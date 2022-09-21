Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Convicted Dothan nurse killer execution on hold
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A few months after Larry Anderson became judge, he presided over his first murder trial but 26 years later the convicted killer that he ordered executed is still alive. This is one of Dothan’s most heinous crimes that involved the brutal death of Marylin Mitchell, a...
WTVM
18-year-old added to credit card fraud arrests in Eufaula
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Eufaula police have made another arrest in the investigation into the credit card fraud at Lakeside High School. 18-year-old Nelson Swain III was arrested on a probable cause warrant on Sept. 22. Officers charged the suspect with one count of conspiracy to fraudulently use a credit card.
dothanpd.org
Dylan Scott Bingaman
wtvy.com
Commissioners fear bar is Teasers with another name
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A nightclub with a history of violence plans to reopen using another name. Horizon Bar and Grill is asking Houston County Commissioners to approve its liquor license request. Before it closed last year, the establishment was known as Teasers, a strip club. “I know they had...
Alabama Woman Files Million Dollar Lawsuit For Rude And Pretty Stupid Behavior
THIS IS A VERY IMPORTANT LAWSUIT. An Alabama woman is suing McDonalds (also in Alabama) for doing what MANY of us have become used to every single day. Sherry Head, has a pretty good head on her shoulders. I know some folks that would have just taken this without standing...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 21,2022
Logan Gruver, 28, Greenwood, Florida: Hold for Leon County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Shane Wentz, 52, Sneads, Florida: Driving under the influence with property damage: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Isaiah Dudley, 59, Sneads, Florida: Criminal mischief, threats: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 184...
wtvy.com
Dothan McDonalds faces $13 million lawsuit
wdhn.com
Former Wiregrass principal pleads guilty to causing 2021 wreck
ELBA, Ala (WDHN)— A former Elba school principal has plead guilty to two counts of assault and could face up to ten years following a 2021 car crash. Debra Strickland, 39, of Samson appeared virtually with counsel on September 21 and entered a plea of guilty to one count of a reduced charge of assault in the second degree and assault in the third degree.
wtvy.com
Police: Rehobeth man sets own home on fire, turns self in
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Rehobeth man turned himself in to police on Tuesday evening in connection to an August house fire. According to information obtained by News 4 from Houston County Sheriff’s Office, after an investigation into an August 24 mobile home fire, a warrant was issued for the owner of the home, 34-year-old Donald Gene Hughes Jr.
wtvy.com
McDonald's Statement
wtvy.com
wtvy.com
Covert operation leads to arrest of Geneva man
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - 19-year-old Jessie Harris of Geneva, AL has been arrested after making contact with a covert Facebook account that he believed belonged to a 15-year-old girl. The initial contact with the page, run by an investigator from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, occurred on August 30, 2022....
wtvy.com
Dothan commission denies church property rezone, pastor speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Dothan City Commission has denied the rezoning request for land owned by a large baptist church in Downtown Dothan. Calvary Baptist Church recently put in a request to the commission to have 14 acres of wooded property, a few blocks from its downtown Dothan campus, rezoned. Executive Pastor Charles Uptain says the […]
Eufaula Police: Students stole classmates’ credit info to buy sneakers, other items
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – Several students at Lakeside School are facing felony charges, after allegedly stealing other students’ debit/credit card numbers and using the info to purchase thousands of dollars worth of items including expensive sneakers. Eufaula investigators say the card numbers were being obtained in an area common to athletes. The suspects were allegedly […]
wdhn.com
Hartford cuts police, raises power bill
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — The Hartford city council approved the 2023 fiscal year budget during their Monday meeting. But the passing of the budget is not the best news for residents — it comes with an electric rate increase. “The people we buy power from basically doubled the...
Eufaula Police arrest four juveniles on fraudulent credit card charges
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a case of credit card fraud that led to the arrest of four Lakeside School students, ranging from 14 years old to 17 years old. The investigation showed these fraudulent transactions were taking place since the previous school year. Eufaula Police say that the suspects […]
wtvy.com
UAB dental clinic in Dothan receives final approval
wdhn.com
Dothan liquor store application denied
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) —A controversial liquor store that was up for a vote in the Dothan City Commission has been denied. Sandhar Liquor had recently put in an application to the Dothan City Commission for a lounge retail liquor license. The vote was originally delayed after commissioners wanted to look at crime statistics and measurements because a liquor store cannot exist within 200 feet of a local park, school, or religious institution.
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald’s customer files lawsuit after severe health problems from this menu item
Most of us are well-acquainted with the coffee incident at McDonald’s in the 90s. As per Reader’s Digest, a customer sued McDonald’s for serving her scalding hot coffee that gave her third degree burns. The woman won her lawsuit and the company had to cough up about...
Comments / 9