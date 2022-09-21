Read full article on original website
Related
Columbia Missourian
Two days of Mid-Missouri PrideFest start Saturday with vendors, performers
Mid-Missouri PrideFest is back for another weekend dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community in Columbia. The festival will kick off at noon Saturday at Rose Music Hall, start at 1 p.m. Sunday and conclude Sunday night.
KMBC.com
AAA says Missouri's four-month streak of dropping gas prices ended with a slight uptick this week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The statewide gas price average in Missouri is $3.38 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to AAA. That price ended a 13-week streak of lower gas prices in the state. Gas was five cents more compared to the previous week and is 53...
Columbia Missourian
Outdoor MyHouse concerts part of increasing downtown events
With the pandemic waning, downtown Columbia is seeing increasing levels of outdoor events on public property. The uptick in the events is welcomed by those boosting the city as a destination, but there have been complaints about the accompanying crowds and noise.
One person trapped when dump truck rolls over at Columbia job site
A dump truck overturned at a job site in west Columbia on Thursday, trapping the driver inside until rescuers arrived at the scene. The post One person trapped when dump truck rolls over at Columbia job site appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia Missourian
Columbia man charged with second-degree murder in connection to overdose death
Prosecutors charged a Columbia man Thursday in connection to a January overdose death. Sean Rogers, 40, is charged with second-degree murder and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance.
939theeagle.com
BREAKING NEWS; Owners Of Mexico And Fulton Hospitals Granted Extension By State
In some breaking news this afternoon 939 The Eagle has confirmed that Platinum Health the owner of the shuttered hospitals in Mexico and Fulton has been granted approval from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to a request to extend temporary suspension of their hospital license. CEO of...
Columbia Missourian
City to host first Operation Clean Neighborhoods event since pandemic
For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Columbia will hold its Operation Clean Neighborhoods event this Friday. City employees will volunteer to clear sidewalks and streets of litter, paint street markings and clean up parks. This will be the 11th time this event has happened in Columbia.
Columbia man charged with murder in February overdose death
Boone County prosecutors charged a man with murder Thursday in connection with a February methamphetamine overdose. The post Columbia man charged with murder in February overdose death appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc17news.com
Tracking near record heat this afternoon, rain chances and a cool down by tomorrow
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. TOMORROW: Increasing clouds and warm with highs in the lower 90s. Spotty to scattered storms possible south of Highway 50 by early evening. EXTENDED: The record high for today has been tied with 98 degrees recorded at the Columbia...
939theeagle.com
Columbia employers could see impact from massive beef plant being built near Warrenton
Columbia-area business leaders say a new $800-million beef processing plant being built near Wright City could impact some employers here. The issue was discussed at the recent Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) board meeting. While Columbia business leaders praise the news, they note a number of Columbia-area employers draw workers from east of Kingdom City. They say some of those employees may apply for the new jobs in Wright City, which is 75 miles east of Columbia.
Windsor Woman Injured After Escape Ends Up in Field
A Windsor woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2014 Ford Escape, driven by 52-year-old Darci E. Kruse of Windsor, was on Missouri 52 at Richardson Road around 8:36 p.m., when she failed to slow for a stop sign and skidded across Missouri 52, traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment, and ended up in a field, striking a T-post.
KOMU
New roundabout on U.S. Highway 54 in Audrain County opens
HANNIBAL - The new roundabout on U.S. Highway 54 in the area known as Basinger Corner opened on Tuesday. The roundabout is between the U.S. 54, MO 19, and Route J intersection. “The completion of this phase and the reopening of U.S. 54 marks a significant milestone in the project...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Columbia PD Asking For Identification Help In Tampering Case
The Columbia Police Department is asking the public for help in relation to a trespassing and tampering case at the parking garage located at 5th and Walnut Street. Columbia Police are asking for the public to help them identify this woman from security camera footage:. If you can help identify...
Columbia Missourian
Dragonflies return to Columbia as a part of annual migration
Walkers and runners in Columbia may have noticed the growing buzz of dragonflies along the MKT Nature and Fitness Trail. Dragonflies are one of the many insect species that migrate south each fall, some flying hundreds of miles to escape the oncoming cold temperatures.
Detached garage destroyed in northern Boone County fire
Firefighters with the Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a fire on Thursday night. The post Detached garage destroyed in northern Boone County fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia Police Department to host open house Saturday
Columbia Police Department will host a training center open house Saturday as part of its months-long recruitment campaign to address staff shortages. The open house will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Regional Training Center at 5001 Meyer Industrial Drive, according to a joint news release from the department and the city of Columbia.
kwos.com
Big Lots to open in mid-October in Jefferson City
Jefferson City has landed a major retailer to replace the former Best Buy store on heavily-traveled Missouri Boulevard. Big Lots has been renovating the inside and outside of the building, which is one of the biggest stores on the boulevard. It’s a highly-visible location, near Highway 50. The Ohio-based retailer is a discount store, and its website describes itself as “your one-stop shop for big deals that make your dollar holler.”
Columbia Missourian
Shifty, fast, good hands: Lovett breaking out for Missouri
One day in the spring of 2021, D’ionte “Boo” Smith and Keke Chism were talking about their new freshman teammate from East St. Louis. The one who asked every question, eager to learn. The one who flashed repeatedly in one-on-ones with his hands and his speed. Dominic...
abc17news.com
Beyond Meat executive based in Columbia charged with biting a man in fight
A top executive at plant-based food company Beyond Meat has been charged with felony battery after a fight outside a college football game in which he was accused of biting a man’s nose. Doug Ramsey was also charged with making a terroristic threat after the attack Saturday in a...
Two Mo. communities without hospitals after entire staff fired
The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.”. Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in...
Comments / 0