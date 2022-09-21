Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNLV Football: 2–1 Rebels travel to Logan to take on the defending Mountain West ChampionsEugene AdamsLogan, UT
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
4 Extremely encouraging takeaways from UNLV's huge win over North TexasEugene AdamsDenton, TX
Shocking second-half collapse keeps the Raiders winless on the seasonEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Dominate 2nd half lifts the Rebels to victory over a perennial bowl teamEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Police involved in SWAT standoff at Henderson home
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson Police Department responded to a disturbance at a home near Arroyo Grande Boulevard and Window Rock Drive around 7 p.m. Thursday night. Henderson police tell FOX5 a domestic battery incident occurred between a man and woman. Police say the woman exited the house however, the man refused to come out. Police believe the suspect may be armed.
Report: Robbery suspect hid in 'underground flood tunnels' before arrest
A suspect involved in the robbery at Anthem Smoke and Gift Shop on Tuesday was taken into custody by Las Vegas police on Tuesday night.
Suspect in stabbing spree arrested after third attack on unhoused people
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police announced the arrest of a man suspected of stabbing four people in the university district over the past week.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say man arrested in stabbings of 4 homeless individuals
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man has been arrested in connection with four stabbings of homeless people within a week. According to Las Vegas police, the suspect, identified as Christopher Martell, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after he stabbed two people, a male and a female.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox5 KVVU
Extra police patrols, technology after string of crimes near UNLV
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Business managers off Flamingo and University Center Drive, near UNLV, are reacting to increased police patrols after several recent crimes in the area including a stabbing spree. Today Las Vegas Police arrested a man they say is connected to four stabbings of homeless people within...
Fox5 KVVU
Woman accused of fatally stabbing roommate, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a 20-year-old woman is accused of fatally stabbing her roommate. According to a news release, officers responded to a residence in the 2200 block of Steele Street at about 1:58 a.m. Wednesday in response to reports of a fight between two roommates.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect pointed gun at officers in patrol vehicle before police shooting, LVMPD says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said that two officer were at an apartment complex near Eastern and the 215 when they were confronted by a man with a gun. The shooting happened Sept. 17 around 7:30 p.m. Police said the suspect, Steven Trovato, didn’t say anything,...
20-year-old Las Vegas woman arrested for killing her roommate
20-year-old Hailey Brown is accused of open murder after her roommate was found stabbed to death in the home they shared on Wednesday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect in high-speed chase to Las Vegas-area casino after Henderson robbery hid in flood channel, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of two suspects accused of robbing a Henderson business before leading police on a high-speed chase to a Las Vegas-area casino hid in a flood channel before being taken into custody, officers wrote in an arrest report. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, just before 3:30 p.m., Henderson police received reports that […]
Las Vegas man accused of DUI drove onto wrong side of road, slammed into parked car, killing driver: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of causing a deadly crash early Thursday morning was showing signs of impairment at the scene, Las Vegas Metro police said. Prentiss Bates, 50, allegedly hit a raised median, crossed onto the wrong side of the road, and crashed into the front of a parked car, killing its […]
Las Vegas man convicted of DUI resulting in death, who was out on bail for DUI, accused of 2nd fatal DUI
A Las Vegas man accused of killing another driver Thursday while under the influence previously served prison time for a fatal DUI and was awaiting a court appearance for a DUI arrest earlier this summer, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
kmvt
Police: Man stabs, kills woman as she slept outside business
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas said a man is accused of walking up and stabbing an unknown woman while she slept outside a business. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the business around 6 p.m. Sept. 14. Once there, officers said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Robbery suspects followed to Aliante Casino from Henderson, 1 arrested, sources say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Two suspects robbed a business in Henderson and then ditched their car near the Aliante Casino on the other side of the Las Vegas valley, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.
Driver arrested on DUI-related charges after fatal crash in northwest Las Vegas
50-year-old Prentiss Bates was arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers after a fatal crash on Rancho Drive near Craig Road.
Woman recorded in backseat with public administrator transferred to another county office
The woman accused of having an inappropriate relationship with Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who is in jail facing a murder charge, has left the office for another county department, a spokesman confirmed to the 8 News Now Investigators.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Man kills stepson in apparent murder-suicide
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man killed his stepson then killed himself after an ongoing dispute. Police said the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at a home in the 9500 block of Colorado Blue Street, near Richmar Avenue and Bermuda Road. LVMPD arrived and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds; both were pronounced dead at the scene.
LVMPD search for man after armed robbery, wore ‘Mixing Gas and Hauling Ass’ hat
Las Vegas police are searching for a man who wore a "Mixing Gas and Hauling Ass" hat after an armed robbery in the 1600 block of North Buffalo Drive
Fox5 KVVU
2 critically stabbed near Desert Springs Hospital
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a double stabbing near Flamingo Road and Eastern Avenue by Desert Springs Hospital. Police tell FOX5 they found two adults with multiple stab wounds just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Las Vegas hotel security officer dies after accused murderer shoves him to ground, police say
A man is accused of murdering a Las Vegas security officer after pushing him to the ground in an incident not reported until a grand jury indicted the suspect Tuesday.
Fox5 KVVU
Man indicted on federal charges after carjackings, 47-mile police pursuit around Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man has been indicted on several charges for two carjackings involving separate victims during a violent car chase. In early August, Justin Venegas, 40, carjacked an individual who was in a Chevrolet Avalanche. He later attempted to carjack a second victim who was in a Toyota Highlander. He shot at both the victim and police during the second incident, according to the indictment.
Comments / 0