Dog trainer to K9 stars is saved by her own support animal
Ohana Dog Show Trainer, Cassie Kennedy, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share the story about how her own support animal saved her life. Kennedy the owner, founder, and trainer at Ohana Dog Show, began training dogs when she was only...
3,000 lbs of kibble donated to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay received a donation in the form of 3,000 pounds of kibble on Tuesday.
Police: Bones found among mangroves between Clearwater Beach, Caladesi Island
CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. - The Clearwater Police Department is investigating what appear to be human bones that a county worker found along the isthmus between Clearwater Beach and Caladesi Island State Park. Clearwater PD said the county employee called police Thursday morning from a location near 1200 Mandalay Point Road....
Blind boy 'sees' firefighters for the first time with hands-on visit at Plant City fire station
PLANT CITY, Fla. - Most kids can instantly recognize a firefighter by their uniform, but it's different for a child who is blind. That all changed for 6-year-old Junie during a recent trip to Plant City Fire Rescue's Station #3 with fellow homeschool students. The group got the chance to...
St. Pete firefighters pack care packages for newborns
The Juvenile Welfare Board of Pinellas County enlisted the help of St. Petersburg Fire Rescue to help babies sleep safely across Pinellas County.
Bones found in mangroves on Clearwater Beach ‘appear to be human’, police say
Clearwater police say bones found in mangroves on Clearwater Beach on Thursday appear to be human.
Officers locate missing, endangered elderly St. Pete man
Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating an 84-year-old missing and endangered man who was last seen leaving his house in St. Petersburg Tuesday evening.
Mother manatee, calf among high number of sea cows requiring rehab at ZooTampa
Zoo Tampa currently has enough room to care for about 17 manatees at a time. But they are working on an expansion project that would nearly double that capacity.
Pasco Animal Services waives adoption fees until the end of September
Pasco County Animal Services waived adoption fees until the end of September. People must still pay a county license fee.
Child Found Walking On The Streets At 2:25 AM Reunited With Her Parents
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – The child has been reunited with her parents, according to Pinellas County Sheriff. Deputies were seeking assistance in locating the parents of an unidentified juvenile who was brought to local law enforcement early this morning. On September 22, 2022, at approximately
Gary Sinise Foundation builds new home in Brooksville for wounded veteran
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A wounded Bay Area veteran is about to become a new homeowner courtesy of the Gary Sinise Foundation. If the walls of Army First Sgt. John Borders new home could talk, they would speak words of encouragement, patriotism and encouragement. On Thursday, family and friends of Army...
Child found wandering near Pinellas Taco Bell reunited with family
A child who was found wandering the streets of South Pasadena Thursday morning has been reunited with their family.
Young girl found alone in Pinellas County reunited with parents: PCSO
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said a young girl who was found alone early Thursday morning has been reunited with her parents.
4-year-old cancer patient who loves dirt, big trucks gets dream job as construction worker for the day
TAMPA, Fla. - Four-year-old Owen Hart loves dirt, like most kids his age. He especially likes the construction machines that move the dirt around. For one day, he got to do what he always wanted to do. "He loves it. Ever since he could talk he's always said he wanted...
Largo commissioners won’t roll over on pet store rules
LARGO — Just over a year ago, the city of Largo adopted new regulations for the commercial sale of dogs and cats. It also banned new pet stores, but grandfathered in the city’s two existing stores, All About Puppies and Sunshine Puppies on Ulmerton Road. While animal welfare...
10 vehicles found with slashed tires at Riverview apartment complex, residents say
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Ten vehicles were found with slashed tires Thursday morning at a Riverview apartment complex. Neighbors at the Allegro Palm apartment complex said they realized what happened around 6:45 a.m. Thursday. People were stuck and unable to make it to work. "Work for me is 45 minutes away,...
Ambulance crashes at St. Petersburg intersection, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete police are investigating a crash involving a Sunstar ambulance. It occurred at the intersection of 5th Avenue North and 34th Street North. It has since reopened to traffic. The collision occurred before 11 a.m. There is no word yet on any injuries. Investigators have...
Mayor Jane Castor urges people to prepare for hurricanes now
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said the time to prepare for a hurricane is now.
Jury finds Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office 90% responsible for teen’s 2014 death after state fair
A verdict has been reached in the wrongful death lawsuit filed after a 14-year-old was kicked out of the Florida State Fair in 2014, and struck by a car while trying to cross I-4.
Palm Harbor restaurant steps up to help cancer victim
PALM HARBOR — Following Casey Hunt’s unexpected cancer diagnosis earlier this summer, her friends and family members quickly united, forming “Casey’s Army” to come up with fundraising ideas. Hunt, a 44-year-old wife and mother of two girls, was heavily involved in the community through her...
