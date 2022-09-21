ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

Related
Columbia Missourian

Outdoor MyHouse concerts part of increasing downtown events

With the pandemic waning, downtown Columbia is seeing increasing levels of outdoor events on public property. The uptick in the events is welcomed by those boosting the city as a destination, but there have been complaints about the accompanying crowds and noise.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia Missourian

City to host first Operation Clean Neighborhoods event since pandemic

For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Columbia will hold its Operation Clean Neighborhoods event this Friday. City employees will volunteer to clear sidewalks and streets of litter, paint street markings and clean up parks. This will be the 11th time this event has happened in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Old City
939theeagle.com

Columbia employers could see impact from massive beef plant being built near Warrenton

Columbia-area business leaders say a new $800-million beef processing plant being built near Wright City could impact some employers here. The issue was discussed at the recent Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) board meeting. While Columbia business leaders praise the news, they note a number of Columbia-area employers draw workers from east of Kingdom City. They say some of those employees may apply for the new jobs in Wright City, which is 75 miles east of Columbia.
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Windsor Woman Injured After Escape Ends Up in Field

A Windsor woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2014 Ford Escape, driven by 52-year-old Darci E. Kruse of Windsor, was on Missouri 52 at Richardson Road around 8:36 p.m., when she failed to slow for a stop sign and skidded across Missouri 52, traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment, and ended up in a field, striking a T-post.
WINDSOR, MO
KOMU

New roundabout on U.S. Highway 54 in Audrain County opens

HANNIBAL - The new roundabout on U.S. Highway 54 in the area known as Basinger Corner opened on Tuesday. The roundabout is between the U.S. 54, MO 19, and Route J intersection. “The completion of this phase and the reopening of U.S. 54 marks a significant milestone in the project...
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Columbia Missourian

Dragonflies return to Columbia as a part of annual migration

Walkers and runners in Columbia may have noticed the growing buzz of dragonflies along the MKT Nature and Fitness Trail. Dragonflies are one of the many insect species that migrate south each fall, some flying hundreds of miles to escape the oncoming cold temperatures.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Columbia Police Department to host open house Saturday

Columbia Police Department will host a training center open house Saturday as part of its months-long recruitment campaign to address staff shortages. The open house will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Regional Training Center at 5001 Meyer Industrial Drive, according to a joint news release from the department and the city of Columbia.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Big Lots to open in mid-October in Jefferson City

Jefferson City has landed a major retailer to replace the former Best Buy store on heavily-traveled Missouri Boulevard. Big Lots has been renovating the inside and outside of the building, which is one of the biggest stores on the boulevard. It’s a highly-visible location, near Highway 50. The Ohio-based retailer is a discount store, and its website describes itself as “your one-stop shop for big deals that make your dollar holler.”
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Shifty, fast, good hands: Lovett breaking out for Missouri

One day in the spring of 2021, D’ionte “Boo” Smith and Keke Chism were talking about their new freshman teammate from East St. Louis. The one who asked every question, eager to learn. The one who flashed repeatedly in one-on-ones with his hands and his speed. Dominic...
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy