Saint Petersburg, FL

wfla.com

Dog trainer to K9 stars is saved by her own support animal

Ohana Dog Show Trainer, Cassie Kennedy, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share the story about how her own support animal saved her life. Kennedy the owner, founder, and trainer at Ohana Dog Show, began training dogs when she was only...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Police: Bones found among mangroves between Clearwater Beach, Caladesi Island

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. - The Clearwater Police Department is investigating what appear to be human bones that a county worker found along the isthmus between Clearwater Beach and Caladesi Island State Park. Clearwater PD said the county employee called police Thursday morning from a location near 1200 Mandalay Point Road....
CLEARWATER, FL
Beach Beacon

Largo commissioners won’t roll over on pet store rules

LARGO — Just over a year ago, the city of Largo adopted new regulations for the commercial sale of dogs and cats. It also banned new pet stores, but grandfathered in the city’s two existing stores, All About Puppies and Sunshine Puppies on Ulmerton Road. While animal welfare...
LARGO, FL
fox13news.com

Ambulance crashes at St. Petersburg intersection, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete police are investigating a crash involving a Sunstar ambulance. It occurred at the intersection of 5th Avenue North and 34th Street North. It has since reopened to traffic. The collision occurred before 11 a.m. There is no word yet on any injuries. Investigators have...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Palm Harbor restaurant steps up to help cancer victim

PALM HARBOR — Following Casey Hunt’s unexpected cancer diagnosis earlier this summer, her friends and family members quickly united, forming “Casey’s Army” to come up with fundraising ideas. Hunt, a 44-year-old wife and mother of two girls, was heavily involved in the community through her...
PALM HARBOR, FL

