait, marking a rare accusation from a country that already has issues with Beijing along its own border. India's High Commission in Sri Lanka made the accusation to China's ambassador to Sri Lanka...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Aircraft#Taiwan#Lycoming College#Chinese#Russian#Ukrainian
The Hill

How to cut ties with China once and for all

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. China presents the greatest threat to the United States today, and that threat is increasing at an ever-accelerating rate. We need to stop feeding the beast. China’s economy has grown more than anything else due...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
China
US News and World Report

Analysis-Biden Hints at Risky Policy Shift on Taiwan Independence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Overshadowed by U.S. President Joe Biden's headline-grabbing vow that American forces would defend Taiwan against a Chinese attack was his hint at possibly shifting U.S. policy to support the island's right to self-determination. Though the White House has taken pains to say Biden's most explicit statement yet...
FOREIGN POLICY
Newsweek

U.K. Bans Chinese Officials From Seeing Queen's Coffin as Tensions Rise

A Chinese delegation will not be permitted to attend Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state at Westminster Hall in London. Sir Lindsay Hoyle, speaker of the House of Commons, has refused a request from the delegation to view the queen's coffin because of sanctions China has imposed on British citizens, BBC News reported early on Friday.
POLITICS
AFP

Chinese moves on Taiwan rattle remote Japanese island

Life may seem tranquil on Japan's remote Yonaguni island, where wild horses graze and tourists dive to spot hammerhead sharks, but China's recent huge military exercises have rattled residents. Conscious of its vulnerability, officials have built up a military presence on the Nansei island chain, which extends 1,200 kilometres from Japan's main islands to Yonaguni.
POLITICS
CNBC

Chip-making nations like the U.S. are teaming up against China

Semiconductors are one of the most critical technologies of our time and a matter of national security. The U.S. along with South Korea, Japan and others have looked to form alliances around chips, in part to fend off a threat from the technological rise of China.
ECONOMY
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy