ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
wtoc.com

City of Beaufort investing millions of dollars to improve parks

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The City of Beaufort is looking to invest millions of dollars into parks around the area. A city master plan would spend over $6 million on one park and just under another million at another one. The upgrades to both will take time and be done through phases, as Beaufort leaders want to spread out the spending.
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

Federal funds helping I-95 widening project in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Road projects across South Carolina are getting some extra support thanks to millions of dollars in federal funding. “It was a positive perfect storm if you will,” South Carolina Department of Transportation Communications Director, Pete Poore said. SCDOT knew they’d have ARPA money to...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

BJWSA warns of water discoloration in parts of Beaufort, Jasper counties

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Some residents in Beaufort and Jasper counties may see discoloration in their water, but Beaufort Jasper Water and Sewer Authority (BJWSA) officials say this isn’t a cause for concern. The discoloration is the result of higher-than-normal levels of manganese and iron in the water distribution system.  Officials say these concentrations do […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Beaufort County, SC
Beaufort County, SC
Education
Beaufort, SC
Education
Beaufort County, SC
Traffic
Beaufort, SC
Government
City
Beaufort, SC
Beaufort County, SC
Government
Charleston City Paper

Downtown lot fight pits owner against city and neighbors

A South of Broad waterfront parking lot is at the center of two ongoing fights — a zoning battle and a lawsuit. If a landowner wins, he’ll have a great Cooper River view in a new house. If the City of Charleston wins, the lot could become part of a park.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Maintenance#County#District 2 Council
WMBF

Remembering Hurricane Hugo 33 years after it devastated South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - On September 22nd, 1989, Hurricane Hugo made landfall just north of Charleston Category 4 hurricane. The damage left behind was staggering. Eighty percent of South Carolina was without power. Four and a half million acres of trees were demolished. The 20-foot storm surge north of Charleston still holds the record of the highest ever observed on the east coast. Closer to home, the surge reached 13 feet in Surfside Beach and it 10 feet along the Grand Strand.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Edisto River home destroyed by fire, officials say

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A home located near the Edisto River was destroyed during a fire Wednesday afternoon in Colleton County. The fire happened along the 3700 block of Cannon Road just before 5:00 p.m. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, a neighbor called 911 and reported seeing the building on fire through the […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
blufftontoday.com

Meet the new Hampton County Chamber of Commerce members

Author's Note: This is the first of an ongoing series of features on the newly revamped Hampton County Chamber of Commerce, its members and what they hope to offer the community. Meet the newest faces on your local Chamber of Commerce. While the Hampton County Chamber of Commerce continues to...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Law enforcement in Beaufort County are investigating the double shooting that happened Tuesday night on Hilton Head. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s office says a 23-year-old man was shot three times and an 18-year-old man also with gunshot wounds are both stable after being brought to Savannah’s Memorial Hospital.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WTGS

Bluffton Police looking for woman in stolen property investigation

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — The Bluffton Police Department is trying to identify a woman who they believe used a stolen credit card to purchase gift cards. According to police, this woman stole a wallet from a small business in Bluffton and purchased gift cards with the victim's credit card.
BLUFFTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy