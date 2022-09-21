ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvy.com

Convicted Dothan nurse killer execution on hold

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A few months after Larry Anderson became judge, he presided over his first murder trial but 26 years later the convicted killer that he ordered executed is still alive. This is one of Dothan’s most heinous crimes that involved the brutal death of Marylin Mitchell, a...
DOTHAN, AL
WTVM

18-year-old added to credit card fraud arrests in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Eufaula police have made another arrest in the investigation into the credit card fraud at Lakeside High School. 18-year-old Nelson Swain III was arrested on a probable cause warrant on Sept. 22. Officers charged the suspect with one count of conspiracy to fraudulently use a credit card.
EUFAULA, AL
dothanpd.org

Dylan Scott Bingaman

It is the mission of the Dothan Police Department to preserve the peace and public order while enhancing quality of life in cooperation with all who share in the common interest of this wonderful city. CALEA Accreditation. The Dothan Police Department is an accredited agency by the Commission on Accreditation...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Commissioners fear bar is Teasers with another name

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A nightclub with a history of violence plans to reopen using another name. Horizon Bar and Grill is asking Houston County Commissioners to approve its liquor license request. Before it closed last year, the establishment was known as Teasers, a strip club. “I know they had...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dothan, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Dothan, AL
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for September 21,2022

Logan Gruver, 28, Greenwood, Florida: Hold for Leon County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Shane Wentz, 52, Sneads, Florida: Driving under the influence with property damage: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Isaiah Dudley, 59, Sneads, Florida: Criminal mischief, threats: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 184...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Dothan McDonalds faces $13 million lawsuit

19-year-old Jessie Harris of Geneva, AL has been arrested after making contact with a covert Facebook account that he believed belonged to a 15-year-old girl. Hartford considering power rate increase, talks expenses. Updated: 5 hours ago. On of the main items up for discussion is the city's budget. The council...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Former Wiregrass principal pleads guilty to causing 2021 wreck

ELBA, Ala (WDHN)— A former Elba school principal has plead guilty to two counts of assault and could face up to ten years following a 2021 car crash. Debra Strickland, 39, of Samson appeared virtually with counsel on September 21 and entered a plea of guilty to one count of a reduced charge of assault in the second degree and assault in the third degree.
ELBA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Money Laundering#Wtvy
wtvy.com

Police: Rehobeth man sets own home on fire, turns self in

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Rehobeth man turned himself in to police on Tuesday evening in connection to an August house fire. According to information obtained by News 4 from Houston County Sheriff’s Office, after an investigation into an August 24 mobile home fire, a warrant was issued for the owner of the home, 34-year-old Donald Gene Hughes Jr.
REHOBETH, AL
wtvy.com

McDonald's Statement

Dothan City Commissioners nixed a church's rezoning request this morning. Their decision comes after hearing complaints. UAB dental clinic in Dothan receives final approval. Trustees who oversee the university of Alabama at Birmingham okayed the project on Friday. Their vote clears the way for the dental clinic that will groom students to practice in under served rural areas. The clinic is expected to be up and running next summer.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Facebook sting leads to arrest of Geneva man

On of the main items up for discussion is the city's budget. The council will look at a number of options. One of those is increasing power rates to customers in the city. Other items brought up at a work session on the issue earlier this month included payroll costs for a second rescue squad crew. And the financial impact of police department dispatchers.
GENEVA, AL
wtvy.com

Covert operation leads to arrest of Geneva man

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - 19-year-old Jessie Harris of Geneva, AL has been arrested after making contact with a covert Facebook account that he believed belonged to a 15-year-old girl. The initial contact with the page, run by an investigator from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, occurred on August 30, 2022....
GENEVA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtvy.com

Convicted nurse killer on death row 26 years after ordered

Debra Johnson Strickland drove her car across the center line of a two-lane highway in Geneva County and collided head-on with another vehicle. Hughes was charged with second degree Arson and booked on a $30,000 bond. Enterprise State holds Pizza with the President event. Updated: 5 hours ago. The connection...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Dothan commission denies church property rezone, pastor speaks out

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Dothan City Commission has denied the rezoning request for land owned by a large baptist church in Downtown Dothan. Calvary Baptist Church recently put in a request to the commission to have 14 acres of wooded property, a few blocks from its downtown Dothan campus, rezoned. Executive Pastor Charles Uptain says the […]
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

Eufaula Police: Students stole classmates’ credit info to buy sneakers, other items

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – Several students at Lakeside School are facing felony charges, after allegedly stealing other students’ debit/credit card numbers and using the info to purchase thousands of dollars worth of items including expensive sneakers. Eufaula investigators say the card numbers were being obtained in an area common to athletes. The suspects were allegedly […]
EUFAULA, AL
wdhn.com

Hartford cuts police, raises power bill

HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — The Hartford city council approved the 2023 fiscal year budget during their Monday meeting. But the passing of the budget is not the best news for residents — it comes with an electric rate increase. “The people we buy power from basically doubled the...
HARTFORD, AL
wtvy.com

UAB dental clinic in Dothan receives final approval

Feeding program indictments; could Dothan be next?. Nearly 50 people have been charged with stealing from a Minnesota child nutrition program like the one targeted in a Dothan investigation. Updated: 8 hours ago. Monday afternoon Dothan Police responded to a burglary at City Church Dothan on West Selma Street. Church's...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan liquor store application denied

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) —A controversial liquor store that was up for a vote in the Dothan City Commission has been denied. Sandhar Liquor had recently put in an application to the Dothan City Commission for a lounge retail liquor license. The vote was originally delayed after commissioners wanted to look at crime statistics and measurements because a liquor store cannot exist within 200 feet of a local park, school, or religious institution.
DOTHAN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy