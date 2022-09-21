ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Police involved in SWAT standoff at Henderson home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson Police Department responded to a disturbance at a home near Arroyo Grande Boulevard and Window Rock Drive around 7 p.m. Thursday night. Henderson police tell FOX5 a domestic battery incident occurred between a man and woman. Police say the woman exited the house however, the man refused to come out. Police believe the suspect may be armed.
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police say man arrested in stabbings of 4 homeless individuals

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man has been arrested in connection with four stabbings of homeless people within a week. According to Las Vegas police, the suspect, identified as Christopher Martell, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after he stabbed two people, a male and a female.
City
Fox5 KVVU

Extra police patrols, technology after string of crimes near UNLV

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Business managers off Flamingo and University Center Drive, near UNLV, are reacting to increased police patrols after several recent crimes in the area including a stabbing spree. Today Las Vegas Police arrested a man they say is connected to four stabbings of homeless people within...
Fox5 KVVU

Woman accused of fatally stabbing roommate, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a 20-year-old woman is accused of fatally stabbing her roommate. According to a news release, officers responded to a residence in the 2200 block of Steele Street at about 1:58 a.m. Wednesday in response to reports of a fight between two roommates.
kmvt

Police: Man stabs, kills woman as she slept outside business

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas said a man is accused of walking up and stabbing an unknown woman while she slept outside a business. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the business around 6 p.m. Sept. 14. Once there, officers said...
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police: Man kills stepson in apparent murder-suicide

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man killed his stepson then killed himself after an ongoing dispute. Police said the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at a home in the 9500 block of Colorado Blue Street, near Richmar Avenue and Bermuda Road. LVMPD arrived and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds; both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Fox5 KVVU

2 critically stabbed near Desert Springs Hospital

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a double stabbing near Flamingo Road and Eastern Avenue by Desert Springs Hospital. Police tell FOX5 they found two adults with multiple stab wounds just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Fox5 KVVU

Man indicted on federal charges after carjackings, 47-mile police pursuit around Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man has been indicted on several charges for two carjackings involving separate victims during a violent car chase. In early August, Justin Venegas, 40, carjacked an individual who was in a Chevrolet Avalanche. He later attempted to carjack a second victim who was in a Toyota Highlander. He shot at both the victim and police during the second incident, according to the indictment.
