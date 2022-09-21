Read full article on original website
China Is Furious About Japan’s Military Modernization Plans
An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper accuses Japan of being militaristic and renouncing its pacifist history. A Chinese-government-backed newspaper is signaling alarm in response to Japan’s expanded military budget and plans to research hypersonic missiles. An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper...
Taiwan's tech billionaire plans to train 3 million 'black bear warriors' to combat China
A Taiwanese tech tycoon plans to defend against a possible "Chinese invasion" by training three million "black bear warriors." A retired Taiwanese tech tycoon said he plans to use his wealth to train these "civilian warriors," according to a report published by Taiwan News on Thursday. "The Chinese Communist Party's...
International Business Times
Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out
In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
Think China is aggressive now? Wait until after the 20th Party Congress
Major events are rare in the humdrum of international politics. But when they do occur, much like geology they can shift the ground under your feet, dramatically and suddenly, changing the global landscape. This year will bring the equivalent of a tectonic shift in China’s politics when the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) holds its 20th Party Congress, beginning Oct. 16. This will be the most significant Party Congress in many decades, for three reasons.
BBC
US chip makers hit by new China export rule
Shares of major chipmakers Nvidia and AMD have fallen amid concerns of new US restrictions on the sale of artificial intelligence chips to China. Nvidia says the US government requires a new licence, effective immediately, to address the risk of chips being "used in, or diverted to a 'military end use'... in China and Russia".
americanmilitarynews.com
China is staging attacks on US ships, Taiwan warns: Report
The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been staging attacks on U.S. Navy ships, Taiwan’s defense ministry warned last week, adding that the Chinese Communist Party is working to block foreign militaries from helping Taiwan if a war erupts in the region. A Taiwan defense ministry report reviewed...
India makes rare accusation against China over Taiwan dispute
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The government of India has condemned China for its actions in the Taiwan Strait, marking a rare accusation from a country that already has issues with Beijing along its own border. India's High Commission in Sri Lanka made the accusation to China's ambassador to Sri Lanka...
Why China's response to US warships in Taiwan Strait surprised analysts
After United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in early August, the Chinese military staged some of its biggest ever military exercises around the island.
China tones down rhetoric on Taiwan after U.S. and Canadian ships transit strait
China says that it is inevitable self-governing Taiwan will come under its control but that it would promote efforts to achieve the aim peacefully.
How to cut ties with China once and for all
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. China presents the greatest threat to the United States today, and that threat is increasing at an ever-accelerating rate. We need to stop feeding the beast. China’s economy has grown more than anything else due...
China Hints at Own Special Military Operation for Taiwan
China's ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, said he wouldn't use the word "invasion" to describe a forceful takeover of Taiwan.
A bristling China says Biden remarks on Taiwan "severely violate" U.S. policy
Beijing on Monday said President Biden's latest comments that the United States would defend Taiwan against a Chinese invasion "severely violate" Washington's policy toward the island. Washington cut formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979, switching recognition to Beijing as the sole representative of China, but has maintained a decisive,...
China Welcomes Biden's UN Speech After Pledge to Defend Taiwan
Joe Biden made direct references to China and Taiwan at the U.N. for the first time in his presidency and said, "We do not seek a Cold War" with Beijing.
China Urging Biden Not to Give Taiwan Forces 'Wrong Signals' After Remarks
The president said he would be willing to deploy the U.S. military to defend the island nation from attack amid growing military pressure from Beijing.
US News and World Report
Analysis-Biden Hints at Risky Policy Shift on Taiwan Independence
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Overshadowed by U.S. President Joe Biden's headline-grabbing vow that American forces would defend Taiwan against a Chinese attack was his hint at possibly shifting U.S. policy to support the island's right to self-determination. Though the White House has taken pains to say Biden's most explicit statement yet...
U.K. Bans Chinese Officials From Seeing Queen's Coffin as Tensions Rise
A Chinese delegation will not be permitted to attend Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state at Westminster Hall in London. Sir Lindsay Hoyle, speaker of the House of Commons, has refused a request from the delegation to view the queen's coffin because of sanctions China has imposed on British citizens, BBC News reported early on Friday.
Biden official grilled after latest Taiwan declaration contradicts policy: 'He said it four times'
An administration official was pressed after President Biden once again declared the U.S. would defend Taiwan if they were attacked by China despite "strategic ambiguity" remaining the presumed official U.S. policy. In a CBS News interview, Biden was asked if U.S. troops would defend Taipei if attacked by Beijing. "Yes,...
Russia, China Pose 'Greatest Challenges' to Democracy Since Cold War—Taiwan
President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan renewed her country's call for inclusion in the United Nations on Monday by warning of the expansion of authoritarianism, aligning herself with the West's condemnation of Russia and its growing unease about China. "At this moment, democracies and the rules-based world order are facing the...
Chinese moves on Taiwan rattle remote Japanese island
Life may seem tranquil on Japan's remote Yonaguni island, where wild horses graze and tourists dive to spot hammerhead sharks, but China's recent huge military exercises have rattled residents. Conscious of its vulnerability, officials have built up a military presence on the Nansei island chain, which extends 1,200 kilometres from Japan's main islands to Yonaguni.
CNBC
Chip-making nations like the U.S. are teaming up against China
Semiconductors are one of the most critical technologies of our time and a matter of national security. The U.S. along with South Korea, Japan and others have looked to form alliances around chips, in part to fend off a threat from the technological rise of China.
