BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The City of Beaufort is looking to invest millions of dollars into parks around the area. A city master plan would spend over $6 million on one park and just under another million at another one. The upgrades to both will take time and be done through phases, as Beaufort leaders want to spread out the spending.

BEAUFORT, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO