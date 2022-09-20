Read full article on original website
Beaufort and Jasper County residents report brown, discolored water. Here's what officials say
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. The Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority informed customers earlier this week of discolored water in their system. The company is saying the issue is primarily south of Highway 278 in Beaufort and Jasper counties. One viewer shared the following photo with...
City of Beaufort investing millions of dollars to improve parks
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The City of Beaufort is looking to invest millions of dollars into parks around the area. A city master plan would spend over $6 million on one park and just under another million at another one. The upgrades to both will take time and be done through phases, as Beaufort leaders want to spread out the spending.
Federal funds helping I-95 widening project in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Road projects across South Carolina are getting some extra support thanks to millions of dollars in federal funding. “It was a positive perfect storm if you will,” South Carolina Department of Transportation Communications Director, Pete Poore said. SCDOT knew they’d have ARPA money to...
BJWSA warns of water discoloration in parts of Beaufort, Jasper counties
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Some residents in Beaufort and Jasper counties may see discoloration in their water, but Beaufort Jasper Water and Sewer Authority (BJWSA) officials say this isn’t a cause for concern. The discoloration is the result of higher-than-normal levels of manganese and iron in the water distribution system. Officials say these concentrations do […]
Hearing set on fate of Murdaugh's Moselle property with $3.9M sale offer on the table
GEORGETOWN (WCIV) — What happens to the money from selling the property where Alex Murdaugh is accused of murdering his wife and son in June 2021? A probate court hearing scheduled for September 30 in Georgetown County looks to bring some clarity to the question. Colleton County property records...
Beaufort County Schools fire security company after gun incident
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A dangerous mistake by security guards at a Beaufort County school has led to a big change countywide. The Beaufort County Board of Education has fired the company in charge of security at the county’s 18 elementary schools. This comes less a day after a guard left a gun unattended […]
Downtown lot fight pits owner against city and neighbors
A South of Broad waterfront parking lot is at the center of two ongoing fights — a zoning battle and a lawsuit. If a landowner wins, he’ll have a great Cooper River view in a new house. If the City of Charleston wins, the lot could become part of a park.
Former Charleston Naval Hospital owner loses appeal seeking rent money from Fetter Health
NORTH CHARLESTON — A plan to renovate the former Charleston Naval Hospital ended six years ago in bankruptcy and cost Charleston County more than $33 million, but the would-be developers have continued to sue health care providers who expected to be tenants. A lawsuit against nonprofit Fetter Health Care...
South Carolina elementary substitute arrested for public intoxication at school, police say
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — A South Carolina woman working as a substitute at an elementary school was arrested for public intoxication at a school on Thursday, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department. Lori Mandarino, 62. was arrested around 12:15 p.m. on the James B. Edwards Elementary School campus.
Remembering Hurricane Hugo 33 years after it devastated South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - On September 22nd, 1989, Hurricane Hugo made landfall just north of Charleston Category 4 hurricane. The damage left behind was staggering. Eighty percent of South Carolina was without power. Four and a half million acres of trees were demolished. The 20-foot storm surge north of Charleston still holds the record of the highest ever observed on the east coast. Closer to home, the surge reached 13 feet in Surfside Beach and it 10 feet along the Grand Strand.
Edisto River home destroyed by fire, officials say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A home located near the Edisto River was destroyed during a fire Wednesday afternoon in Colleton County. The fire happened along the 3700 block of Cannon Road just before 5:00 p.m. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, a neighbor called 911 and reported seeing the building on fire through the […]
GRAPHIC: Charleston Co. Man sues Lowe’s after losing part of finger in garden shears accident
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A gruesome accident at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on James Island left a man missing part of his ring finger, and now he is suing the company to prevent similar accidents at the store in the future. According to attorney Roy Willey, it was...
SCDMV says some people may notice delay in car decals & registration
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Some decals and registration are delayed at the DMV. If you paid your property taxes after September 1st via mail or online, you might notice a delay in getting your decal and registration. The DMV said that is due to a supply chain shortage of...
Meet the new Hampton County Chamber of Commerce members
Author's Note: This is the first of an ongoing series of features on the newly revamped Hampton County Chamber of Commerce, its members and what they hope to offer the community. Meet the newest faces on your local Chamber of Commerce. While the Hampton County Chamber of Commerce continues to...
Charleston marks 33 years since Hurricane Hugo’s historic landfall
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – While this year’s Atlantic hurricane season has been mostly quiet, with only seven named storms as we enter peak season, we look to the past for a reminder that it only takes one storm to make it a truly bad hurricane season. That storm – Hurricane Hugo – left its mark […]
South Carolina woman attacked by raccoon while vacationing on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A South Carolina woman is recovering after being attacked by a raccoon while vacationing on Hilton Head Island. It happened back on Labor Day weekend. Ard said when she arrived to Shipyard Plantation for the first day of her vacation, she realized the air...
Charleston County sheriff sued for breach of contract related to 2021 settlement
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A federal lawsuit filed this week alleges the sheriff of Charleston County failed to make good on several promises outlined in a 2021 settlement. When Rickie Biggs sued her employer, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, in 2018, she wanted to make sure that no one...
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Law enforcement in Beaufort County are investigating the double shooting that happened Tuesday night on Hilton Head. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s office says a 23-year-old man was shot three times and an 18-year-old man also with gunshot wounds are both stable after being brought to Savannah’s Memorial Hospital.
Bluffton Police looking for woman in stolen property investigation
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — The Bluffton Police Department is trying to identify a woman who they believe used a stolen credit card to purchase gift cards. According to police, this woman stole a wallet from a small business in Bluffton and purchased gift cards with the victim's credit card.
Hilton Head Island man accused of causing damage to to Sea Pines Resort, fleeing security
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A Hilton Head Island man is facing several charges after authorities say he caused nearly $40,000 in damages while driving through the Sea Pines Resort. Daniel Paul Geoffrey Jr., 25, was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center on Monday. According to the BCSO,...
